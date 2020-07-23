/
deschutes county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
84 Apartments for rent in Deschutes County, OR📍
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
117 Units Available
River West
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,250
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1044 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
5 Units Available
Old Farm District
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,565
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seasons at Farmington Reserve in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
67 Units Available
Century West
The Nest
1609 SW Chandler Ave, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,295
452 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1039 sqft
Soar to new heights at Central Oregon’s most-coveted new address. Here at The Nest, located on the westside of Bend, Oregon, we can’t wait to be your home base. The place you rely on to accommodate your busy, active lifestyle.
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
13 Units Available
Mountain View
Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,304
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Outlook at Pilot Butte in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Mountain View
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1069 sqft
Discover the comfort and accessibility of Bellevue Crossing apartments in Bend, Oregon. Our convenient East Side location is perfect for anyone looking for affordable luxury in a brand-new apartment home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
3 Units Available
River West
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street, Bend, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
691 sqft
Westside living doesn’t get any better than at Awbrey Pines on the Butte Apartments. Awbrey Pines offers one of the nicest outdoor pools and sundecks in any Central Oregon Apartment.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
3 Units Available
Mountain View
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
876 sqft
Pinewood Apartments is located in the Mountain View Neighborhood of Bend, Oregon. It is well-located off NE Purcell in between Saint Charles Medical Center and new commercial developments.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Bend
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
2 Units Available
Boyd Acres
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,050
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
White picket fences aren’t just for homeowners. These craftsmen style townhomes in Bend, Oregon will feel like your own home as you play outside behind your white picket fence. Empire Village offers a great place to live in a nice neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Bend
61268 Gorge View St.
61268 Gorge View Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2500 sqft
61268 Gorge View St. Available 10/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED home on Gorge View. This is a must see! - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
3334 NE Mendenhall
3334 Mendenhall Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1224 sqft
3334 NE Mendenhall Available 08/16/20 Single level cutie. 2 bedroom 2 bath and Den. Den could be 3rd bedroom. Fenced back yard, double car garage - Craftsman 2 bedroom plus den , 2 bath, single level gem.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
64580 Strickler Ave
64580 Strickler Ave, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1731 sqft
64580 Strickler Avenue - Property Id: 307292 New home in the heart of Tumalo. This home is within walking distance of Tumalo Feed Company, The Bite and Tumalo Cider Company, among other great eateries and coffee shops.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1141 Golden Pheasant Dr
1141 Golden Pheasant Court, Eagle Crest, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1277 sqft
Golf and Pond View From Back Deck 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Eagle Crest (APPLICATION PENDING) - 2 Bedroom Eagle Crest Townhouse * 2 Bedroom - 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
River West
1010 NW Roanoke Ave
1010 Northwest Roanoke Avenue, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
700 sqft
Available 08/15/20 River West Condo- Bend, OR - Property Id: 157459 Location, Location, Location! Just Blocks to Newport Market, COCC, Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Breweries, Hiking/Biking Trails, Downtown and much more! Enjoy this beautifully
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Bend
61268 Bronze Meadow Ln
61268 Bronze Meadow Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
3045 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath -,Office - Large loft - Fenced - - Large 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an office, large loft area, and great room. Tandem 3 car garage, Large fenced back yard, open floor plan great for entertaining. Call Brian for details and showing.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17367 Golden Eye Dr.
17367 Golden Eye Drive, Three Rivers, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2454 sqft
17367 Golden Eye Dr. Available 09/01/20 Beautiful custom home in Three Rivers on 1/2 acre lot! - Gorgeous home in Three Rivers, just South of Sunriver Resort. Quiet, large lot surrounded by mature trees. 4 bedroom, 3 bath home and over 2400 sq. ft.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Farm District
20796 SE Helen Ln.
20796 Southeast Helen Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1844 sqft
20796 SE Helen Ln. Available 08/18/20 SE Bend 3bed/2.5bath Single Family Home - Large 3bed/2.5bath single family home located off Reed Market and SE 15th in SE Bend's Reed Point subdivision.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Boyd Acres
63129 NE DeHaviland Ct.
63129 De Haviland Ct, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1402 sqft
63129 NE DeHaviland Ct. Available 08/19/20 3bed/2.5bath Single Family Home - Empire Crossing - Nice 3bed/2.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15909 Woodland
15909 Woodland Drive, Deschutes County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
15909 Woodland Available 08/01/20 Cute house on an acre - This house has a new wood burning stove, the kitchen has been remodeled. Large storage shed. (RLNE5936343)
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
490 E Cascade Ave
490 East Cascade Avenue, Sisters, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1232 sqft
Charming Cottage zoned for Residential & Commercial Use Combo! - Charming residential bungalow with many upgrades and commercial zoning.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
572 NE Redwood Avenue
572 Northeast Redwood Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
572 NE Redwood Avenue Available 08/20/20 Northeast Redmond Home - Close to Hospital & Shopping - Northeast Redmond Home - Close to Hospital & Shopping * 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom * Gas Range / Refrigerator / Dishwasher / Microwave * Gas Heat *
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
River West
1565 NW Wall Street #226
1565 Northwest Wall Street, Bend, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Location, Location, Location! 1 bedroom unit on the Deschutes River! - This one bedroom unit is nestled along five garden-like acres on the banks of the tantalizing Deschutes River.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
River West
152 SW Westpine Pl.
152 SW Westpine Pl, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1138 sqft
Located on the Westside with 2 master suites! - Private, cozy and quiet apartment located in NW Bend. Open living area with wood accents, private balcony faces well maintained landscaping.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
56680 Lloyd Way
56680 Lloyd Way, Three Rivers, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
56680 Lloyd Way Available 09/01/20 Two Bedroom One Bath Rental in Sunriver Available September 5, 2020 - Two Bedrooms and one Bath. 800 square feet updated mobile home in Sunriver in a peaceful setting. Electric and wood stove for heat sources.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Deschutes County area include Oregon State University-Cascades Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Bend, Prineville, and Redmond have apartments for rent.