philomath
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM
65 Apartments for rent in Philomath, OR📍
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2620 Newton St.
2620 Newton Street, Philomath, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
2620 Newton St. Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Elegant 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms In Philomath - Elegant, open concept! Within walking distance to schools and some of the best places in the valley to dine, this 4 bed/3.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
330 N 18th Street
330 North 18th Street, Philomath, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Cozy, Pet-Friendly House with Carport. - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
400 N 9th St.
400 North 9th Street, Philomath, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2013 sqft
Charming Single Family Home -400 N 9th Philomath - One level living with kitchen and small dining room, large living room and huge deck.Three bedrooms and two beautiful tiled baths on main level.
Results within 5 miles of Philomath
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1067 sqft
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
4 Units Available
Chintimini
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
With just a few minutes walk to OSU campus, Fred Meyer, and shopping centers, the Arcade Apartments is the perfect location. Each apartment home is spacious and features updated kitchens and appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
3 Units Available
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
With just a short walk to OSU campus, public transportation and Reser Stadium right next door, you wont need much else.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
806 SW Western Blvd.
806 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1824 sqft
806 SW Western Blvd.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2859 NW Daylily
2859 Northwest Daylily Avenue, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1822 sqft
2859 NW Daylily Available 08/10/20 Meadows Townhome - Across the street from City Park and close to Timberhill Athletic club and hiking trails. Four bedrooms, 3 baths, gas fireplace. No smoking or pets. (RLNE5917600)
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2941 SW Morris Ave.
2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
2700 sqft
2941 SW Morris Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1103 NW 27th Street
1103 Northwest 27th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
1103 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Small Pet Friendly spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
4010 SW Western Blvd.
4010 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
1607 sqft
5 bed 2 bath, Huge Yard, 1/2 mile to OSU - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html * 5 bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2550 NW Princess St Apt 205
2550 Northwest Princess Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
2 bdrm/1 bath in Queensview - Nice 2bdrm/1bath condo in NW Corvallis near parks, schools, and shopping. Unit has brand new carpet, fresh paint, updated lighting, and private balcony. Larger bedroom has private sink area and lots of closet space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
1822 sqft
5 bed, 2 bath on cul de sac - JULY AND AUGUST 2020 FREE - Summer move-in special - Whole summer 2020 FREE Quiet street, close to shopping Video tour and applications on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2840 SW Morris Ave
2840 Southwest Morris Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1668 sqft
3 Bedroom House ~ Close to Reser Stadium - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 – 6/30/21 You’ll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a prime location within walking distance to
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
345 NW 23rd St
345 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
6 Bedrooms
$3,495
345 NW 23rd St Available 07/31/20 Large 3 Story Remodeled Home *Risk Free!* - Large 3 story older home that has been remodeled! 5 bedrooms, plus a bonus room. High end appliances and kitchen updates. Large back yard and bonus space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1814 sqft
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2010 SW 3rd St. #23
2010 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
924 sqft
Sunrise Mobile Residence- 2010 SW 3rd, #23, Corvallis - Delightful one level -three bedroom, two bath home. Tub in main bath, shower in master. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Storage shed in rear. Yard care included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3255 NW Fillmore Ave
3255 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2702 sqft
Spacious, Centrally Located 5-Bedroom Home - Check out this spacious and comfortable home, perfectly located walking distance from OSU Campus and near great parks and shopping! Five roomy bedrooms, two full baths, plus a huge downstairs rec room,
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301
6298 Southwest Grand Oaks Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 Available 08/20/20 Beautiful West Oaks 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo - Cozy 1 bed 1 bath top floor condo features many high end amenities including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and a jet tub.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
250 NW 28th St
250 Northwest 28th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2700 sqft
250 NW 28th St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in sought after College Hill District - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2442374)
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5260 SW Blueberry Dr.
5260 SW Blueberry Dr, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
5260 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/25/20 Furnished! 1.2 Miles from OSU - New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more. Locally managed by Chateau Management.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
130 NW 12th St.
130 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3700 sqft
Gorgeous Campus Home, 5 Large Sized Bedrooms - Gorgeous campus home 5 large sized bedrooms, updated kitchen, big back yard, finished basement with washer and dryer This home is truly one of a kind Updated home with keeping the charm and charter of
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Philomath, the median rent is $564 for a studio, $660 for a 1-bedroom, $844 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,229 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Philomath, check out our monthly Philomath Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Philomath area include Oregon State University, University of Oregon, and Linfield College-McMinnville Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Philomath from include Eugene, Springfield, Salem, Corvallis, and McMinnville.