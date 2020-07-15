/
lebanon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM
6 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, OR
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
893 Wassom C
893 Wassom Street, Lebanon, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1524 sqft
Tucked away duplex home. - Quiet location. 3 bedroom home with ADA accessible entry and shower. 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen with fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Stainless steel appliances. Air conditioner. Gas fireplace.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
198 E. Milton #4
198 E Milton St, Lebanon, OR
2 Bedrooms
$925
198 E. Milton #4 Available 08/10/20 Quiet 2 bedroom, 1 bath in 5-plex - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a quiet 5-plex, conveniently located in Lebanon . The kitchen offers a stove/oven, and refrigerator.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
885 W Carolina St.
885 West Carolina Street, Lebanon, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
998 sqft
Nice corner lot home with A/C. - This home is ready for you. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Fresh paint, new flooring. Back door slider leads to covered back porch and fenced yard. Large living, dining room.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
36700 GILKEY ROAD
36700 Gilkey Road, Linn County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME - EXCEPTIONAL HOME INSIDE AND OUT. THIS HOME HAS A TWO SIDED ROCK PROPANE FIREPLACE WITH WOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT , SPACIOUS ROOMS AND A LARGE OPEN KITCHEN, BATHROOMS ARE JUST BEAUTIFUL.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3217 Gwen Pl
3217 Gwen Place Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1417 sqft
3217 Gwen Pl Available 05/05/20 3 bed/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossing - AVAILABLE 5/5/20 Beautiful, 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossings Subdivision, located close to parks, shopping, medical clinics, and main roads.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3904 Bentley Dr NE
3904 Bentley Drive Northeast, Albany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2323 sqft
Nice NE Albany home with dual master suites - This newer home features two master suites - one upstairs, and one downstairs - and is located close to schools, Linn County Fairgrounds, shopping, and easy access to I-5.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lebanon area include Oregon State University, University of Oregon, and Linfield College-McMinnville Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lebanon from include Eugene, Springfield, Salem, Corvallis, and Wilsonville.