10 Apartments for rent in The Dalles, OR📍
1106 E 10th St
1106 East 10th Street, The Dalles, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
842 sqft
All applicants must be pre-approved before any showings take place - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, single-family home for rent in The Dalles, OR. Home has about 840 square feet of living space and has been updated throughout.
2503 Wright St.
2503 Wright Street, The Dalles, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1316 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom | 1.5 Bathroom Home Located in The Dalles - This 1950s ranch-style home is located in a great neighborhood just minutes from local shopping centers and nearby schools in The Dalles. With 3 bedrooms, 1.
108 E 13th Street - 1
108 East 13th Street, The Dalles, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1530 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Home - This single level 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located close to The Dalles Wahtonka High School. It has hard wood floors through out the living, dining and bedrooms.
1117 Myrtle Drive
1117 Myrtle Street West, The Dalles, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1575 sqft
1117 Myrtle Drive Available 06/30/20 3BR Rental in The Dalles - Three bedroom, two bath home for rent in The Dalles. Open floor plan, attached garage, large deck, low maintenance yard. No smoking. No pets (strict policy).
2911 Old Dufur Hwy.
2911 Old Dufur Road, The Dalles, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Amazing River Views - Upper level only This 1500sq.ft., 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in a park-like setting is on the second floor of a duplex. Quiet and well maintained property with a private patio and large shared backyard.
2439 Old Dufur Hwy
2439 Old Dufur Rd, The Dalles, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Cute cabin with a view, patio and fenced yard. - Cute and quaint cabin located in The Dalles with a river view! This home features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and remodeled within the last year. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
2524 Wright Street
2524 Wright Street, The Dalles, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING One-Level House for Rent in The Dalles - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in The Dalles is very clean and comfortable! In 2018, new flooring, kitchen cabinets, counter tops and paint throughout the house was put in.
500 W 17th St
500 West 17th Street, The Dalles, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Home for Rent in The Dalles, OR - Upper-level duplex available for rent in The Dalles, OR. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and about 1,100 square feet of living space.
Results within 5 miles of The Dalles
5615 Mill Creek Rd
5615 Mill Creek Road, Wasco County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful Country Home! - Beautiful country home for rent 7 miles from town! Enjoy meticulously maintained landscaping, 2 bedrooms, a bonus room, 1.5 bathrooms, some updating and water, sewer and landscaping are included utilities.
910 Oak Dr
910 Oak Dr, Dallesport, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Dallesport, WA Home For Rent AVAILABLE JUNE 1st - ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING TAKES PLACE. Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single-family home located in Dallesport, WA.
The average rent price for The Dalles rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,450.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to The Dalles from include Hood River.