Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 PM

47 Apartments for rent in Altamont, OR

📍

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3109 Madison
3109 Madison Street, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3109 Madison Available 07/04/20 Three Bedroom in Suburbs - Move in ready 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath home in the suburbs. Fenced yard No Cats Allowed (RLNE5065390)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4836 1/2 Harlan Drive
4836 1/2 Harlan Dr, Altamont, OR
2 Bedrooms
$650
760 sqft
4836 1/2 Harlan Drive - Garbage and Sewer Included - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Home, Range, Fridge, W/D Hookups, Natural Gas Heat, Carpet and Vinyl flooring, Sewer and Garbage included, NO Pets, NO smoking. $650 Rent; $975 Sec Dep. Apply online at www.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4005 Shasta Way
4005 Shasta Way, Altamont, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2400 sqft
4005 Shasta Way Available 06/30/20 4005 Shasta Way - 4+ Bedroom, 2 Bath, Home, Range, Fridge, Dishwasher, Disposal, Formal Living Room, Variety of flooring styles including some tile and hardwood, Large 2 Car Garage, Deck, Storage, Irrigation,

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1751 Derby St
1751 Derby Street, Altamont, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House - Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House with a Large yard. All new paint inside and flooring. No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767477)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4175 Bristol # D
4175 Bristol Court, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$850
4175 Bristol Ct. #D - 3 bedroom 1 bath, small back yard $850 rent $1275 deposit W/S/T paid, NO PETS If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden at 541-883-3781 or pick up an application at 1900 Main St Suite E No Pets Allowed (RLNE3329520)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5718 Alva Ave
5718 Alva Avenue, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1189 sqft
5718 Alva Ave Available 07/13/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House - Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home laminate flooring, 2 car garage Gas heat also has AC Will allow 2 small pets (RLNE4343602)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1829 Summers Ln
1829 Summers Ln, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1600 sqft
1829 Summers - 3 bedroom, 1 bath $1,000 rent $1,500 deposit, home features gas and electric heat and Trash paid, Shasta Way/Summers Lane area. NO PETS.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4318 LaHabra Way
4318 La Habra Way, Altamont, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House in Sunset Village - Large 4 bedroom 3 bath house with 3 car garage. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, large master bath with jetted tub. Custom tile kitchen with lots of storage. Large fenced in back yard.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5082 Harlan Dr
5082 Harlan Drive, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
5082 Harlan Dr Available 06/15/20 Large 3 bedroom 1 bath house with fenced yard! Small dog friendly! - Large 3 bedroom 1 bath house on a large lot. All new inside.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2124 Arthur #19
2124 Arthur Street, Altamont, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
2124 Arthur - #19 - 2bdrm 1bath $675 rent $1012 deposit W/S/T paid. NO pets If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty at 541-883-3781 or pick up an application at 1900 Main St Suite E. (RLNE5829090)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
4520 Bristol Ave Apt 117
4520 Bristol Avenue, Altamont, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$784
1041 sqft
Ground floor end Unit with three bedrooms. Quiet complex located off of Bristol Ave in the South Suburbs. 1, 2 or 3 bedroom units depending on availability.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3262 Hammer Street
3262 Hammer St, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1672 sqft
3262 Hammer Street Available 05/05/20 3 Bedroom with office, 2 bath **PENDING** - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Comes with All Appliances, Laundry Room and Two Car Garage Has an open kitchen w/ Dining Nook NO PETS PLEASE, no utilities included $1325.

1 of 27

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
3329 Barnes Way
3329 Barnes Way, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1715 sqft
3329 Barnes Way Available 11/15/19 **APP OUT**Clean open floor plan 3 bedroom home with private back yard - 3 bedroom, 2 bath Large open living/dining/kitchen, Gas Fireplace, Laundry room Two car garage, Fenced back yard, No pets please $1450.

1 of 16

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
4813 Memorie
4813 Memorie Lane, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE3975549)
Results within 1 mile of Altamont

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2128 Applegate
2128 Applegate Ave, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
$700
2128 Applegate Available 07/06/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath house. Centrally located closed to shopping, and bus lines. New flooring throughout. (RLNE5572030)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1208 Martin
1208 Martin St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$700
1208 Martin - 2bedroom 1bath $700 rent $1050 deposit, trash paid, pets on approval If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty at 541-883-3781, you can pick up an application at 1900 Main St, Suite E (RLNE2282157)

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2545 Orchard Avenue
2545 Orchard Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
3bdrm, 2 baths Complete Remodel, EVERYTHING is NEW! Large fenced yard! Air Conditioning too - 3 bdrm, 2 bath Completely Remodeled Home Large fenced yard on corner lot New kitchen, including dishwasher and microwave -cabinets, appliances
Results within 5 miles of Altamont

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1111 Main Street, 303
1111 Main Street, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
$650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment - One bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment. All utilities paid. No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5652905)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 N 5th St
505 North 5th Street, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
505 N 5th St Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom 1 bath house - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House Single Car with Full Basement Two bonus rooms Beautiful wood floors throughout house Gas heat No Cats Allowed (RLNE5266964)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
321 N 5th Street 26
321 North 5th Street, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
700 sqft
$200 Off Your First Month's Rent! 2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment - 2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment. Water, sewer, garbage paid. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5357685)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5095 Lyptus Lane
5095 Lyptus Lane, Klamath Falls, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1966 sqft
5095 Lyptus Lane - 4bdrm 3bath, rent $1300 deposit $1950 nothing paid, 1 pets negotiable , attached garage, fence yard (for sale) If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty LLC at 541-883-3781, you can pick up an application at 1900 Main

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
345 N 5th Street 66
345 N 5th St, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$200 Off Your First Month's Rent! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment. W/S/G paid. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5470814)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1953 Van Ness
1953 Van Ness Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2120 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home w/ Bonus Room - Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home w/ Bonus Room. Two car garage. Water, sewer, lawn care included. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4672966)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 N 4th Street #6
220 North 4th Street, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$200 Off Your First Month's Rent! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment - 1 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment. W/S/G paid. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5725761)
City GuideAltamont
Altamont was likely named after a local celebrity trotting horse named, you guessed it, Altamont. A post office open from the years 1895 to 1902 was named after this mighty steed, and the whole area of Altamont thing was born. Yeehaw!

You definitely get your fair share of space living in the Altamont area, as this place is more of a general region or county than a town. Houses and apartments are concentrated in multiple spread-out areas. Altamont is actually an unincorporated community in Klamath County, Oregon. It is conveniently located near the beautiful location of Klamath Falls and home to about 19,000 folks today. If you are one of those people who loves the great outdoors, you will be happy to learn that Altamont is home to 8.7 miles of pure land. That's right -- all land with nothing on it, no shops, just wide-open spaces. You definitely won't find that in more congested regions. Altamont is both a peaceful and pleasant area to live and thrive. If you like green space, you just won the jackpot.

Before You Move

Be sure to give yourself at least a month to research rental listings on line, and in the local newspaper. Altamont is a popular community. And nothing beats taking to the streets and walking around neighborhoods to see what's available.

You can begin your search for apartments in Altamont, Oregon in one of its distinct neighborhoods. The best way to go about this is looking online, as many places to rent are spread out across the region. It's fairly easy to find rental homes in this area, including a duplex for rent, two-bedroom apartments for rent, large ranch-style homes and studio apartments. Altamont is a good place to find quiet homes and starry night skies free from pollution and smog.

The Neighborhoods

Klamath Lake: The Klamath Lake area is home to a more densely populated downtown area filled with shops and restaurants for fun nights out. From boutique stores to coffee houses, you'll have your choice of often-walkable entertainment. And from the standpoint of rentals: you can find anything from a nice duplex for rent to a full-size home here.

Southside Express Way: This neighborhood is conveniently close to the I-140 and 97 interchange while still offering riverside views from many of its modern apartments.

Miller Island Road: You'll enjoy selecting from many medium-size family homes, large apartments and generous lot sizes in this river- and lake-filled enclave. Like tree-lined streets and strolls along a riverfront? This is your place.

Making Altamont Your Home

*S'mores in the Backyard, Anyone? *

This is the area for just such an endeavor. Imagine large yards and prime star-gazing coupled with plenty of shops to buy your s'mores fixings. Yes, there are stores, restaurants, and cafes conveniently located in Altamount, so you can get back to nature when you want and enjoy community amenities when you feel so inclined.

Staying In and Outside of Town

Altamont is also home to a small airport, several rivers and lakes (including Lake Klamath) and three major interstate highways for fast travel in and out of your location. Klamath Lake is famous for its touted-as-healthful green algae, commonly used in kombucha and other organic products. Just don't go dredging the lake yourself and brewing up your own health drink. You'll also see plenty of wildlife here - the Upper Klamath National Wildlife Refuge stretches along the northern portion of the lake and is rife with flora and fauna. It's also a terrific site for migratory bird watching.

In fact, you'll love all the waterways and broad green space that surround this community on all sides. Spring Lake, Aspen Lake, Tule Lake and the recreational wonders of Upper Klamath Lake are all yours within a short drive. Steen Sports Park and Southside Park are also part of the Altamont community. Whether you prefer hiking, exploring, boating, fishing, swimming or sunbathing, there's something for everyone in and around Altamont.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Altamont?
The average rent price for Altamont rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,200.
What cities do people live in to commute to Altamont?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Altamont from include Klamath Falls.

