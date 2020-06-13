47 Apartments for rent in Altamont, OR📍
You definitely get your fair share of space living in the Altamont area, as this place is more of a general region or county than a town. Houses and apartments are concentrated in multiple spread-out areas. Altamont is actually an unincorporated community in Klamath County, Oregon. It is conveniently located near the beautiful location of Klamath Falls and home to about 19,000 folks today. If you are one of those people who loves the great outdoors, you will be happy to learn that Altamont is home to 8.7 miles of pure land. That's right -- all land with nothing on it, no shops, just wide-open spaces. You definitely won't find that in more congested regions. Altamont is both a peaceful and pleasant area to live and thrive. If you like green space, you just won the jackpot.
Be sure to give yourself at least a month to research rental listings on line, and in the local newspaper. Altamont is a popular community. And nothing beats taking to the streets and walking around neighborhoods to see what's available.
You can begin your search for apartments in Altamont, Oregon in one of its distinct neighborhoods. The best way to go about this is looking online, as many places to rent are spread out across the region. It's fairly easy to find rental homes in this area, including a duplex for rent, two-bedroom apartments for rent, large ranch-style homes and studio apartments. Altamont is a good place to find quiet homes and starry night skies free from pollution and smog.
Klamath Lake: The Klamath Lake area is home to a more densely populated downtown area filled with shops and restaurants for fun nights out. From boutique stores to coffee houses, you'll have your choice of often-walkable entertainment. And from the standpoint of rentals: you can find anything from a nice duplex for rent to a full-size home here.
Southside Express Way: This neighborhood is conveniently close to the I-140 and 97 interchange while still offering riverside views from many of its modern apartments.
Miller Island Road: You'll enjoy selecting from many medium-size family homes, large apartments and generous lot sizes in this river- and lake-filled enclave. Like tree-lined streets and strolls along a riverfront? This is your place.
*S'mores in the Backyard, Anyone? *
This is the area for just such an endeavor. Imagine large yards and prime star-gazing coupled with plenty of shops to buy your s'mores fixings. Yes, there are stores, restaurants, and cafes conveniently located in Altamount, so you can get back to nature when you want and enjoy community amenities when you feel so inclined.
Staying In and Outside of Town
Altamont is also home to a small airport, several rivers and lakes (including Lake Klamath) and three major interstate highways for fast travel in and out of your location. Klamath Lake is famous for its touted-as-healthful green algae, commonly used in kombucha and other organic products. Just don't go dredging the lake yourself and brewing up your own health drink. You'll also see plenty of wildlife here - the Upper Klamath National Wildlife Refuge stretches along the northern portion of the lake and is rife with flora and fauna. It's also a terrific site for migratory bird watching.
In fact, you'll love all the waterways and broad green space that surround this community on all sides. Spring Lake, Aspen Lake, Tule Lake and the recreational wonders of Upper Klamath Lake are all yours within a short drive. Steen Sports Park and Southside Park are also part of the Altamont community. Whether you prefer hiking, exploring, boating, fishing, swimming or sunbathing, there's something for everyone in and around Altamont.