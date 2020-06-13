26 Apartments for rent in Newberg, OR

/
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
200 E 3rd St
200 East 3rd Street, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1890 sqft
200 E 3rd St Available 06/15/20 $1900 / 3br - 1890ft2 - Open Concept Home in Newberg - DESCRIPTION: This lovely turn of the century 3 bed / 2.5 bath home is perfectly situated in Newberg.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
313 N Blaine St
313 N Blaine St, Newberg, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
710 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Newberg - MOVE IN SPECIAL - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has wonderful charm, live in the heart of the Willamette wineries. The home is clean bright and very comfortable. Open layout is perfect for easy living.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1330 Creekside Ln.
1330 Creekside Lane, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1130 sqft
1330 Creekside Ln. Available 04/17/20 3-Bedroom House in North Newberg - Three-bedroom house in North Newberg located blocks from Jaquith Park, a mile from downtown, and 1.3 miles to Crater Elementary and Chehalem Valley Middle Schools.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1920 #3 NE Fairview
1920 Third Street, St. Paul, OR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1920 #3 NE Fairview Available 06/15/20 Cute Upstairs Apartment Near Food and Shopping - 2 BED 2 BATH UPSTAIRS APARTMENT: This apartment includes a lovely back patio to lounge on and a covered carport for parking.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
32505 NE Haugen Rd
32505 Northeast Haugen Road, Yamhill County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2708 sqft
32505 NE Haugen Rd Available 07/11/20 PARROT MOUNTAIN HOME Newberg OR - PARROT MOUNTAIN HOME This home was rebuilt in 2017.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21920 SW Chapman Rd
21920 Southwest Chapman Road, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2844 sqft
21920 SW Chapman Rd Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom in Country Sherwood OR - 21920 SW Chapman Rd Sherwood, OR 97140. These2,844 sq ft houses sits on just over an acre lot and feature 3 bedrooms and 2bathrooms, three levels with three other bonus rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,335
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1247 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wilsonville
13 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1023 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,374
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
5 Units Available
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
985 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Last updated May 20 at 04:25pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilsonville
1 Unit Available
29799 SW Camelot St
29799 Southwest Camelot Street, Wilsonville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,410
2091 sqft
29799 SW Camelot St Available 06/26/20 Wilsonville 2 Level Work Shop/Workout Room Fenced Yard Quick Access to I5 & Shops - Charming home in beautiful Wilsonville neighborhood. Minutes to the freeway, Fred Meyer, shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 SW Pinehurst Drive
22804 Southwest Pinehurst Drive, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2700 sqft
22804 SW Pinehurst Drive Available 06/19/20 Prime Location - Woodhaven, Beautiful 3+Bedroom, Central Air, Large Fenced Yard - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD.
17201 Southwest Jean Louise Road, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1998 sqft
Lovely Newer 4 Bedroom Home Located in the River Terrace Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/c654d0708b Newer Two Level Spacious Home located in a nice community.
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
16718 South West Gleneagle Drive
16718 SW Gleneagle Dr, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
970 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bed 2 bath apartment in Sherwood. 970 sq feet, new laminate hardwoods throughout the living room. Updated bathroom and new tub surround. Water/Sewer/Trash included in the rent.
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 South Pinehurst Drive
22804 SW Pinehurst Dr, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue, Bull Mountain, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
2828 sqft
*11 Month Lease: $2,899 per month *6 month Lease: $3,200 per month *Month-to-Month Lease: $3,500 per month Lovely and spacious home in desirable Bull Mountain! Rich hardwoods and high ceilings greet you as you enter this home.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive #201
22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1416 sqft
Available June 1st! Beautiful Sherwood 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 1,400 sf condo in Woodhaven Crossing. Vaulted ceilings, granite counters and SS appliances with island kitchen await you in this open concept living space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
303 Main St.
303 Main Street, Dayton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
978 sqft
2-Bedroom Apt in Downtown Dayton (Built in 2015) - Two-bedroom upstairs apartment with many upgraded features, located in downtown across from Courthouse Square Park.
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Far West
1 Unit Available
10855 SW Barber St
10855 Southwest Barber Street, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2090 sqft
Desirable Villebois Neighborhood home available now! - Elegant upgrades all throughout this open concept home in the heart of Villebois.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
12820 SW Dipper Ln # 100
12820 Southwest Dipper Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1501 sqft
Great Location! Awesome three bedroom town home with attached garage and gas fireplace. Located just blocks from Progress Ridge Townsquare, and Murray Hill shopping center.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Newberg, the median rent is $1,090 for a studio, $1,213 for a 1-bedroom, $1,431 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,083 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Newberg, check out our monthly Newberg Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Newberg area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Oregon State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
