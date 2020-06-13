50 Apartments for rent in Salem, OR

/
Hayesville
3 Units Available
Columbia Village
3684 Fisher Rd NE, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$945
848 sqft
Contemporary homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to I-5 for a convenient commute. Near Chemeketa Community College.
West Salem
58 Units Available
Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1035 sqft
Welcome to your brand-new upscale home, Acero West Salem. With unbeatable amenities and sleek, spacious floor plans, our gated community is raising the bar for you. At Acero West Salem, we give you the modern amenities and the service you deserve.
West Salem
9 Units Available
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1151 sqft
Discover where superior quality and outstanding service meet at Willamette Park. As a resident of this upscale community you will experience condominium style finishes in every apartment home.
Hayesville
5 Units Available
Nola Place
2500 Lancaster Drive Northeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1100 sqft
Nola Place Apartments for rent in Northeast Salem, offers pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Central Area
1 Unit Available
156 Front Street NE #660
156 Front Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2980 sqft
156 Front Street NE #660 Available 07/06/20 Amazing View! Luxury Condo in the Heart of Downtown Salem - Enjoy the gorgeous views from this spectacular condominium. It overlooks the Willamette River, Riverfront Park and unobstructed downtown views.
Morningside
1 Unit Available
1285 Mandy Ct SE
1285 Mandy Court Southeast, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2671 sqft
Available Now! - Rent this beautiful South Salem home. End of a cul-de-sac. Gorgeous yard and home with lots of windows. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets. Spacious living room with gas fireplace.
Sunnyslope
1 Unit Available
2059 Waln Creek Dr S
2059 Waln Creek Drive South, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1989 with approx 1240 sq ft.
Sunnyslope
1 Unit Available
5757 Joynak Street South
5757 Joynak Street South, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1253 sqft
5757 Joynak Street South Available 07/10/20 New Townhome in South Salem - $300.00 off first month's rent - Beautiful townhome located in a quiet neighborhood close to schools and shopping. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.
Faye Wright
1 Unit Available
401 Madrona Ave SE #4
401 Madrona Ave SE, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
990 sqft
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH!!! LAS MADERAS CONDOMINIUMS-MADRONA AVE NEAR COMMERCIAL - MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH W/12 MONTH LEASE!!! 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH 1000 SF APPROX GROUND LEVEL UNIT NEWLY RENOVATED NEW FLOORS THROUGHOUT! WATER/SEWER & GARBAGE
Sunnyslope
1 Unit Available
1495 Juliet Way S
1495 Juliet Way South, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House - This is a 3bd/1.5ba Single story house. Built in 2010 Features include partially fenced yard. Single attached garage with opener. Cadet heat and washer and dryer provided. Renters insurance required.
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
5755 Moonstone Loop SE
5755 Moonstone Loop Southeast, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1811 sqft
5755 Moonstone Loop SE Available 07/18/20 Tri Level 4-bedroom Home in well established area, Close to Freeway on ramp for easy commuting to Portland or Albany. - Unique Tri Level Home in a desirable South Salem Location! Features 4 Bedrooms, 2.
Northgate
1 Unit Available
4450 Rebecca Ct NE
4450 Rebecca Court Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1344 sqft
North Salem Three Bedroom with Open Floor Plan - Open floor plan home with hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. The yard is fenced. Tenant pays all utilities; Minimum one year lease One small mature pet allowed. No smoking Schools - Hammond Elem.
South Central
1 Unit Available
955 Cedar Way S
955 Cedar Way Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
955 Cedar Way S Available 07/14/20 Single Level Home in South Salem - Offered by Bertolucci Management, Inc. - Oregon's Property Management Experts. Apply now at BMIRents.com - All applications are done online through our website.
Faye Wright
1 Unit Available
3715 Duplex Drive SE
3715 Duplex Drive Southeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1190 sqft
Remodeled Charming Home in Quiet Salem Neighborhood - This remodeled home is great for entertaining friends and family! The many large windows throughout the house bring in a lot of natural light! This two bedroom, one bathroom home has large
West Salem
1 Unit Available
1533 Brokenwheel Court NW
1533 Broken Wheel Ct NW, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2853 sqft
1533 Brokenwheel Court NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - Dramatic 2007 Craftsman with excellent curb appeal. Very open Kitchen, nook, family room w/gas fireplace.
South Central
1 Unit Available
1123 Cross Street Southeast
1123 Cross Street Southeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
800 sqft
Enjoy this fully furnished cozy home walking distance to Bush Park and downtown Salem. This home includes all furnishings to move right in! Laundry service at the property along with TV, Wifi and TV service.
Highland
1 Unit Available
517 Tryon Avenue NE
517 Tryon Avenue Northeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Upstairs, one bedroom one bath unit. Entrance to unit is hotel style. Enter into main door to walk upstairs to enter into unit door. Ceiling fans in dining room and in bedroom.
Faye Wright
1 Unit Available
377 Madrona Ave. SE #110
377 Madrona Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath. Bottom Floor Unit.
Faye Wright
1 Unit Available
3640 Liberty Road S #43
3640 Liberty Road South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
3rd Floor, 1 large bedroom, 1 small bedroom, Laundry On-Site
Morningside
1 Unit Available
644 Ratcliff Drive SE
644 Ratcliff Drive Southeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath on Second Story.
Southwest
1 Unit Available
3525 Belle Vista Ct S
3525 Belle Vista Court South, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
766 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc. Kathleen 971-599-9292 photos of similar unit, water and sewer included, tenant responsible for landscaping. Please no pets. $40.00 screening fee per adult
Northeast Neighbors
1 Unit Available
990 16th St NE
990 16th Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1110 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc Kathleen 971-599-9292 3 bedroom 1 bath home Gas fireplace, built ins, laundry hook up in basement, fenced yard, deck.
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
1410 Jonmart Ave SE - 1
1410 Jonmart Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1096 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc. Kathleen Ashley 971-599-9292 3 bed 2.5 bath Duplex, gas fireplace, single car garage, fenced back yard, AC, fridge, range, dishwasher, washer dryer hook up 3 bed 2.
South Gateway
1 Unit Available
1420 Jonmart Ave SE - 1
1420 Jonmart Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1096 sqft
Making Homes Happen Inc. Kathleen Ashley 971-599-9292 3 bed 2.5 bath Duplex, gas fireplace, single car garage, fenced back yard, fridge, range, dishwasher, washer dryer hook up 3 bed 2.
