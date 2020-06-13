/
bend
Last updated June 13 2020
82 Apartments for rent in Bend, OR
River West
179 Units Available
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,250
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1044 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
Mountain View
4 Units Available
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,385
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1069 sqft
Discover the comfort and accessibility of Bellevue Crossing apartments in Bend, Oregon. Our convenient East Side location is perfect for anyone looking for affordable luxury in a brand-new apartment home.
River West
2 Units Available
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street, Bend, OR
Studio
$750
240 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Westside living doesn’t get any better than at Awbrey Pines on the Butte Apartments. Awbrey Pines offers one of the nicest outdoor pools and sundecks in any Central Oregon Apartment.
Boyd Acres
4 Units Available
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,050
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
White picket fences aren’t just for homeowners. These craftsmen style townhomes in Bend, Oregon will feel like your own home as you play outside behind your white picket fence. Empire Village offers a great place to live in a nice neighborhood.
Southwest Bend
4 Units Available
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,075
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Mountain View
2 Units Available
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
876 sqft
Pinewood Apartments is located in the Mountain View Neighborhood of Bend, Oregon. It is well-located off NE Purcell in between Saint Charles Medical Center and new commercial developments.
River West
1 Unit Available
1243 NW Stannium
1243 NW Stannium Rd, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Near COCC! Washer/Dryer Hookups, All Appliances, Attached Garage, W/S Paid - This WESTSIDE 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located near the bus line and COCC.
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
19711 Hollygrape Street
19711 Hollygrape Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2100 sqft
19711 Hollygrape Street Available 07/13/20 19711 HOLLYGRAPE STREET, BEND, OREGON 97702 - FOREST MEADOW SUBDIVISION - 19711 HOLLYGRAPE STREET, BEND, OREGON, 97702 - FOREST MEADOW SUBDIVISION . Sorry no showings until date available.
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
61155 SW Kepler
61155 Kepler St, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2052 sqft
61155 SW Kepler Available 07/01/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom Home in Southwest Bend! - This beautifully maintained home in the Pheasant Run neighborhood in SW Bend is conveniently located near schools, shopping and other amenities.
River West
1 Unit Available
1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178
1565 NW Wall St, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,200
500 sqft
1565 NW Wall Street Available 07/03/20 Bright and Quaint Pioneer Park Condo, Downtown Location, Month to Month Rental - This 1 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is located downtown Bend. There is a murphy bed in the living room for extra sleep accommodations.
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
60959 Granite Drive
60959 Granite Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
SW Bend, 2 Baths, Large Deck, Fenced & RV Parking, Double Garage - This home is located in SW Bend on a beautifully landscaped corner lot with many trees.
Summit West
1 Unit Available
2568 NW Pompy Pl.
2568 NW Pompy Pl, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,995
400 sqft
Furnished Northwest Crossing Bungalow! Flexible Lease Terms! - This modern bungalow is a must see! Furnished and ready for you! Like new, this home has a great floor plan with a nice kitchen, cozy living room space and even a working desk space.
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
61468 Brosterhous Rd
61468 Brosterhous Road, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2090 sqft
61468 Brosterhous Rd Available 07/29/20 Solar Powered Home with Large yard and Bonus Room - Large home located directly off Brosterhous, close to the Old Mill District! 3 bedroom and 3 full baths, PLUS a spacious bonus room and separate office.
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
61577 Alstrup Road
61577 Alstrup Road, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1698 sqft
61577 Alstrup Road Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Old Farm District in Bend, OR.
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
864 NE Locksley Dr.
864 Northeast Locksley Drive, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2116 sqft
864 NE Locksley Dr. Available 07/21/20 Spacious 4bed/2.5bath in NE Bend - Spacious 4bed/2.5bath located in NE Bend convenient to the Forum Shopping Center and the hospital.
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
61187 Kepler
61187 Kepler Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1724 sqft
61187 Kepler Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom SW Bend Home with Bonus Room! - This beautiful home in SW Bend won't last long! In addition to 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the home has a bonus room on the main level.
Aubrey Butte
1 Unit Available
3063 Canyon Springs
3063 NW Canyon Springs Pl, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2479 sqft
3063 Canyon Springs Available 07/01/20 BRAND NEW PAHLISCH HOME - This spacious townhome you'll find tucked in Rivers Edge Village in a secluded new home community. Walk out your front door and be on the Deschutes River Trail within just a few steps.
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
415 SE McKinley
415 Southeast Mckinley Avenue, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
415 SE McKinley Available 07/10/20 Adorable apartment close to Old Mill - This quaint 2 bedroom apartment sits above a garage and is very private.
Aubrey Butte
1 Unit Available
1463 NW City Heights Drive
1463 Northwest City Heights Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2022 sqft
1463 NW City Heights Drive Available 07/04/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath - Plus Office - West Hills Bend - 3 bed 2.5 bath with office. West Hills. Nicely treed large lot. Call Brian for showings. July 4th, 2020.
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
20557 Sun Meadow Way
20557 Sun Meadow Way, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
20557 Sun Meadow Way Available 07/10/20 Pahlisch Home in the Lovely Sun Meadow Neighborhood! - This home is in the quaint and desirable Sun Meadow Neighborhood, built by award winning Pahlisch Homes.
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
63168 Peale St.
63168 Peale Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2293 sqft
63168 Peale St.
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
19968 Double Tree Court
19968 Doubletree Court, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1330 sqft
Charming Home on Large Lot! - This home is situated on a quarter acre lot. It includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
61700 Marigold Lane
61700 Marigold Lane, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1318 sqft
61700 Marigold Lane Available 07/14/20 2Bed/2.5bath Townhome in SE Bend's Gardenside Neighborhood - Great 2bed/2.5bath townhome in SE Bend's desirable Gardenside neighborhood.
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
61201 Dayspring Dr
61201 Dayspring Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1559 sqft
61201 Dayspring Dr Available 07/14/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home in SE Bend! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is bright and spacious! The kitchen has plenty of storage space and flows nicely into the dining area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bend, the median rent is $788 for a studio, $864 for a 1-bedroom, $1,010 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,450 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bend, check out our monthly Bend Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bend include Mountain View, River West, Old Farm District, Southwest Bend, and Boyd Acres.
Some of the colleges located in the Bend area include Oregon State University-Cascades Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bend from include Prineville, Redmond, Madras, and Sisters.