Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

2 Apartments for rent in Pendleton, OR

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1206 SW Frazer
1206 SW Frazer Ave, Pendleton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$600
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
626 NW 9th St
626 NW 9th St, Pendleton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
836 sqft
626 NW 9th St Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - This comfortable home with hardwood floors does not disappoint. The spacious living room is a great central place for the family to gather.
City GuidePendleton
If you're looking for a hometown with history, community, and creativity, there's no better place than right here in Pendleton. Finding a property rental in this little city off the Old Oregon Trail can be a challenge, though, so read on to learn all you need to know to rent like a local Pendletonian.
Life in Pendleton

Located along the Umatilla River, underneath big blue skies, and surrounded by miles and miles of outdoor recreation, this friendly city is a place any renter would be happy to call home. Pendleton's Old Town is a well-preserved historic treasure, which includes the Working Girls Hotel, one of the oldest bordellos of the Old West. Creative-types have kept the local downtown culture fresh and interesting with art galleries, museums, and a great symphony. If you're more of the hard-drinking, rowdy-country type then you will have more friends around here than you can shake a stick at. Or, if you just need a peaceful family-oriented neighborhood, then there are plenty of safe, quiet streets around town as well.

Rental rates typically range from $400 to $1,000, with all kinds of apartments, duplexes, triplexes, and rental homes to choose from. However, finding rental properties takes a bit of legwork. For the best selection, check out the local classifieds, or just drive around town keeping an eye out for FOR RENT signs.

Wondering about what types of amenities to expect in local apartment communities? Well, there are a couple of places with extra perks such as swimming pools, playgrounds, BBQ areas, and laundry facilities. However, you can expect most apartments to come with the bare minimum of amenities, such as parking and maintenance.

Pet policies vary widely from place to place. Some apartments require pets to be neutered or spayed before approval. Others enforce strict size and breed restrictions. However, if you have a big dog that wants to keep his - uh - doghood, then you've really got your work cut out for you (no pun intended). It’s possible to find a more lenient landlord in some of the rental homes around town, though. Either way, expect to pay an additional $150 deposit for each pet, as well as a pet rent around $15 per month.

That's all the renting tips we've got for you right now. Best of luck on the home hunt!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pendleton?
The average rent price for Pendleton rentals listed on Apartment List is $880.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pendleton?
Some of the colleges located in the Pendleton area include Columbia Basin College, and Whitman College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pendleton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pendleton from include Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, Walla Walla, and Hermiston.

