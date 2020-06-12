2 Apartments for rent in Pendleton, OR

Life in Pendleton

Located along the Umatilla River, underneath big blue skies, and surrounded by miles and miles of outdoor recreation, this friendly city is a place any renter would be happy to call home. Pendleton's Old Town is a well-preserved historic treasure, which includes the Working Girls Hotel, one of the oldest bordellos of the Old West. Creative-types have kept the local downtown culture fresh and interesting with art galleries, museums, and a great symphony. If you're more of the hard-drinking, rowdy-country type then you will have more friends around here than you can shake a stick at. Or, if you just need a peaceful family-oriented neighborhood, then there are plenty of safe, quiet streets around town as well.

Rental rates typically range from $400 to $1,000, with all kinds of apartments, duplexes, triplexes, and rental homes to choose from. However, finding rental properties takes a bit of legwork. For the best selection, check out the local classifieds, or just drive around town keeping an eye out for FOR RENT signs.

Wondering about what types of amenities to expect in local apartment communities? Well, there are a couple of places with extra perks such as swimming pools, playgrounds, BBQ areas, and laundry facilities. However, you can expect most apartments to come with the bare minimum of amenities, such as parking and maintenance.

Pet policies vary widely from place to place. Some apartments require pets to be neutered or spayed before approval. Others enforce strict size and breed restrictions. However, if you have a big dog that wants to keep his - uh - doghood, then you've really got your work cut out for you (no pun intended). It’s possible to find a more lenient landlord in some of the rental homes around town, though. Either way, expect to pay an additional $150 deposit for each pet, as well as a pet rent around $15 per month.

That's all the renting tips we've got for you right now. Best of luck on the home hunt!

-By Katy Comal