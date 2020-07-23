297 Apartments for rent in Washington County, OR

/
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
34 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,292
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
61 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,325
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
20 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,165
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
2 Units Available
Sexton Mountain
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
882 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Springville Oaks
16320 NW Canton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,264
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,267
1355 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to downtown area, with such apartment amenities as stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Residences have access to a clubhouse and parking garages.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,283
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, this complex includes a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, including hardwood floors, air conditioning, fireplaces, a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, free parking for guests and more.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
10 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,145
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
16 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
3 Units Available
Triple Creek
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
6 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
11 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,346
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
12 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,384
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,792
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
13 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,276
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
Murray Hill
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1195 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
14 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,398
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,384
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
8 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,281
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1157 sqft
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
West Beaverton
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,256
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
7 Units Available
Murray Hill
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,145
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
17 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1036 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
14 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Lionsgate South
2470 NE Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,625
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1577 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
17 Units Available
Murray Hill
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
7 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,281
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Washington County area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Oregon State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
