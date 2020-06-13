/
west haven sylvan
Last updated June 13 2020
196 Apartments for rent in West Haven-Sylvan, OR📍
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
28 Units Available
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,182
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,292
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
8980 NW Cornell Rd
8980 Northwest Cornell Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2988 sqft
Easy Portland Commute with Large lot and Privacy - Roomy Three Bedroom with daylight basement - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/9HBLN Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace
654 Southwest Trillium Creek Terrace, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1352 sqft
654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace Available 07/15/20 Peterkort Woods neighborhood, 2BR 2.5 BTH, Custom Townhome, Pool, Rec, Central AC - Unique combination of luxury, convenience and affordably.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C
7734 Southwest Barnes Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,100
624 sqft
Location Location Location! This retro chic studio condo is perfect west side living! Located in the serene Sylvan hills, a quick car ride or transit trip into the city with all of the ambiance and beauty of Oregon.
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,227
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
44 Units Available
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,297
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2 Units Available
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2 Units Available
Roxclif Apartments
1916 Southwest Roxbury Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
840 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Cedar Hills neighborhood, Roxclif Apartments is waiting for you. Find yourself minutes from OR-217 & HWY 26. No car, no problem. We're just a 10-minute walk to the Sunset Transit Center.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
0 Unit Available
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406
11830 Northwest Holly Springs Lane, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Wonderful Condo for Rent in Cedar Mill NW Portland - Wonderful top level condo in Timberland. 1 block to Market of Choice and all Timberland has to offer. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 900 sq ft. Patio. AC. Fireplace. Sunset HS. Feels like new.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
7400 SW POINTER RD
7400 Southwest Pointer Road, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Lovely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Duplex Located on Private Drive with Easy Access to US-26 and Downtown Portland! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,480
2800 sqft
**Price Reduced**. Remodeled home. Close to bus line, off Cornell Road at NW 119th Ave. Near Nike inc. and St Vincent Hospital. Easy to commute. 5 mins to shopping centers, grocery stores and church. House has 4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11074 Southwest Washington Street
11074 Southwest Washington Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1967 sqft
Well maintained, move in ready Peterkort Village home featuring a kitchen with stainless steel/gas appliances & pantry and a large master suite with walk in closet & balcony.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
10510 Southwest Butner Road
10510 Southwest Butner Road, Cedar Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Come and see your new home at Chateau Hills! Want to Schedule a tour? Call us! (503) 297-4583 Website: http://chateauhillscr.com/#home Love what you see? Apply online! https://myrentalapplication.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage.
Vose
1 Unit Available
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
Nob Hill
13 Units Available
Waterline
2080 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,216
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1048 sqft
Pleasant views of the Willamette River complement these stylish interiors, featuring carpeted floors, gourmet kitchens, and private patio/balcony. Perfectly located for quick access to the I-405, on-site amenities include clubhouse, elevator and pool.
$
Downtown Portland
21 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,374
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1480 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Downtown Portland
23 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$995
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
The Thornton
1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$999
384 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
West Beaverton
9 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,178
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Downtown Portland
16 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,059
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for West Haven-Sylvan rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,680.
Some of the colleges located in the West Haven-Sylvan area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
