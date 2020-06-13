Apartment List
west haven sylvan
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 PM

196 Apartments for rent in West Haven-Sylvan, OR

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
28 Units Available
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,182
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,292
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
8980 NW Cornell Rd
8980 Northwest Cornell Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2988 sqft
Easy Portland Commute with Large lot and Privacy - Roomy Three Bedroom with daylight basement - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/9HBLN Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace
654 Southwest Trillium Creek Terrace, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1352 sqft
654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace Available 07/15/20 Peterkort Woods neighborhood, 2BR 2.5 BTH, Custom Townhome, Pool, Rec, Central AC - Unique combination of luxury, convenience and affordably.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C
7734 Southwest Barnes Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,100
624 sqft
Location Location Location! This retro chic studio condo is perfect west side living! Located in the serene Sylvan hills, a quick car ride or transit trip into the city with all of the ambiance and beauty of Oregon.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,227
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
44 Units Available
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,297
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2 Units Available
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
Verified

Last updated June 8 at 07:32pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2 Units Available
Roxclif Apartments
1916 Southwest Roxbury Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
840 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Cedar Hills neighborhood, Roxclif Apartments is waiting for you. Find yourself minutes from OR-217 & HWY 26. No car, no problem. We're just a 10-minute walk to the Sunset Transit Center.
Verified

Last updated September 30 at 01:49pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
0 Unit Available
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406
11830 Northwest Holly Springs Lane, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Wonderful Condo for Rent in Cedar Mill NW Portland - Wonderful top level condo in Timberland. 1 block to Market of Choice and all Timberland has to offer. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 900 sq ft. Patio. AC. Fireplace. Sunset HS. Feels like new.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
7400 SW POINTER RD
7400 Southwest Pointer Road, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Lovely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Duplex Located on Private Drive with Easy Access to US-26 and Downtown Portland! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,480
2800 sqft
**Price Reduced**. Remodeled home. Close to bus line, off Cornell Road at NW 119th Ave. Near Nike inc. and St Vincent Hospital. Easy to commute. 5 mins to shopping centers, grocery stores and church. House has 4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11074 Southwest Washington Street
11074 Southwest Washington Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1967 sqft
Well maintained, move in ready Peterkort Village home featuring a kitchen with stainless steel/gas appliances & pantry and a large master suite with walk in closet & balcony.

Last updated May 27 at 07:38pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
10510 Southwest Butner Road
10510 Southwest Butner Road, Cedar Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Come and see your new home at Chateau Hills! Want to Schedule a tour? Call us! (503) 297-4583 Website: http://chateauhillscr.com/#home Love what you see? Apply online! https://myrentalapplication.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Vose
1 Unit Available
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
Nob Hill
13 Units Available
Waterline
2080 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,216
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1048 sqft
Pleasant views of the Willamette River complement these stylish interiors, featuring carpeted floors, gourmet kitchens, and private patio/balcony. Perfectly located for quick access to the I-405, on-site amenities include clubhouse, elevator and pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
$
Downtown Portland
21 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,374
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1480 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
Downtown Portland
23 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$995
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
The Thornton
1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$999
384 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
West Beaverton
9 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,178
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Portland
16 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,059
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Haven-Sylvan?
The average rent price for West Haven-Sylvan rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,680.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Haven-Sylvan?
Some of the colleges located in the West Haven-Sylvan area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Haven-Sylvan?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Haven-Sylvan from include Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Gresham, and Hillsboro.

