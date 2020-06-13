/
/
coos bay
7 Apartments for rent in Coos Bay, OR📍
812 Lakeshore
812 Lakeshore Drive, Coos Bay, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
812 Lakeshore Available 08/01/20 Lakeshore - 3bdrm Pet Friendly Home - Very spacious 2,000 sqft.
212 Merchant
212 Merchant Street, Coos Bay, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1890 sqft
Eastside 3bdrm/2ba w/ studio on large lot - Available: 6/22/2020 or sooner Spacious 3 BD / 2.5 BTH home on large lot offering a separate studio, garage, and over-sized carport with RV parking.
873 Kentucky Ave.
873 Kentucky Avenue, Coos Bay, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1630 sqft
873 Kentucky Ave. - 873 Kentucky Available 07/31/20 Newer home in Lighthouse Estates - 873 Kentucky - Newer home in Lighthouse Estates subdivision, 1630 square feet. Three bedroom(plus office) two and a half bath home built in 2007.
Results within 1 mile of Coos Bay
92130 Cape Arago Hwy
92130 Cape Arago Highway, Coos County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1248 sqft
92130 Cape Arago Hwy Available 07/10/20 Remodeled 3bdrm/2ba off Cape Arago Hwy - Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath single story manufactured home with detached garage.Updated appliances, new carpet and flooring, washer/dryer hookups.
1340 Bayview
1340 Bayview, North Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
1340 Bayview Available 11/21/19 Nice 3 bed 1 1/2 bath! - Nice 3 bed 1 1/2 bath, floor coverings are wood and carpet. Attached garage. Kitchen has a range, refrigerator (not to be maintained), and vinyl counter-top. Heat is electric. Fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Coos Bay
90917 Wilshire Lane
90917 Wilshire Lane, Barview, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2362 sqft
90917 Wilshire Lane - 90917 Available 07/03/20 Large 3 Bedroom near Beach - Large 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home near Ocean Beaches, new interior paint. 2362 square feet.
62429 Olive Barber Road
62429 Olive Barber Rd, Coos County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
62429 Olive Barber Road Available 07/21/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home on Olive Barber - Quiet, country living at it's finest! This 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for the right person! Situated on Olive Barber Road, close to town yet still with
