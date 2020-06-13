85 Apartments for rent in Canby, OR

Moving to Canby

Deciding to move to this slice of Oregon's Willamette Valley will put you in a nice small town that is still close enough to the Portland metro area to bring all of what that city has to offer within easy reach. Oregon is first in the nation when it comes to the percentage of people moving in versus those moving out. In other words, people who do decide to move here usually stay. That explains why the Portland metro area has a vacancy rate under 5%. Canby is right there as well, meaning it's good advice to start looking for rental apartments as soon as you decide to move. Be prepared to provide credit information and face a higher qualification standard than in some areas. First month's rent, last month's rent and a security deposit are usually required.