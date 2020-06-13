85 Apartments for rent in Canby, OR📍
It began as a farming spread in an open space in the otherwise dense fir forests that surrounded the area and grew into a modern community. The north-south railroad and the Willamette River helped turn what would become Canby into a transportation hub in the early history of Oregon. These days, it's a community of almost 16,000 with a strong agricultural heritage. There's also a moderate manufacturing sector and a broad range of recreational opportunities to offer residents.
Deciding to move to this slice of Oregon's Willamette Valley will put you in a nice small town that is still close enough to the Portland metro area to bring all of what that city has to offer within easy reach. Oregon is first in the nation when it comes to the percentage of people moving in versus those moving out. In other words, people who do decide to move here usually stay. That explains why the Portland metro area has a vacancy rate under 5%. Canby is right there as well, meaning it's good advice to start looking for rental apartments as soon as you decide to move. Be prepared to provide credit information and face a higher qualification standard than in some areas. First month's rent, last month's rent and a security deposit are usually required.
Canby is divided into a couple of different areas, each with its own charm.
Eco City and 18th Avenue: The north part of town is primarily residential, with a nice selection of houses, apartments and duplexes for rent. The properties along the Willamette River feature water access and large lots, but, of course, the price is higher.
SW Berg Parkway: Running alongside the Molalla River in the southwest part of town is this community with its retail stores, housing tracts and some newer construction where you might find townhouses for rent. Just across the river is the small town of Barlow, which has a population of less than 150. Canby Community Park is along the water.
Baker Prairie: There are some manufacturing facilities here along with big retail stores and commercial space. On the west side of South 13th Ave. are blocks of single-family residential properties that would be a good place to start if you are looking for a home to rent in Canby. Nearby is Arneson City Park.
Being close to Portland while still living in a fairly rural setting with farmland and forests nearby mean residents get to sample the best of each lifestyle. Water recreation on the Willamette and Molalla Rivers offer summer fun, while the ski resorts in the Cascade Mountains aren't very far away. Don't let the bad press fool you -- sure, it rains here in the winter, but it's not that bad, and the summers are the best in the country. The Oregon Trail led people here over 100 years ago -- and the region still holds some that sense of discovery that drew them to head out.