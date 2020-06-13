Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

199 Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR

Cooper Mountain Aloha North
Cooper Mountain Aloha South
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 11 Available 08/07/20 2 bedroom 2 full bath, washer/dryer - Will not last long... (RLNE2200360)
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
2 Units Available
Covington Square
2875 Southwest 214th Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Covington Square in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha South
Contact for Availability
Jefferson Square Apartments
18850 SW Farmington Road, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
993 sqft
Jefferson Square Apartments are a single story duplex community, offering comfortable and affordable living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
2 Units Available
The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
960 sqft
Charm and convenience collide at The Goose Apartments for rent in Aloha, Oregon. Nestled in a beautiful creek view setting, our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an array of amenities to cater to your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
Vose
1 Unit Available
Bryant Street Townhomes
11655 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Welcome home to Bryant St. Townhomes! Our 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhomes with attached garages are the home you've been waiting for. Call us today!
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
St. Mary's Crossing
4085 Southwest 160th Avenue, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
800 sqft
4085 SW 160th Ave Available 07/18/20 Beaverton *Lovely Remodeled *2 Bedroom 1 Bath* St. Mary's Crossing - Lovely remodeled apartment with beautiful courtyard. Located off TV Highway and just a few minutes from downtown Hillsboro and Beaverton.
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
Reedville Commons Apartments
18505 SW Stubblefield Way, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reedville Commons, located between Hillsboro and Beaverton, is only minutes from The Streets of Tanasbourne Shopping Center, Intel, Nike, and the Max.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
17097 SW Glen Park Ct.
17097 Southwest Glen Park Court, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1547 sqft
Corner Lot Townhome in Desirable Neighborhood! - Light and bright 2 level end unit townhome. 3 bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), 2.5 baths. Main level has hardwoods throughout. Living room has electric fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
21444 South West Johnson St
21444 SW Johnson St, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
960 sqft
Enjoy living in this 2 bedroom apartment with fresh paint and new carpet! This is an upstairs unit in a small tri-plex. Unit includes a wood burning fireplace and deck - perfect for summer nights! Kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher and stove.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
17345 Southwest Blanton Street - 5
17345 Southwest Blanton Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
885 sqft
Introducing Blanton Place, Beaverton's newer, premier town-home community. This community offers new 2 bed 1.

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
16290 SW Shaw St.,16
16290 Southwest Shaw Street, Aloha, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Come and get a Last Free month when you move in by 05/30/2020 At the end of your busy day, you will find comfort and convenience waiting for you at Village Victorian Apartments! Here at Village Victorian Apartments there is easy access to Tualatin

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
19365 SW Southview St.
19365 Southwest Southview Street, Aloha, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1170 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath- Large fenced backyard - Updated home in the heart of Beaverton. This home will wow you with the updated features throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large backyard is fully fenced and perfect for a summer BBQ.
Results within 1 mile of Aloha
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
West Beaverton
9 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,178
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
971 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
6 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1140 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
Central Beaverton
14 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Five Oaks
12 Units Available
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,982
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
77 Units Available
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
11 Units Available
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.
Last updated June 12 at 04:13pm
1 Unit Available
Farmington Oaks Apartments
18700 SW Farmington Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
885 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
1 Unit Available
7980 NW Miriam Way
7980 Northeast Miriam Way, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1308 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome Available at Arbor Pass Condominiums! - Double master townhouse condo with attached garage. Custom paint throughout, full height backsplash, hardwood laminates throughout main, stainless steel appliances, including gas range.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
16946 SW Watermark Lane
16946 Southwest Watermark Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1590 sqft
16946 SW Watermark Lane Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom 2.
City GuideAloha
The city of Aloha, Oregon, according to local legend, may have gotten its exotic Hawaiian name from a clerical mix-up. But for now, aloha Aloha!

When you think about Aloha Oregon, the first thing that probably comes to your mind is "Why would anyone name an Oregon town after a Hawaiian salutation?" In actual fact, it was all a mistake. According to at least one local legend, it was supposed to be called "Aloah" after a resort in Wisconsin, but when the town's founders applied for a postal address, someone along the way made a typo. To make things even more entertaining, locals still insist on pronouncing it "Aloah" (or, phonetically, "Ah-LO-wa") so there goes the Hawaii connection. In spite of this early logistical mishap, Aloha is a cheerful, friendly town that's only about 14 miles (and a million miles, figuratively) from the big metropolis of Portland. With a population of 49,425 as of the 2010 Census, Aloha somehow maintains a sophisticated, charming small town vibe, in spite of the presence of heavy corporate hitters such as Intel and Columbia Sportswear Company. The fact is, everything in Aloha is so darned pretty, that even the fast food restaurants are photo worthy. It's small town America all dressed up and ready for the prom, with the bright lights of the big city just 20 minutes away.

Moving to Aloha

If you're looking for a rental apartment or townhouses for rent in Aloha, you won't have any trouble finding something to suit your lifestyle. Aloha is a rental property mecca, with an abundance of apartment complex properties and condos. You'll also have no trouble finding an attractive home or duplex for rent. Oregon isn't the cheapest place in the world, but rentals do come at a wide variety of price points. Be prepared to pay first and last month's rent, as well as a security deposit of several hundred dollars. If you're lucky, you might get a simpatico landlord who will waive that last month's down payment. Having the right documents ready, such as copies of your ID, bank statement, references from previous landlords, and proof that you can afford rent, may tip the scales further in your favor.

What's the best way to find an apartment or house rental? Drive, drive, drive. By exploring the different neighborhoods, you'll be able to narrow your search down to your favorites; otherwise, it can get overwhelming, even in a town this size. The good news is that there's no real renter's season here, so prices and availability stay pretty consistent throughout the year.

Neighborhoods in Aloha

Aloha is home a number of attractive neighborhoods and subdivisions, including rental-heavy areas like Southwest Aloha that boast a large number of apartments, condos and rental homes. Here are some great places to start your search:

Southwest Aloha: Neighborhoods such as 170th Avenue, 204th Avenue, Shaw Street and Cambridge Drive are popular residential spots where you'll find rental homes at a variety of sizes, styles and price points. You'll also find a number of apartments, condos and townhouses for rent here, so it's a great place to start your search.

184th Terrace: Also in the southwest section of town, this neighborhood has a number of attractive apartment complexes that are conveniently close to city amenities.

Sheffield Avenue: In the northwest area of Sheffield Avenue, you'll find a number of townhouses and apartments for rent, including many units that are pet-friendly.

Cross Creek: This is a lovely residential subdivision that boasts homes in a variety of styles, as well as amenities such as a pool and recreation center.

Living in Aloha

You probably never thought you'd end up in a town called Aloha, did you? The fact is, once you get your mind around the name thing, living in Aloha is easy. The climate is surprisingly mild, thanks to the fact that Aloha only gets about two inches of snow a year. Winter highs hover around freezing, with lows around 20, but summertime makes up for it, with July highs around 79. Even though this is Oregon, there's just under 40 inches of rain a year, which is about three inches below the national average.

Thanks to the regional TriMet transportation system, Aloha has a super efficient bus service that will take you everywhere, including all the way to Portland and back, even during evening hours. It helps to have your own wheels, however, especially since there's no light rail system until you get into Portland.

With its proximity to Beaverton (six minutes) and Portland (20 minutes), you'll never be lacking for things to do in the Aloha area, whether you're into shopping, bar hopping or outdoor adventure thrill-seeking. If you're into the great outdoors, just next door in Beaverton you'll find one of the area's most exquisite natural habitats, Cooper Mountain Nature Park, which features stunning hiking and biking trails and state-of-the-art aquatic facilities. While you're there, check in at the Cooper Mountain Nature House, which offers year-round exhibitions and nature programs. If you're looking for a great off-leash dog park for your four-legged buddy, visit Hazeldale Park, a lush local mecca for dog owners.

If you're a fan of fresh veggies, fresh fruit and fresh air, drive next door to Beaverton for the farmers market during May through October, where you can stock up on just-picked produce from local growers. If indoor shopping is more your thing, check out Cedar Hills Crossing, a 750,000-square foot retail center featuring nationally known retailers, restaurants and cinemas.

For golfers, Aloha is a destination town, thanks to the splendid 18-hole, par-72 courses and there are two of them at The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club. Designed by Bob Cupp, the North Course features mounds of native grass and coastal dunes, while the South Course, which was designed by John Fought, features rolling terrain and towering Oregon pines.

Aloha has a great selection of locally owned restaurants either in town or just around the corner in Beaverton. If you're in the mood for pasta, you'll love Nonna Amelia's, a low-key, casual dining eatery that serves superb tortellini, as well as specialties such as chicken marsala and veal scaloppini. For something completely different, check out Newport Bay, where you'll find specialties such as teriyaki salmon and parmesan-crusted Oregon sole.

Oregon may not have its own football or baseball teams, but it still has plenty of sports fans, many of whom flock to Buddies Sports Bar and Grill, a popular locally owned watering hole with plenty of TV screens and great drink specials. There's also the brilliantly named Dr. Feelgood's Pub, where you'll find a convivial atmosphere and a great selection of beers. Speaking of beer, Oregon is something of a destination for fans of handcrafted brews, and Golden Valley Brewery doesn't disappoint, thanks to its menu of luscious artisan ales, including a wheat beer to die for.

Aloha's small-town vibe is so strong, you'll forget that this is a city of nearly 50,000. There's a genuine friendliness here, but there's also a savvy sophistication that seems to be something of an epidemic in Oregon cities. You'll love telling your friends that you found your paradise in a place called Aloha.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Aloha?
The average rent price for Aloha rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,400.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Aloha?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Aloha include Cooper Mountain Aloha North, and Cooper Mountain Aloha South.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Aloha?
Some of the colleges located in the Aloha area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Aloha?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Aloha from include Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Gresham, and Hillsboro.

