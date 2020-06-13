199 Apartments for rent in Aloha, OR

Living in Aloha

You probably never thought you'd end up in a town called Aloha, did you? The fact is, once you get your mind around the name thing, living in Aloha is easy. The climate is surprisingly mild, thanks to the fact that Aloha only gets about two inches of snow a year. Winter highs hover around freezing, with lows around 20, but summertime makes up for it, with July highs around 79. Even though this is Oregon, there's just under 40 inches of rain a year, which is about three inches below the national average.

Thanks to the regional TriMet transportation system, Aloha has a super efficient bus service that will take you everywhere, including all the way to Portland and back, even during evening hours. It helps to have your own wheels, however, especially since there's no light rail system until you get into Portland.

With its proximity to Beaverton (six minutes) and Portland (20 minutes), you'll never be lacking for things to do in the Aloha area, whether you're into shopping, bar hopping or outdoor adventure thrill-seeking. If you're into the great outdoors, just next door in Beaverton you'll find one of the area's most exquisite natural habitats, Cooper Mountain Nature Park, which features stunning hiking and biking trails and state-of-the-art aquatic facilities. While you're there, check in at the Cooper Mountain Nature House, which offers year-round exhibitions and nature programs. If you're looking for a great off-leash dog park for your four-legged buddy, visit Hazeldale Park, a lush local mecca for dog owners.

If you're a fan of fresh veggies, fresh fruit and fresh air, drive next door to Beaverton for the farmers market during May through October, where you can stock up on just-picked produce from local growers. If indoor shopping is more your thing, check out Cedar Hills Crossing, a 750,000-square foot retail center featuring nationally known retailers, restaurants and cinemas.

For golfers, Aloha is a destination town, thanks to the splendid 18-hole, par-72 courses and there are two of them at The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club. Designed by Bob Cupp, the North Course features mounds of native grass and coastal dunes, while the South Course, which was designed by John Fought, features rolling terrain and towering Oregon pines.

Aloha has a great selection of locally owned restaurants either in town or just around the corner in Beaverton. If you're in the mood for pasta, you'll love Nonna Amelia's, a low-key, casual dining eatery that serves superb tortellini, as well as specialties such as chicken marsala and veal scaloppini. For something completely different, check out Newport Bay, where you'll find specialties such as teriyaki salmon and parmesan-crusted Oregon sole.

Oregon may not have its own football or baseball teams, but it still has plenty of sports fans, many of whom flock to Buddies Sports Bar and Grill, a popular locally owned watering hole with plenty of TV screens and great drink specials. There's also the brilliantly named Dr. Feelgood's Pub, where you'll find a convivial atmosphere and a great selection of beers. Speaking of beer, Oregon is something of a destination for fans of handcrafted brews, and Golden Valley Brewery doesn't disappoint, thanks to its menu of luscious artisan ales, including a wheat beer to die for.

Aloha's small-town vibe is so strong, you'll forget that this is a city of nearly 50,000. There's a genuine friendliness here, but there's also a savvy sophistication that seems to be something of an epidemic in Oregon cities. You'll love telling your friends that you found your paradise in a place called Aloha.