Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM
55 Apartments for rent in Albany, OR📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1918 Antelope Ct. SW
1918 Antelope Southwest Court, Albany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1812 sqft
1918 Antelope Ct. SW Available 07/18/20 4 Bedroom Home ~ Close to LBCC ~ Small Pet Friendly ~ SW Albany - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1147 10th Ave SW
1147 10th Ave SW, Albany, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Cottage with Bonus Room in Great Location! - 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom cottage Located close to downtown Albany, Good Samaritan Hospital and local parks.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1702 Trudell Ct. SE
1702 Trudell Court Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1155 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome Available Immediately - Discover all the space you need in this 1155-SF duplex close to Heritage Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2175 Pulver Ln NW
2175 Northwest Pulver Lane, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2082 sqft
2175 Pulver Ln NW Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Exactly what you have been looking for! 3 bedroom in North Albany - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus bonus room. Open floor plan with 2,082 square feet.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2838 San Pedro
2838 Northwest San Pedro Avenue, Albany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2289 sqft
2838 San Pedro Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home North Albany - If your looking for a beautiful home in a highly desired area that is just minutes to shopping, hospitals, clinics and main roads making it convenient to everything ...
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3406 NW Essex Ct
3406 Northwest Essex Court, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1866 sqft
3406 NW Essex Ct Available 07/01/20 Nice N. Albany home - This 3bdrm/2bath home is located on a dead end street in North Albany, near schools, parks, and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 3rd Ave SE
826 3rd Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Newly remodeled duplex downtown Albany - 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex recently remodeled and will have fresh paint on exterior this summer. If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
542 38th Ave
542 38th Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
996 sqft
542 38th Ave Available 06/19/20 Pet Friendly Single-Story 3Bed w/Garage - This single level 3 bedroom 1 bathroom features an open kitchen, fenced back yard, washer/dryer hookups, and an attached garage.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1715 NW Linclon St
1715 Northwest Lincoln Street, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1540 sqft
1715 NW Linclon St Available 05/15/20 Charming N Albany home - This lovely 3bdrm/2bth home is located in an established N Albany neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and parks.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3217 Gwen Pl
3217 Gwen Place Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1417 sqft
3217 Gwen Pl Available 05/05/20 3 bed/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossing - AVAILABLE 5/5/20 Beautiful, 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossings Subdivision, located close to parks, shopping, medical clinics, and main roads.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
822 NW Riverbow Ave
822 Riverbow Avenue, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom House - Move In Ready! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House with 2 car garage has been recently renovated with all new interior paint, flooring, cabinets, counter tops, appliances and more! Located in North Albany Elementary,
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3037 Railroad St.
3037 Railroad Street Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1242 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany - Available to rent 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany Located on quiet cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, fenced backyard with covered patio. Pet friendly! No cats, 2 dog max. Call our office at 541.791.4052 for more details.
Results within 5 miles of Albany
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
134 NE Columbia Ave
134 Northeast Columbia Avenue, Adair Village, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2055 sqft
134 NE Columbia Ave Available 07/05/20 4 bed 2.5 bath in Adair Village - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home (built in 2015) is just seconds to a small public playground in a quiet residential neighborhood of Adair Village, Corvallis.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
35396 Riverside Dr SW
35396 Riverside Drive Southwest, Linn County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1604 sqft
Rent a room or the whole house - This country home with 3 bedrooms and a basement apartment with 2 bedrooms is available to rent by the room $650.00 per room or rent both house and furnished basement for $3,000.00, no garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 N Main St
207 North Main Street, Jefferson, OR
Studio
$700
850 sqft
Available Now - Furnished studio apartment in Jefferson-Flexible Rental Terms Available - Cute upstairs studio apartment in historic, renovated church built in 1913.
Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
15 Units Available
150 Timber Ridge Street Northeast
150 Timber Ridge St NE, Linn County, OR
Studio
$1,065
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
952 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 150 Timber Ridge Street Northeast in Linn County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
652 Loree Pl
652 Loree Place, Jefferson, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
Open Floor Plan Jefferson Home w/Garage - This is a 3bd/1ba Single Story home approx #1008 sq ft. Features include: All appliances Brand new furnace with A/C Beautiful fully fenced back yard w/Patio 1 year Lease.
Results within 10 miles of Albany
Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
12 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$980
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
998 sqft
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Northeast Corvallis
17 Units Available
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,131
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All of the comforts desired including a fitness center, basketball court, heated pool, and beautiful, park-like setting. Near the OSU campus. Non-smoking community on the bus line. Updated interiors with ample storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1279 sqft
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,475
1822 sqft
2048 NW Arthur Place Available 07/01/20 5 bed, 2 bath on cul de sac - Quiet street, close to shopping Apply on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2146 SW Butterfield Drive
2146 Southwest Butterfield Drive, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1344 sqft
2146 SW Butterfield Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly! 4 bedroom Home in South Corvallis!! - A beautiful 1344 square foot 4 bed / 2 bath, manufactured home built in 1982, located within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
1814 sqft
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1605 NW Highland Drive
1605 NW Highland Dr, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1530 sqft
1605 NW Highland Drive Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home NW Corvallis - This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a large corner lot. Bus stops located steps away from this freshly updated home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Albany, the median rent is $655 for a studio, $780 for a 1-bedroom, $1,026 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,494 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Albany, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Albany area include Oregon State University, University of Oregon, and Linfield College-McMinnville Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Albany from include Eugene, Springfield, Salem, Corvallis, and Wilsonville.