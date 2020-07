Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit gym green community parking playground bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby media room valet service cats allowed accessible elevator conference room yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to NV: Your 26-story urban oasis like no other in the north end of Portland's Pearl District. With timeless design drawing on the area's industrial roots, NV is the light-filled, creatively crafted, modern home you've been waiting for. Accept no substitute.