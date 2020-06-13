Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:57 PM

187 Apartments for rent in Gresham, OR

Rockwood
Gresham North Central
Gresham Northeast
Gresham Centennial
Wilkes East
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Holly Brook
2 Units Available
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Holly Brook
20 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,191
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Kelly Creek
8 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Gresham-Northeast
2 Units Available
Golfside
1999 NE Division St, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
954 sqft
Golfside Apartments is ready for you to visit. This community can be found in Gresham on Ne Division St.. Come by to view the available floorplans.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Gresham-Northeast
12 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,287
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mt. Hood
9 Units Available
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,266
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
$
Gresham-Southwest
11 Units Available
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Gresham-Northwest
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,193
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Gresham-Centennial
3 Units Available
Silverwood
4777 Southwest 11th Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
985 sqft
Cozy apartments feature open layouts and in-unit washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Near public transit stops along Route 26. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Wilkes East
8 Units Available
Pine Square
665 NE 178th Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,115
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Gresham-Southwest
1 Unit Available
Springwater Trail
1324 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Springwater Trail you will enjoy country living with city convenience. Located on main bus routes and just minutes form the Max, you can work, shop and enjoy the city; then come home and relax in your year round spa.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Holly Brook
4 Units Available
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
Studio
$1,049
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
870 sqft
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Gresham-Northeast
6 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Gresham-North Central
8 Units Available
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
Studio
$1,150
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Rockwood
4 Units Available
Arbor Place
19550 East Burnside Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arbor Place in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
$
Gresham-North Central
19 Units Available
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Holly Brook
4 Units Available
Hollycrest South
700 SW Eastman Pkwy, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
900 sqft
Located along the Springwater Corridor, this complex offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Units offer washer and dryer hookups, open living rooms, and patios off the master bedroom.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Rockwood
26 Units Available
459 Rock Apartments
459 Southeast 192nd Avenue, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1201 sqft
459 Rock is located in the young, diverse Rockwood neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon. Located a few steps from the MAX line and on bus 20 with cafe’s, restaurants, brewpubs and local shopping it’s the ideal location to modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Powell Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Point
3359 Southeast Powell Valley Road, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sierra Point is a brand new Community with luxury apartment homes. We have one, two and three bedroom apartments. Each floor plan has a cozy non wood burning fireplace that is sure to be the focal point of your living room.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Gresham-Centennial
5 Units Available
Trailside Apartments
4850 SW 11th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Trailside Apartment Homes nestled at the foot of Powell Butte, in the well-established Highland neighborhood of Gresham.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Gresham-Northeast
Contact for Availability
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1787 sqft
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 26 at 03:22pm
Powell Valley
1 Unit Available
Kane Garden Court Apartments
3235 Southeast 1st Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
The Kane Garden Court Apartments offers comfortable and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens including refrigerator, range and dishwasher and patio or balcony with extra storage. Pets welcome!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 8 at 09:14pm
Wilkes East
4 Units Available
Village Court
17899 NE Oregon St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to convenient living at Village Court Apartments. Enjoy life at Village Court, with easy access to I-84, Max, shopping and entertainment. Choose from a variety of spacious apartments, each with lots of storage space and modern amenities.

Median Rent in Gresham

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Gresham is $1,399, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,651.
Studio
$1,257
1 Bed
$1,399
2 Beds
$1,651
3+ Beds
$2,403
City GuideGresham
Greetings, citizens of Gresham, and welcome to the online hub for your apartment hunting adventures! Situated just east of Portland at the feet of the majestic Mt. Hood, Gresham has evolved in recent years from a sparsely populated town into a vibrant, bustling urban/suburban landscape boasting more than 100,000 residents. So what do you say? Are you ready to find your dream dwellings in one of Oregon’s fastest growing, most pocketbook-friendly communities? Then stick with us, because a primo...

A Glance at Gresham

Gresham today boasts a variety of attractions for a wide range of residents, including:

Easy access to the mother ship. Portland is easily achievable thanks to the MAX light rail, which conveniently links the two cities.

Entertainment. Many parts of town are dotted with trails, parks, picnic areas, basketball courts, and walking/biking paths. The historic downtown area, which is home to the renowned Mt. Hood Jazz Festival every August, is lined with boutiques, galleries, and eateries that attract a mix of shoppers, curiosity seekers, and sidewalk surfers. Gresham also boasts a modest number of pubs, clubs, sports bars, and other assorted watering holes.

Peace at an affordable price. An apartment that costs you two grand or more in Portland is likely to go for $1200 or less in Gresham, and it’s easy to see why the city’s population has spiked by nearly twenty percent in the past twenty years.

Tips for Tenants

As Gresham has blossomed in the past two decades, apartments, townhouses, lofts, and freestanding homes have sprung up like mushrooms. Six percent of all housing units are currently vacant, and new apartment complexes continue to be built, so rest assured you’ll have a wide variety of housing options to choose from.

If contemporary urban flair is your cup of tea, we recommend the variety of spacious pads in the historic downtown area, which puts residents within walking distance of the Arts Plaza, Farmer’s Market, and MAX stations. Other parts of town, like Holly Brook, and Powell Valley, feature boatloads of roomy, modern rental properties as well, most of which go for less than a grand.

You can afford to be picky in Gresham, so if you’re not comfortable with an apartment’s amenities, then shrug it off and move on. Most complexes were built post-1990 and many including washer/dryer units, tenant parking, private decks or patios, walk-in closets, and controlled access to the building. Top-notch amenities are the standard fare in Gresham, so don’t settle for anything less.

Waiting lists are infrequent, and apartments don’t typically see large spikes in occupancies during any specific time of the year, so you won’t have too much competition on your apartment hunting escapades. Sometimes, landlords/property managers require a good-faith deposit or charge additional move-in fees upfront, but not always, so be on the lookout for the unbelievable rent specials that often pop up.

Self-Service is for Schmucks!

One last thought: Unless you live in the downtown area and can rely on public transit alone to haul you around, chances are you’ll need your own set of wheels to shop, dine, bank, work, and socialize conveniently. Obviously, you’ll be spending a pretty penny or two at the filling station … just don’t try to pump your own gas! It’s illegal in the Beaver State for anyone but a “trained professional” to pump petro into your gas guzzler, so save yourself from an embarrassing confrontation with a Chevron employee and just stay put when you pull up to the pump!

And now you’re off to the apartment hunting races, so best of luck, welcome to Gresham, and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Gresham?
In Gresham, the median rent is $1,257 for a studio, $1,399 for a 1-bedroom, $1,651 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,403 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gresham, check out our monthly Gresham Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Gresham?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Gresham include Rockwood, Gresham North Central, Gresham Northeast, Gresham Centennial, and Wilkes East.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Gresham?
Some of the colleges located in the Gresham area include Mt Hood Community College, Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Gresham?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gresham from include Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Hillsboro, and Salem.

