197 Apartments for rent in West Slope, OR📍
Located in southeast Oregon, just a few minutes south of Portland, rests this small CDP (census designated place) that is currently home to over 6,500 residents. With Hwy 217 flanking the west side and Hwy 26 along the northern edge, no matter where you choose to live in West Slope, you will always be within three to five minutes of an easy commute!
Moving into West Slope is just like moving into any other city -- except that the weather is amazing almost year-round, so you don't have to worry about dodging freezing cold blizzards or suffocating in sweltering heat. It does, however, rain a bit up in the Pacific Northwest, so a high tolerance of perma drizzle is required. Otherwise, everything is pretty standard in terms of the moving-in kit: proof of income, previous rental history, credit check and a deposit equivalent to first month's rent.
Impressively, somehow West Slope can be divided into three neighborhoods, despite its tiny size. Each has something to offer a newcomer to the area -- plus they're all within shouting distance of one another, so really, you can't go wrong with anyone you choose!
West Slope North: West Slope's North-side neighborhood has the beautiful Golf Creek running right through it. If you have been searching for 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for rent in West Slope, there are plenty of apts for rent here.
West Slope East: Raleigh Park and Swim Center is a fantastic feature within this neighborhood! If you love having a huge swimming pool, tennis courts, and a baseball diamond interlaced with acres of winding trails for hiking, biking, and jogging within minutes of your front door -- welcome home! Finding rental homes here is challenging, but not impossible if you get a head start. There are 2-5 bedroom homes for rent in this area, many of which were built between the 1940s and the 1970s. So if you are a lover of well-established neighborhoods with lots of individuality and charm, you will adore this area.
West Slope South: Hall Creek and Golf Creek both flow through this scenic suburban neighborhood, adding to the natural beauty that surrounds this area. AM Kennedy Park is a favorite spot, located just off of SW Kennedy Ave., for runners or as a great place to meet up with friends for a game of soccer. If you are looking for an apartment to rent, but you prefer to be a little further away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this is a great area for you!
West Slope is a gorgeous little town with amazingly good food! Something about this area must bring out the inner chef in its residents because there are numerous establishments that are so delicious, people claim they are addictive. Consider yourself warned. Now head over to McCormick and Schmick's Seafood and Steaks on SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy. Make a reservation first because as we said, this place is divine, and then prepare to have your taste buds experience nirvana! For an unforgettable night out, head over to The Lehrer Pub on Southwest Canyon Lane. Excellent live music, delicious food, and fantastic bar staff make this pub the place to kick back with friends after a long and satisfying week of work!