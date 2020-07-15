197 Apartments for rent in West Slope, OR

West Slope's Neighborhoods

Impressively, somehow West Slope can be divided into three neighborhoods, despite its tiny size. Each has something to offer a newcomer to the area -- plus they're all within shouting distance of one another, so really, you can't go wrong with anyone you choose!

West Slope North: West Slope's North-side neighborhood has the beautiful Golf Creek running right through it. If you have been searching for 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for rent in West Slope, there are plenty of apts for rent here.

West Slope East: Raleigh Park and Swim Center is a fantastic feature within this neighborhood! If you love having a huge swimming pool, tennis courts, and a baseball diamond interlaced with acres of winding trails for hiking, biking, and jogging within minutes of your front door -- welcome home! Finding rental homes here is challenging, but not impossible if you get a head start. There are 2-5 bedroom homes for rent in this area, many of which were built between the 1940s and the 1970s. So if you are a lover of well-established neighborhoods with lots of individuality and charm, you will adore this area.

West Slope South: Hall Creek and Golf Creek both flow through this scenic suburban neighborhood, adding to the natural beauty that surrounds this area. AM Kennedy Park is a favorite spot, located just off of SW Kennedy Ave., for runners or as a great place to meet up with friends for a game of soccer. If you are looking for an apartment to rent, but you prefer to be a little further away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this is a great area for you!