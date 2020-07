Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden concierge conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit green community guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Heartline is a tall glass tower of 15 stories and is nestled amongst the reinvented brick warehouses that house some of Portlands most creative artists. Located on the site of the former Pacific Northwest College of Art, Heartline honors this with a vibrant integrated arts program offering new art to be enjoyed by the neighborhood in our innovative courtyard. Living at Heartline, you will just need to walk out your front door to enjoy the First Thursday Art Walk and be surrounded by the energy, the architecture, the boutiques and the world class restaurants of The Pearl District.