176 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR

While searching for your new pad, there are a few important pieces of information to keep in mind. You can find individual homes for rent along with apartment complexes--solitude or lots of new friends...tough choice. The closer the neighborhood is to the city line of Portland, the more your rent is going to cost you. Some neighborhoods are not renter-friendly and will put up the blockades to keep you out. Renting in Hillsboro is not a challenge, but as with anything else, it takes a good search to discover the diamond in the rough. When searching, keep these tips in mind and you’ll walk away with keys to a brand new place.
Best time to rent The best time to rent in Hillsboro is between January and March. Why, you may ask? It is incredibly rainy at this time, and there are more people who care about the linens getting soaked than saving a bundle on rent.
Be Prepared Before you go scope out your potential place, bring the items a landlord is going to ask you for, which of course means your ID, pay stubs, references and application fee. By not bringing these with you to find an apartment (especially in those picky neighborhoods that offer very few rentals), you’ll waste time and give away your dream to some other person who was prepared to act.
The Cost The great thing about apartments for rent and homes for rent in Hillsboro is there is a neighborhood for every budget. Obviously, if you are looking for an apartment in a complex rather than a single family home, your rent will be lower and your bank account will thank you every month. Most apartments offer some paid utilities, while the single family homes do not.
Hillsboro is different than other cities because most of the neighborhoods are named after popular streets located within the neighborhood. There are a few neighborhoods where the names have stuck, though these are the types of neighborhoods where the gardeners wear Louis Vuitton gardening gloves and the rental prices are steep.
Sauvie Island: Sauvie Island isn’t really an island at all, but don’t let that steer you away. There are some gems in this neighborhood. It's on the water, and the prices reflect that. Made up of mostly farms and single family developments, this neighborhood is perfect if you have a family. $$$$
NW Meek Road: Filled with young professionals and urbanites, this neighborhood is not known to have apartment complexes. If an apartment high rise is in your future, though, this is the place for you. $$$$
Forest Grove: Forest Grove is a mix of all things suburbia. This neighborhood has great schools and an abundance of parks and is ideal for young families. There are a ton of single family rentals and apartment complexes for your choosing. $$$
NW Cornelius Road: This neighborhood was voted “Best Place to Retire” by USNews.com. It's packed full of golfing retirees. If the mere chance of being pegged by a golf ball doesn’t frighten you off, you’ll love this neighborhood. The prices vary in this neighborhood drastically because there is so much to choose from. It's one of the few neighborhoods in Hillsboro that offers apartment complexes, homes for rent, townhomes for rent and duplexes. $$$$
Downtown Hillsboro: Downtown has an old-fashioned charm and is in the middle of it all. The rentals here are mostly old houses renovated into apartments. Cafes, locally owned boutiques and art galleries line the streets. The farmers market is located in downtown too. $$$
Whichever neighborhood you decide to plant your roots, you’ll be happy to know that a MAX station (Portland’s light rail system) is nearby. Even with the MAX, you’ll see more people bicycling to get where they need to go. Hillsboro is full of history, culture and family-friendly activities. Being just a MAX ride to Portland, it’s also a young professional’s ideal city.