176 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR

While searching for your new pad, there are a few important pieces of information to keep in mind. You can find individual homes for rent along with apartment complexes--solitude or lots of new friends...tough choice. The closer the neighborhood is to the city line of Portland, the more your rent is going to cost you. Some neighborhoods are not renter-friendly and will put up the blockades to keep you out. Renting in Hillsboro is not a challenge, but as with anything else, it takes a good search to discover the diamond in the rough. When searching, keep these tips in mind and you’ll walk away with keys to a brand new place.

Best time to rent The best time to rent in Hillsboro is between January and March. Why, you may ask? It is incredibly rainy at this time, and there are more people who care about the linens getting soaked than saving a bundle on rent.

Be Prepared Before you go scope out your potential place, bring the items a landlord is going to ask you for, which of course means your ID, pay stubs, references and application fee. By not bringing these with you to find an apartment (especially in those picky neighborhoods that offer very few rentals), you’ll waste time and give away your dream to some other person who was prepared to act.

The Cost The great thing about apartments for rent and homes for rent in Hillsboro is there is a neighborhood for every budget. Obviously, if you are looking for an apartment in a complex rather than a single family home, your rent will be lower and your bank account will thank you every month. Most apartments offer some paid utilities, while the single family homes do not.