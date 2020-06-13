AL
/
OR
/
hillsboro
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

176 Apartments for rent in Hillsboro, OR

📍
Sommerset West Elmonica South
Northeast Hillsboro
Central Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Central Hillsboro
3 Units Available
Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,125
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
Northeast Hillsboro
5 Units Available
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
971 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
Northeast Hillsboro
14 Units Available
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,310
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tessera At Orenco Station in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Northeast Hillsboro
23 Units Available
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1439 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Northwest Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
12 Units Available
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,299
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
15 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,317
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Montavilla
39 Units Available
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1345 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Triple Creek
2 Units Available
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
16 Units Available
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1577 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Northeast Hillsboro
9 Units Available
The Grove at Orenco Station
6710 NE Vinings Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,525
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like community near Quatama Elementary School. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, fire pit and a pool area. Just minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Northeast Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Haven Apartments at Orenco Station
6998 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,445
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom homes with designer finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Community features fitness center, pool, fire pits and sundeck. Units have a/c, ceiling fans and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
77 Units Available
Zera at Reeds Crossing
7001 Southeast Blanton Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1241 sqft
One Month Free! Call Us For Details! Experience a new unique and welcoming community at Zera at Reed's Crossing located in the Hillsboro.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
9 Units Available
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,226
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Northeast Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,270
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1246 sqft
You’ll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro’s Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Northeast Hillsboro
25 Units Available
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1281 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Northeast Hillsboro
12 Units Available
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,260
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Northeast Hillsboro
10 Units Available
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,205
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1036 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
14 Units Available
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,300
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1129 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
6 Units Available
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,409
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community near Rock Creek Trail. Property offers all-inclusive resort-style amenities, including a luxury clubhouse, year-round spa and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled front entries, gourmet kitchens and direct-access garages.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Northeast Hillsboro
14 Units Available
Orenco Gardens
6199 NE Alder St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1274 sqft
Nestled in Hillsboro's "Silicone Valley," close to the airport, movie theater and Rood Bridge Park. Heated pool with spa and fitness center for residents. On the MAX Light Rail.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
11 Units Available
The Jones
1099 NW Ordonez Pl, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Rock Creek and Orenco Woods Nature Park. Spacious new units with bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and garages with remote control access.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
11 Units Available
The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,226
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, this complex includes a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, including hardwood floors, air conditioning, fireplaces, a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, free parking for guests and more.

Median Rent in Hillsboro

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hillsboro is $1,747, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,061.
Studio
$1,570
1 Bed
$1,747
2 Beds
$2,061
3+ Beds
$3,001
City GuideHillsboroAs the fifth largest city in Oregon, Hillsboro is home to a large amount of tech companies, being commonly known as the "Silicon Forest". Who needs a valley when you have so much more greenery in a forest?
Finding an Apartment in Hillsboro
+

While searching for your new pad, there are a few important pieces of information to keep in mind. You can find individual homes for rent along with apartment complexes--solitude or lots of new friends...tough choice. The closer the neighborhood is to the city line of Portland, the more your rent is going to cost you. Some neighborhoods are not renter-friendly and will put up the blockades to keep you out. Renting in Hillsboro is not a challenge, but as with anything else, it takes a good search to discover the diamond in the rough. When searching, keep these tips in mind and you’ll walk away with keys to a brand new place.

Best time to rent The best time to rent in Hillsboro is between January and March. Why, you may ask? It is incredibly rainy at this time, and there are more people who care about the linens getting soaked than saving a bundle on rent.

Be Prepared Before you go scope out your potential place, bring the items a landlord is going to ask you for, which of course means your ID, pay stubs, references and application fee. By not bringing these with you to find an apartment (especially in those picky neighborhoods that offer very few rentals), you’ll waste time and give away your dream to some other person who was prepared to act.

The Cost The great thing about apartments for rent and homes for rent in Hillsboro is there is a neighborhood for every budget. Obviously, if you are looking for an apartment in a complex rather than a single family home, your rent will be lower and your bank account will thank you every month. Most apartments offer some paid utilities, while the single family homes do not.

Hillsboro Neighborhoods
+

Hillsboro is different than other cities because most of the neighborhoods are named after popular streets located within the neighborhood. There are a few neighborhoods where the names have stuck, though these are the types of neighborhoods where the gardeners wear Louis Vuitton gardening gloves and the rental prices are steep.

Sauvie Island: Sauvie Island isn’t really an island at all, but don’t let that steer you away. There are some gems in this neighborhood. It's on the water, and the prices reflect that. Made up of mostly farms and single family developments, this neighborhood is perfect if you have a family. $$$$

NW Meek Road: Filled with young professionals and urbanites, this neighborhood is not known to have apartment complexes. If an apartment high rise is in your future, though, this is the place for you. $$$$

Forest Grove: Forest Grove is a mix of all things suburbia. This neighborhood has great schools and an abundance of parks and is ideal for young families. There are a ton of single family rentals and apartment complexes for your choosing. $$$

NW Cornelius Road: This neighborhood was voted “Best Place to Retire” by USNews.com. It's packed full of golfing retirees. If the mere chance of being pegged by a golf ball doesn’t frighten you off, you’ll love this neighborhood. The prices vary in this neighborhood drastically because there is so much to choose from. It's one of the few neighborhoods in Hillsboro that offers apartment complexes, homes for rent, townhomes for rent and duplexes. $$$$

Downtown Hillsboro: Downtown has an old-fashioned charm and is in the middle of it all. The rentals here are mostly old houses renovated into apartments. Cafes, locally owned boutiques and art galleries line the streets. The farmers market is located in downtown too. $$$

Life in Hillsboro
+

Whichever neighborhood you decide to plant your roots, you’ll be happy to know that a MAX station (Portland’s light rail system) is nearby. Even with the MAX, you’ll see more people bicycling to get where they need to go. Hillsboro is full of history, culture and family-friendly activities. Being just a MAX ride to Portland, it’s also a young professional’s ideal city.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Hillsboro?
In Hillsboro, the median rent is $1,570 for a studio, $1,747 for a 1-bedroom, $2,061 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,001 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hillsboro, check out our monthly Hillsboro Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Hillsboro?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Hillsboro include Sommerset West Elmonica South, Northeast Hillsboro, Central Hillsboro, and Northwest Hillsboro.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hillsboro?
Some of the colleges located in the Hillsboro area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hillsboro?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hillsboro from include Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Gresham, and Salem.

