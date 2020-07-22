/
hood river county
10 Apartments for rent in Hood River County, OR📍
3101 A Sherman
3101 Sherman Ave, Hood River, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
3101 A Sherman Available 08/07/20 One Bedroom Apartment- Hood River - Great location. One bedroom apartment above garage. Private entrance and laundry. No smoking. Strict no pets. Lease Term: 1 Year Security Deposit: $1,800.
2850 Montello Court
2850 Montello Court, Hood River, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Home for Rent - Property Id: 320414 On a cul-de-sac. Fenced yard. Park across the street, 2 car garage, 2 beautifully remodeled bathrooms. Great neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1207 Cascade Ave
1207 Cascade Avenue, Hood River, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
990 sqft
Charming and conveniently located 2 bedroom home - Charming, cute and conveniently located home near downtown Hood River.
105 Country Club Road #1
105 Country Club Road, Hood River, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
105 Country Club Road #1 Available 08/05/20 APPLICATION PENDING Condo for Rent - Hood River - One bedroom, two bath condo for rent at the Timber Crest Condominiums in Hood River. One story unit, located on the lower level of the building.
918 Union Street
918 Union Street, Hood River, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
918 Union Street Available 08/10/20 APPLICATION PENDING 3BR Home for Rent - HR Heights - Charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent on the heights in Hood River.
917 Pacific Ave # 11
917 Pacific Avenue, Hood River, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom | 1 Bath Condo in Hood River - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is located on the heights in Hood River, close to shopping and recreation opportunities. It is a comfortable, low maintenance home ready for you to move in.
2927 Talon Ave
2927 Talon Ave, Hood River, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Brand New 3 Bedroom - New 2020 townhome available on Talon Ave. in desirable Hood River neighborhood. Two story home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan, laundry room and an attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Hood River County
315 Jefferson St
315 W Jefferson St, Bingen, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Cute and Convenient! - ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING TAKES PLACE. Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Bingen, WA. Home has been completely renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Hood River County
29 Mosier Creek Pl
29 Mosier Creek Place, Mosier, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1544 sqft
Furnished, 2BR Mosier Creek Condo - Internet & Cable Included! - This furnished, 2 level, 2 bedroom/2.
1006 4th Street
1006 4th Avenue, Mosier, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
1006 4th Street Available 08/01/20 Apartment for Rent in Mosier - Utilities Included - Renovated, 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Mosier (Lower unit).
