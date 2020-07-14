All apartments in Beaverton
Hunters Run
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

Hunters Run

16201 NW Schendel Ave · (786) 847-7510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR 97006
Five Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01A · Avail. Aug 20

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 10P · Avail. Jul 22

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24E · Avail. Sep 7

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunters Run.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
e-payments
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living. Located in beautiful Beaverton, Oregon, our community is conveniently close to Portland, the Cedar Hills Crossing Shopping Mall, Nike Campus and The Beaverton Farmers Market. With major Highways 26 and 217, and Interstate 5 nearby, commuting will be a breeze. Come home today and start living life the way you deserve!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 300.00
rent: 25.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Are you searching for a home to share with your pet? Find it at Hunter's Run. Our pet-friendly Beaverton, OR, apartments are the perfect fit for your lifestyle. We are close to parks, walking trails, pet care, and other necessities of pet ownership. Please reach out to our leasing office for information on our pet policy. We can't wait to welcome you and your furry friend home to Hunter's Run!
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information. Each home can reserve 1 carport, all other uncovered parking is first-come, first-served. Other, 1 space/unit, assigned: paid. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information. Each home can reserve 1 carport, all other uncovered parking is first-come, first-served.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunters Run have any available units?
Hunters Run has 3 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Hunters Run have?
Some of Hunters Run's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunters Run currently offering any rent specials?
Hunters Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunters Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunters Run is pet friendly.
Does Hunters Run offer parking?
Yes, Hunters Run offers parking.
Does Hunters Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hunters Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunters Run have a pool?
Yes, Hunters Run has a pool.
Does Hunters Run have accessible units?
No, Hunters Run does not have accessible units.
Does Hunters Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunters Run has units with dishwashers.
