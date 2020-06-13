Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

141 Apartments for rent in Wilsonville, OR

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
TownCenter Park
29250 SW Parkway Ct, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,260
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, a gym and wood-burning fireplaces. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and biking trails. Just 20 minutes south of Portland, 30 minutes north of Salem.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Jory Trail
8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,147
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Wilsonville Fun Center, I-5 and I-205. Apartments include extra storage, granite countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features lush landscaping, fitness center and BBQ area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,365
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Haven at Charbonneau
8755 SW Illahee Ct, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,368
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1035 sqft
Just off the Willamette River and I-5. Recently renovated community with a fireplace and updated appliances in each unit. On-site pool, hot tub and business center. Garages available. A tranquil area that's pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1023 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1067 sqft
Near Boeckman Creek Elementary School. Just a mile from I-5 and near I-205. Recently renovated apartments with ample storage and updated appliances. Garages provided. On-site pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,224
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Hathaway Neighborhood Park and Wilsonville High School on a 27-acre wooded area. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Pool and playground available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
29799 SW Camelot St
29799 Southwest Camelot Street, Wilsonville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,410
2091 sqft
29799 SW Camelot St Available 06/26/20 Wilsonville 2 Level Work Shop/Workout Room Fenced Yard Quick Access to I5 & Shops - Charming home in beautiful Wilsonville neighborhood. Minutes to the freeway, Fred Meyer, shopping.

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
10855 SW Barber St
10855 Southwest Barber Street, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2090 sqft
Desirable Villebois Neighborhood home available now! - Elegant upgrades all throughout this open concept home in the heart of Villebois.

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
29480 SW Volley Street #21
29480 SW Volley St, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1206 sqft
Wilsonville Townhouse!! - Completely remodeled kitchen with new floors on main floor and updated baths. Clean and bright. Walk to shops Starbucks and grocery. Attached oversize garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4230172)
Results within 5 miles of Wilsonville
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,362
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,335
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1247 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,144
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,162
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
906 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,257
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,374
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
985 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
Orchards
450 S Pine St, Canby, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
840 sqft
The best Canby has to offer! Our community offers large two and three bedroom apartment homes. Every home comes with a fully equipped kitchen as well as extra large capacity washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
Redwood Terrace
2040 N Redwood St, Canby, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1047 sqft
Redwood Terrace Apartments is designed to offer generous living spaces in a wonderful countryside setting.

Median Rent in Wilsonville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wilsonville is $1,468, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,732.
Studio
$1,319
1 Bed
$1,468
2 Beds
$1,732
3+ Beds
$2,521
City GuideWilsonville
Greetings, ladies and gents, boys and girls, Beaver State apartment hunters of all ages, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the one-stop online shop for all your Wilsonville, Oregon apartment hunting needs! One of Portland’s fasting growing and most family-friendly suburbs, Wilsonville and its surrounding communities play host to some of the Portland area’s most attractive and affordable apartments and townhouses for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Wilsonville, Oregon? Yo...
Life in Wilsonville

Apartments in and around both Wilsonville proper and the master-planned community of Charbonneau are available in all shapes, sizes, and price ranges. Planning on flying solo in a studio apartment or one bedroom apartment rental in Wilsonville? Studios sometimes go for less than $500, with basic one bedroom apartments typically available in the $600-$900 range. Spacious (1,100-plus square foot) luxury apartments, townhomes, and houses for rent in Wilsonville, meanwhile, are likely to cost you $1,200-$1,800.

Amenities at Wilsonville, Oregon rental properties run the gamut from basic to lavish, usually depending on how many greenbacks you’re willing to fork over. Fortunately, even the most modestly priced rentals in Wilsonville sometimes come equipped with top-notch community amenities, such as a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, scenic view, business center, complementary Wi-Fi, covered parking, furnished interiors, and more. Pet-friendly rentals and short-term lease deals are there for the taking as well (usually at a slightly higher monthly cost).

Waiting lists in the Portland ‘burbs are rare (although not unheard of), so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which humble abode is best suited for you. Property managers at Wilsonville, Oregon apartment complexes often run basic background and credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have some bumps and bruises in your credit or leasing history, you’ll probably need a cosigner to seal the deal. Also, don’t forget to bring along a couple forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app.

Worried about ending up on the wrong side of the tracks in Wilsonville? Don’t be. Whether you’re looking for a rental in Wilsonville, Charbonneau, or neighboring Tualatin, you can rest assured you’ll be living the good life in a generally safe, family-friendly neighborhood. Still, use that legendary common sense of yours and spend some time in a ‘hood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease.

For all practical purposes, living in Wilsonville means living in Portland. Whether you’re a fan of art, nature, culture, or nightlife, you’ll find options galore while living on the doorstep of the “City of Roses.” Now it's time for the real fun and games: finding you an unbeatable apartment rental in Wilsonville. Best of luck and happy hunting!

June 2020 Wilsonville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wilsonville Rent Report. Wilsonville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wilsonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Wilsonville rents decline sharply over the past month

Wilsonville rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wilsonville stand at $1,468 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,732 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wilsonville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Wilsonville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents fell 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wilsonville

    As rents have fallen slightly in Wilsonville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wilsonville is less affordable for renters.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Wilsonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,732 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Wilsonville.
    • While rents in Wilsonville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and San Diego (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wilsonville than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Wilsonville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Wilsonville?
    In Wilsonville, the median rent is $1,319 for a studio, $1,468 for a 1-bedroom, $1,732 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,521 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wilsonville, check out our monthly Wilsonville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Wilsonville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Wilsonville area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Wilsonville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wilsonville from include Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Gresham, and Hillsboro.

