141 Apartments for rent in Wilsonville, OR📍
Apartments in and around both Wilsonville proper and the master-planned community of Charbonneau are available in all shapes, sizes, and price ranges. Planning on flying solo in a studio apartment or one bedroom apartment rental in Wilsonville? Studios sometimes go for less than $500, with basic one bedroom apartments typically available in the $600-$900 range. Spacious (1,100-plus square foot) luxury apartments, townhomes, and houses for rent in Wilsonville, meanwhile, are likely to cost you $1,200-$1,800.
Amenities at Wilsonville, Oregon rental properties run the gamut from basic to lavish, usually depending on how many greenbacks you’re willing to fork over. Fortunately, even the most modestly priced rentals in Wilsonville sometimes come equipped with top-notch community amenities, such as a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, scenic view, business center, complementary Wi-Fi, covered parking, furnished interiors, and more. Pet-friendly rentals and short-term lease deals are there for the taking as well (usually at a slightly higher monthly cost).
Waiting lists in the Portland ‘burbs are rare (although not unheard of), so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which humble abode is best suited for you. Property managers at Wilsonville, Oregon apartment complexes often run basic background and credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have some bumps and bruises in your credit or leasing history, you’ll probably need a cosigner to seal the deal. Also, don’t forget to bring along a couple forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app.
Worried about ending up on the wrong side of the tracks in Wilsonville? Don’t be. Whether you’re looking for a rental in Wilsonville, Charbonneau, or neighboring Tualatin, you can rest assured you’ll be living the good life in a generally safe, family-friendly neighborhood. Still, use that legendary common sense of yours and spend some time in a ‘hood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease.
For all practical purposes, living in Wilsonville means living in Portland. Whether you’re a fan of art, nature, culture, or nightlife, you’ll find options galore while living on the doorstep of the “City of Roses.” Now it's time for the real fun and games: finding you an unbeatable apartment rental in Wilsonville. Best of luck and happy hunting!
June 2020 Wilsonville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Wilsonville Rent Report. Wilsonville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wilsonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Wilsonville rents decline sharply over the past month
Wilsonville rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wilsonville stand at $1,468 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,732 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wilsonville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Wilsonville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
- Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
- Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents fell 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
- Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wilsonville
As rents have fallen slightly in Wilsonville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wilsonville is less affordable for renters.
- While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
- Wilsonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,732 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Wilsonville.
- While rents in Wilsonville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and San Diego (+0.8%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wilsonville than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Wilsonville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.