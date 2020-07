Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel ceiling fan granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse fire pit gym game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub

Welcome to Haven Apartments at Orenco Station-your own private retreat, where you'll experience the ultimate in apartment living, Portland-style. Elegant yet casual, natural and green, with a unique techno edge. Your new one, two, or three-bedroom home features custom designer finishes and fixtures, energy-efficient appliances, and unsurpassed comforts. Whether you love to socialize, or just chill out in a quiet corner, Haven's got you covered. Our stylish and relaxing resident lounge, game room, professional-grade fitness center, outdoor pool, fire pits, and expansive sundeck with outdoor grilling kitchen -are sure to please. Call us or stop by Haven at Orenco Station! Our team will help you find the perfect home for you.