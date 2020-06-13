AL
/
OR
/
corvallis
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:09 PM

89 Apartments for rent in Corvallis, OR

📍
Northeast Corvallis
Chintimini
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
12 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$980
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
998 sqft
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Corvallis
17 Units Available
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,131
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All of the comforts desired including a fitness center, basketball court, heated pool, and beautiful, park-like setting. Near the OSU campus. Non-smoking community on the bus line. Updated interiors with ample storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
Studio
$840
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
With just a short walk to OSU campus, public transportation and Reser Stadium right next door, you wont need much else.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
9 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1279 sqft
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
27 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,420
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
Chintimini
5 Units Available
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
With just a few minutes walk to OSU campus, Fred Meyer, and shopping centers, the Arcade Apartments is the perfect location. Each apartment home is spacious and features updated kitchens and appliances.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
2840 SW Morris Ave
2840 Southwest Morris Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1668 sqft
2840 SW Morris Ave Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Close to Reser Stadium - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21 Youll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a prime

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,475
1822 sqft
2048 NW Arthur Place Available 07/01/20 5 bed, 2 bath on cul de sac - Quiet street, close to shopping Apply on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4295 NW Canary Place
4295 Northwest Canary Place, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
4295 NW Canary Place Available 06/25/20 You will have space in this home. - You will have space in this 2700 Sq ft. 4 bedroom 3 bath home. One bedroom on main floor with full bath. Two upper bedrooms with a full bath.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2146 SW Butterfield Drive
2146 Southwest Butterfield Drive, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1344 sqft
2146 SW Butterfield Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly! 4 bedroom Home in South Corvallis!! - A beautiful 1344 square foot 4 bed / 2 bath, manufactured home built in 1982, located within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2010 SW 3rd St. #23
2010 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
924 sqft
2010 SW 3rd St. #23 Available 06/18/20 Sunrise Mobile Residence- 2010 SW 3rd, #23, Corvallis - Delightful one level -three bedroom, two bath home. Tub in main bath, shower in master. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Storage shed in rear.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
1814 sqft
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2550 NW Princess St Apt 205
2550 Northwest Princess Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
2550 NW Princess St Apt 205 Available 06/15/20 2 bdrm/1 bath in Queensview - Nice 2bdrm/1bath condo in NW Corvallis near parks, schools, and shopping. Unit has brand new carpet, fresh paint, updated lighting, and private balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1605 NW Highland Drive
1605 NW Highland Dr, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1530 sqft
1605 NW Highland Drive Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home NW Corvallis - This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a large corner lot. Bus stops located steps away from this freshly updated home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2320 SE Ryan Street
2320 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1056 sqft
2320 SE Ryan Street Available 07/24/20 Pet Friendly 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in South Corvallis! - Quaint 3 bed 1 bath home with large fenced backyard which allows pets with additional deposit and pet rent. Washer/dryer hookups and attached garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5430 SW Windflower Dr
5430 Southwest Windflower Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1488 sqft
5430 SW Windflower Dr Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse ~ Off 53rd Street - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21 Fantastic townhouse in popular Southwest Corvallis neighborhood.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
345 NW 23rd St
345 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
6 Bedrooms
$3,795
345 NW 23rd St Available 07/31/20 Large 3 Story Remodeled Home - Large 3 story older home that has been remodeled! 5 bedrooms, plus a bonus room. High end appliances and kitchen updates. Large back yard and bonus space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr
6133 Southwest Grand Oaks Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1896 sqft
6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr Available 07/20/20 Application Pending-Spacious 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Corvallis - Relax in this spacious 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Corvallis.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 NW 9th
428 Northwest 9th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
428 NW 9th Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 6/15/21 Bright 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located within walking distance to the OSU

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2206 NW Harrison Blvd
2206 Northwest Harrison Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
2206 NW Harrison Blvd Available 06/22/20 2 Bedroom ~ 2 bath House in Great Location - Available late June!! 2 bedroom ~ 2 bathroom house for $1895 with washer/dryer hook-ups in the basement. Newer carpet and hard wood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
526 NW 18th
526 Northwest 18th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1610 sqft
526 NW 18th Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom Home ~ Close to Campus - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 6/15/21 Look no further, welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1235 SW 53rd Street
1235 Southwest 53rd Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1512 sqft
1235 SW 53rd Street Available 07/15/20 Comfortable 4 Bedroom Home, Available in July! - Comfortable 4 Bedroom Home, Available in July! - Available July 2020! Check out this spacious single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Conveniently located near

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5605 SW Windflower
5605 Southwest Windflower Drive, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1340 sqft
5605 SW Windflower Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Southwest Corvallis - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) For those who demand excellence, welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a double car garage in a desirable

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chintimini
1 Unit Available
2353 NW Fillmore Ave
2353 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
934 sqft
Pet Friendly 3 bedroom, 1 bath home close to campus - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home a short distance to campus and shopping. Electric range, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook ups, Electric heat, fenced yard. All Utilities are tenant paid.

Median Rent in Corvallis

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Corvallis is $832, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,044.
Studio
$689
1 Bed
$832
2 Beds
$1,044
3+ Beds
$1,520
City GuideCorvallisCorvallis, Oregon is a pretty little town located smack dab in the middle of Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Although Portland is located a 90-minute drive away, Corvallis is home to Oregon State University, meaning there's a pretty large student population. As with any college town, there's always lots to do right here in town. Don't worry, graduates, we're sure you'll fit in, too. With that, it's time to get this guide started.
Life in Corvallis
+

Corvallis residents – all 54,520 of them – live in a variety of housing types, from single-family homes to luxury apartments. Apartments for rent in Corvallis range in price from $500 to $2,500 a month and the offerings include short-term leases, duplexes and triplexes, fully furnished apartments for rent and a number of pet-friendly apartments. Suffice it to say, Corvallis probably has a place to fit your every want and need.

If your aim is to find a pet-friendly apartment complex in Corvallis, check out Timberhill Meadows. Since they’re located across the street from Petco on NW Century Drive, they almost have to allow pets. They do much more than that, though, by offering lots of space for walking the dog and “pet stations” throughout the complex. They, like other pet-friendly Corvallis apartment complexes, ask for a pet deposit – typically $300 to $400, and an extra $20 to $25 in rent a month. Rents here usually start at $925, but if you’re bringing a dog, plan on paying $950.

The budget-minded tenant looking for cheap apartments for rent might want to check out some of the four-plexes on the northwest side of town. You’ll find a number of two-bedroom units for $650 a month around here. If living downtown is more your style and you don’t mind living above retail space, plan on paying $800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.

To streamline the ever-painful apartment application process, make sure to prepare yourself with all the materials before walking into that realty office. To secure the lease, you’ll likely need a security deposit in addition to the first month’s rent; bring a blank check. Deposit amounts seem to be all over the map, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what to expect, so keep a wide window open to mitigate any surprises. Some complexes refund pet and security deposits when you move out, others don’t. Like with any document requiring a bonding contract, always remember to read the fine print before signing that dotted line.

There is typically an application fee, too, which can range anywhere from $35 to $50. This is required to run your credit and make sure you’re not a serial killer or tax evader. If you’re either of those things, please stop doing whatever it is you’re doing.

By the way, Corvallis is a very cool town. If you don’t believe us, visit the city’s website where you’ll find an entire page of awards that they’ve received for said coolness. When you snag a Corvallis apartment, you’ll be living in the most innovative city, the city with the best tasting water, the safest city, and the most secure place to live. If those don’t sell you, we’re not sure what will.

That about does it for our brief rundown of Corvallis. Check our listings and get on the fast-track to finding your new home. Happy hunting!

Read More
Rent Report
Corvallis

June 2020 Corvallis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corvallis Rent Report. Corvallis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corvallis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Corvallis rents held steady over the past month

Corvallis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Corvallis stand at $833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,045 for a two-bedroom. Corvallis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Oregon

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Corvallis, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,062; of the 10 largest Oregon cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Salem experiencing the fastest decline (-2.1%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Beaverton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.7%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively).

    Corvallis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Corvallis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Corvallis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Corvallis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,045 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Corvallis.
    • While Corvallis' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corvallis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Corvallis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Corvallis?
    In Corvallis, the median rent is $689 for a studio, $832 for a 1-bedroom, $1,044 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,520 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Corvallis, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Corvallis?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Corvallis include Northeast Corvallis, and Chintimini.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Corvallis?
    Some of the colleges located in the Corvallis area include Oregon State University, University of Oregon, and Linfield College-McMinnville Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Corvallis?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Corvallis from include Eugene, Springfield, Salem, McMinnville, and Four Corners.

    Similar Pages

    Corvallis 2 BedroomsCorvallis Apartments with ParkingCorvallis Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorvallis Luxury PlacesCorvallis Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORMcMinnville, ORFour Corners, ORJunction City, ORSilverton, ORLincoln City, ORLebanon, ORNewberg, ORDallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, ORAlbany, OR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Northeast CorvallisChintimini

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Oregon State UniversityUniversity of OregonLinfield College-McMinnville Campus