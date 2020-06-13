174 Apartments for rent in Portland, OR

Living in the Pacific Northwest

Every region boasts a unique set of perks and challenges to human survival. Here are some considerations you ought to weigh in choosing a place to live.

Rain: Oregon’s called the Evergreen State for a reason: rainfall amounts to forty inches a year in Portland, over half this amount accruing between November and February. So you’ve got to be prepared to conduct your daily existence in the bald threat of wetness. Invest in some good boots and a raincoat. And—if you’re a bike commuter—front and back fenders are absolutely essential.

Sun: The maritime climate may keep temperatures mild (it rarely strays more than fifteen degrees on either side of 53° F, the annual average), but latitude dictates surprisingly short winter days. If you’re worried about seasonal affective disorder, be sure to choose a pad with lots of natural light and south-facing windows.

Transport: Think of Portland as the littlest brother in a trio of Pac NW cities: Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle, Washington, lie to the north along the heavily trafficked I-5 corridor. Portland has decent public transport options, and Amtrak offers rail travel north as well as south (to Corvallis and Eugene). But if you aim to make it out to stunning Cannon Beach or up to staggering Mt. Hood, both within a 100 miles of the metro area, you’ll need a car. (Just make sure it’s a hybrid!)