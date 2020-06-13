174 Apartments for rent in Portland, OR

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
Nob Hill
13 Units Available
Waterline
2080 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,216
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1048 sqft
Pleasant views of the Willamette River complement these stylish interiors, featuring carpeted floors, gourmet kitchens, and private patio/balcony. Perfectly located for quick access to the I-405, on-site amenities include clubhouse, elevator and pool.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
$
Downtown Portland
21 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,374
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1480 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
Downtown Portland
23 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$995
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
Richmond
3 Units Available
Division Street Lofts
4725 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,110
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Controlled access community located in the Richmond area near Mt. Tabor Park. Interior upgrades include built-in USB ports, quartz countertops, wine racks, and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Lents
10 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,110
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Richmond
9 Units Available
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,120
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
638 sqft
Community amenities at this property include controlled access, 24-hour fitness center and reserved parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, USB charging outlets and high ceilings. Ivon Street Park and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Kerns
93 Units Available
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
The Thornton
1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$999
384 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Boise
77 Units Available
Revere
3309 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,380
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
959 sqft
BRAND NEW, modern apartments on Mississippi Ave., now leasing for immediate move-in! Get ready to Live Loud and True at North Portland's most vibrant new community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
11 Units Available
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,220
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community features well-appointed homes including gourmet kitchens and ample space. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and an entertainment area, dog park, and game area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Portland
16 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,059
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
14 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Eliot
8 Units Available
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,270
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
944 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Pearl
22 Units Available
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,410
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1219 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Pearl
16 Units Available
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,449
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Argay
2 Units Available
Castlegate Apartments
14615 Northeast Rose Parkway, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlegate Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Irvington
2 Units Available
Irvington Plaza
1910 Northeast 17th Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
988 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Irvington Plaza in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
3 Units Available
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset West in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown Portland
Contact for Availability
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,201
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Downtown Portland
307 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
817 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
Nob Hill
56 Units Available
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
$
Downtown Portland
137 Units Available
Modera Buckman
909 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,347
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
975 sqft
Not many folks in Portland get to say they have their own augmented gaming climbing wall. Or the grab-and-go greatness of a Market of Choice on demand. Or a front roof seat as the morning sun rises.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
Park 19 Apartments
550 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,284
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1005 sqft
Situated in the Northwest District. Boutique apartment community offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, and terrace-style patios or balconies. Clubhouse, courtyard, business center and dog park on the premises.

Median Rent in Portland

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Portland is $1,120, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,322.
Studio
$1,007
1 Bed
$1,120
2 Beds
$1,322
3+ Beds
$1,924
City GuidePortland
"Well Portland, Oregon and sloe gin fizz. If that ain't love then tell me what is." (-Loretta Lynn, "Portland Oregon")

Portland, where the dream of the 90s is still alive! Whether you’re an outdoor sports guru interested in maximizing your time on mountain and coast or a caffeinated fashionista joining the hipster pilgrimage, Portland, Oregon, is a fun and funky place to inhabit. But the intention to be a Portlander is only part of the formula; you still need a place to crash, right? Let’s find you a flippin’ sweet apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Portland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Cathedral Park and St. John's Bridge

Trees blossoming at Reed's College

View of Portland, OR

Living in the Pacific Northwest

Every region boasts a unique set of perks and challenges to human survival. Here are some considerations you ought to weigh in choosing a place to live.

Rain: Oregon’s called the Evergreen State for a reason: rainfall amounts to forty inches a year in Portland, over half this amount accruing between November and February. So you’ve got to be prepared to conduct your daily existence in the bald threat of wetness. Invest in some good boots and a raincoat. And—if you’re a bike commuter—front and back fenders are absolutely essential.

Sun: The maritime climate may keep temperatures mild (it rarely strays more than fifteen degrees on either side of 53° F, the annual average), but latitude dictates surprisingly short winter days. If you’re worried about seasonal affective disorder, be sure to choose a pad with lots of natural light and south-facing windows.

Transport: Think of Portland as the littlest brother in a trio of Pac NW cities: Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle, Washington, lie to the north along the heavily trafficked I-5 corridor. Portland has decent public transport options, and Amtrak offers rail travel north as well as south (to Corvallis and Eugene). But if you aim to make it out to stunning Cannon Beach or up to staggering Mt. Hood, both within a 100 miles of the metro area, you’ll need a car. (Just make sure it’s a hybrid!)

Neighborhood Breakdown: The Quadrant System

Portland is bisected vertically by the Willamette River and horizontally by Burnside St., rendering four quadrants: Southwest, Northwest, Southeast, and Northeast. Yet the ubiquitous “Keep Portland Weird” slogan characterizes even the city’s geography. That’s right, there’s a fifth “quadrant,” North Portland.

SW Portland: Home to two of the city’s largest universities, Portland State and OHSU, Southwest is the quieter option for those hungry for downtown amenities. Upscale dining without the touristy bustle? Find it here. Brownstone duplex apartments.

NW Portland: The veritable heartbeat of Portland’s financial sector. PGE Park hosts MLS soccer games, Powell’s City of Books always has a world-renowned author lecturing, and Nob Hill’s got the highest per capita boutique greeting card stores. The only quadrant where the average building height exceeds five stories. Chic and contemporary studios.

SE Portland: The original bohemian ghetto. This neighborhood birthed Stumptown Coffee almost 20 years ago and Hawthorne St. has more vintage clothing stores than stoplights. Can’t stop showing off your fixie? Contemplating yet another tattoo? You’ll love Southeast. Room in a shared co-op.

NE Portland: Highest percentage of homes on the historic registry. Beautiful, tree-lined avenues scattered by the occasional brewpub or roastery. Serene and suburban (but not, ya know?). Renovated “Old Portland” craftsman house.

N Portland: Recently revitalized, North is quickly becoming the new artist hotbed. Home to Adidas, a replica of the Golden Gate Bridge, and a slew of Ethiopian restaurants. Condo near the Mississippi Arts District.

Portland is a diverse town—in more ways than one. Fitting yourself into that diversity can be a trial, but feeling comfortable in your place of residence is propriety number one. Good luck, and welcome to Bridgetown, USA!

June 2020 Portland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Portland Rent Report. Portland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Portland rents declined slightly over the past month

Portland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portland stand at $1,121 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,322 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Portland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Portland over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Portland rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Portland, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Portland is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Portland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,322 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Portland.
    • While rents in Portland fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and San Diego (+0.8%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portland than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Portland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Portland’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Portland renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Li...

    View full Portland Renter Survey

    Here’s how Portland ranks on:

    B
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Safety and crime rate
    B-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A-
    Recreational activities
    D
    Affordability
    B-
    Quality of schools
    B+
    Social Life
    C+
    Weather
    C
    Commute time
    B+
    State and local taxes
    A
    Public transit
    A
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Portland’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Portland renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Portland, some aspects can be better."

    Key Findings in Portland include the following:

    • Portland renters gave their city a B overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Portland were pet-friendliness and public transit, which both received scores of A.
    • The areas of concern to Portland renters are affordability and commute time, which received D and C scores, respectively.
    • Portland millennials are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B.
    • Portland did relatively well compared to other Pacific Northwest cities like Spokane (C+) and Tacoma (C+), but earned lower marks than Seattle (B+) and Beaverton (B+).
    • Portland did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Austin (A-), Nashville (A-) and Boston (A).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "There are so many activities both in and outside of the city. Unfortunately, rent is skyrocketing and traffic is getting worse." -Nolan B.
    • "People love living in Portland, which makes it a happy, fun environment. However, people love it so much that it’s crowded and expensive, too." -Chelsea C.
    • "I love how green and vibrant everything is, especially in the summer. I also like the laid-back atmosphere." -Ashley M.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Portland?
    In Portland, the median rent is $1,007 for a studio, $1,120 for a 1-bedroom, $1,322 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,924 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Portland, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Portland?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Portland include Downtown Portland, Nob Hill, Buckman, Pearl, and Richmond.
    How pet-friendly is Portland?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Portland received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Portland?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Portland received a letter grade of B- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Portland?
    Portland renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Portland did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Portland?
    Portland renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Portland did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Portland?
    Some of the colleges located in the Portland area include Lewis & Clark College, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland Community College, University of Western States, and Concordia University-Portland. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Portland?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Portland from include Vancouver, Beaverton, Gresham, Hillsboro, and Salem.

