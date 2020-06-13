/
/
jacksonville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:46 PM
29 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, OR📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
380 N. 4th. St.
380 North 4th Street, Jacksonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
380 N. 4th. St. Available 06/20/20 Court Yard Apartment!! - Immaculate 1bdr, 1bth apt. in the heart of historic Jacksonville. Fully furnished with access to laundry facility. Kitchen has everything you can think of at your disposal.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
140 Offord Circle
140 Offord Circle, Jacksonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1589 sqft
140 Offord Circle Available 08/15/20 Beautiful home with large fenced yard and gardens - Large kitchen with huge wrap around counters. Three bedrooms and two baths.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
107 McCully
107 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1428 sqft
107 McCully Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Jacksonville Town Home Near Shops and Trails! - Live it up in Jacksonville's McCully Lane community! Enjoy access to several walking trails, streams, coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, concerts, and more!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
285 N 4th St
285 North 4th Street, Jacksonville, OR
Studio
$1,150
410 sqft
$1000 Move In Special! Furnished Studio Apt in Historic Jacksonville, Blocks to Britt! - Charming downtown Jacksonville studio apt, all utilities included.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
195 East E St
195 East East Street, Jacksonville, OR
Studio
$1,550
450 sqft
195 East E St Available 07/02/20 Cozy Downtown First Floor Jacksonville Apartment! - Newly remolded apartment in the heart of Jacksonville. Blocks from shops, restaurants, and the Doc Griffin park just off California St, close to Britt.
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
140 South 4th Street
140 South 4th Street, Jacksonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,375
918 sqft
This brand new fully furnished unit is sure to amaze! 1-2 minute walking distance to ANYWHERE you would like to explore in historic Jacksonville.
Last updated September 24 at 09:19am
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
960 Beverly Way
960 Beverly Way, Jacksonville, OR
Studio
$1,400
425 sqft
960 Beverly Way Available 10/19/19 Light, Bright Studio in Jacksonville Blocks to Town - Newly remolded studio apartment blocks to downtown Jacksonville! This light and bright fully furnished rental has all the amenities needed for a delightful stay
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
401 Old Stage Road
401 Old Stage Road, Jackson County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1100 sqft
Spacious Furnished Guest House, Ready for move in. Located on 5 acres and is above the garage. Space comes with plenty of storage and a balcony overlooking the mountains.
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
16 Ross Ct.
16 Ross Court, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2125 sqft
16 Ross Ct. Available 06/19/20 Spacious older home in quiet neighborhood - Hard to find 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 2,100 sq ft of living space! Beautiful wood floors in living and dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Point
1 Unit Available
312 Cheney Loop
312 Cheney Loop, Central Point, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1283 sqft
55+ Community ~~ 2 bed, 2 bath Beautiful Condo ~~ Quiet Neighborhood - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Medford
1 Unit Available
1374 Harrisburg Drive
1374 Harrisburg Drive, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1532 sqft
1374 Harrisburg Drive Available 07/14/20 Great Home in South West Medford - This is a great newer home in Southwest Medford. Large bank of windows let in the light into the living room. Modern kitchen, covered patio, two car garage and a huge yard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Main
1 Unit Available
1109 Katie Mae Dr.
1109 Katy Mae Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1982 sqft
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house. Great location, quiet neighborhood - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Point
1 Unit Available
324 Cheney Loop
324 Cheney Loop, Central Point, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1283 sqft
Very nice two bedroom two bath unit with lots of natural light, wood floors, and utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Property also has a one car garage with landscaping provided. Beautiful and quiet 55+ community.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Washington
1 Unit Available
831 West 14th Street
831 West 14th Street, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
831 West 14th Street Available 04/20/20 Cute Cottage - Fenced Yard with room for off-street Parking and a Garden! - Single family home with open concept living, dining, kitchen plus separate laundry room with washer/dryer Hookups.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
138 Western Ave
138 Western Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1150 sqft
Updated and Remodeled! ~ 3 Bed 2 Bath - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
Results within 10 miles of Jacksonville
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
928 sqft
Poplar Village Apartments is a lovely community in a superior location with five major shopping centers nearby. There are banks, a movie theater, restaurants and all the best shopping within two city blocks.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
612 Franquette
612 Franquette Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1118 sqft
Cute Medford Cottage with a yard 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT - Cute single family home walking distance from downtown Medford. There is hardwood floors throughout the entire home. The back yard is going be fenced off from the other unit.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
511 South Holly St
511 South Holly Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
Newly Remodeled 6 Plex Unit Pet Friendly! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment features a new laminate floors, alley access and parking, new paint, new appliances.This is a lower middle unit. PETS: Pet possible with additional security deposit.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Medford
1 Unit Available
2962 Stacie Way
2962 Stacie Way, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1229 sqft
2962 Stacie Way Available 07/14/20 Remodeled Townhome in East Medford - Remodeled Townhome located in a great residential Medford neighborhood. Comes with all appliances, brand new carpet, flooring, and paint through out.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Point
1 Unit Available
1035 Iris Circle
1035 Iris Cir, Central Point, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
1035 Iris Circle Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Nice Neighborhood - This is a beautiful home at the end of a cul de sac in a great neighborhood! This home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with an attached 2 car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
217 Mt Echo
217 Mount Echo Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2223 sqft
217 Mt Echo Available 06/15/20 ALL Newly Refurbished Townehome in East Medford (Partially Furnished) - This freshly rehabbed and partially furnished 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2 Car attached garage is a Townhome that has all the appliances needed,
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
North Medford
1 Unit Available
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1 sqft
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2230 Brookhurst Street #10 - 1
2230 Brookhurst Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
2030 Brookhurst st #10 Medford OR 97504 Very clean townhouse in East Medford. Conveniently located in newer Oak Court development. Close to schools, shopping and emergency services.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Jacksonville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jacksonville from include Medford, Grants Pass, Eagle Point, and Ashland.