Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM
115 Apartments for rent in Troutdale, OR📍
Kings Meadow Apartments
2079 Southwest 257th Avenue, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
985 sqft
Kings Meadow is conveniently located within minutes of I-84, Mt. Hood Community College, Downtown Troutdale and Reynolds High School.
Hampton Heights
518 SW 257th Ave, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
975 sqft
Welcome to Hampton Heights Apartment Homes in Troutdale, Oregon where you will experience a community unlike any other.
603 SE Harlow Ave
603 Southeast Harlow Avenue, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
908 sqft
Adorable, Bright and Charming 2 Bedroom Bungalow - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1664640?source=marketing Just the right size for cozy living.
1026 W Historic Columbia River Hwy
1026 West Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1365 sqft
Rowhouse in Troutdale - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.
Gresham-Northeast
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,289
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Gresham-Northeast
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Gresham-Northeast
Golfside
1999 NE Division St, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
954 sqft
Golfside Apartments is ready for you to visit. This community can be found in Gresham on Ne Division St.. Come by to view the available floorplans.
Gresham-Northeast
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
Gresham-Northeast
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1787 sqft
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.
Powell Valley
Kane Garden Court Apartments
3235 Southeast 1st Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
The Kane Garden Court Apartments offers comfortable and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens including refrigerator, range and dishwasher and patio or balcony with extra storage. Pets welcome!
Gresham-Northeast
1585 NE Kane Dr.
1585 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
780 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome Near MHCC - ***APPLICATION PENDING*** Self Guided Tours - https://rently.com/properties/1442113?source=marketing For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule.
Gresham-North Central
24030 Southeast Oak Street
24030 Southeast Oak Street, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1305 sqft
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.
Powell Valley
252 NE Kane Drive #104
252 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, spacious apartment with an open floor plan, tons of natural light and closet space with lots of storage.
Gresham-North Central
1389 NE Hogan PL
1389 Northeast Hogan Place, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$925
670 sqft
range and refrigerator FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY and STAFF DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS, OUR OFFICE IS OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY 9:00AM-5:00PM Inquries are welcome to contact our office for more information.
Gresham-Northeast
2125 NE Kane Drive, Offsite Office: 1229 NE Hogan Pl Gresham OR 97030
2125 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Beautiful views of the 13th hole at Gresham golf course. Small quiet complex beside Kelly Creek. Wood laminate floors on Living and dining area. Washer/Dryer hookups.
Gresham-Northeast
1824 NE Hogan Dr.
1824 Northeast Hogan Drive, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
Marketing Description Two-bedroom condo with community pool access just off Gresham Golf Course! Hardwood floors in living area. Washer/dryer. Backyard patio. Community includes pool and clubhouse.
Sandy Boulevard
21806 NE Larkspur Lane
21806 Northeast Larkspur Lane, Fairview, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1901 sqft
***$1000 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Hard to Find Townhome 3 Bedroom, 2.
Gresham-Northeast
2950 NE 23rd St. #86
2950 Northeast 23rd Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
650 sqft
East Wind Apartment Homes! Beautiful remodeled two Bedroom with Granite counter-tops and open floor plan.
Gresham-Northwest
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,193
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.
Gresham-North Central
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,260
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1121 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
Holly Brook
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Troutdale, the median rent is $1,073 for a studio, $1,194 for a 1-bedroom, $1,408 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,050 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Troutdale, check out our monthly Troutdale Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Troutdale area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
