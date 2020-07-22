/
clatsop county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
8 Apartments for rent in Clatsop County, OR📍
4560 Leif Erikson Drive
4560 Leif Erickson Drive, Astoria, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1576 sqft
4560 Leif Erikson Drive Available 08/04/20 Sweeping Views from this 1920 Astoria Home - Security Deposit ranges from 1 to 1 1/2 times the rent. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5972019)
3359 Highway 101 N.
3359 Highway 101 N, Gearhart, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2899 sqft
Historic Homes - Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths beautifully maintained home with historic charm and elegance yet is updated for today's living.
559-17th Avenue A
559 17th St, Astoria, OR
1 Bedroom
$875
500 sqft
Studio with View of the Columbia River in Oregon - This unit is located in Astoria Oregon. Studio apartment located above the Columbia River. All utilities included, new carpet. Private entrances.
1627 8th Avenue
1627 8th Avenue, Warrenton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1684 sqft
1627 8th Avenue Available 08/03/20 Walking distance to the beach - Beautifully upgraded home close to the beach at Fort Stevens located in a cul-de-sac. Qaulity updated kitchen, open dining room and family room with gas fireplace.
823 Erie Ave.
823 Erie Ave, Astoria, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
823 Erie Ave. Available 05/18/20 823 Erie - Lovely small house located on Erie Ave in Astoria! Walking distance to Tapioca Park and Astoria High School. Application Fee: $45/per occupant over the age of 18.
1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C
1990 SE Chokeberry Ave, Warrenton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
974 sqft
Great Upper Level Unit in Warrenton! - Conveniently located close to Home depot and Fred Meyer. Spacious unit with an open floor plan. All appliances included, including a full size washer and dryer.
91729 Youngs River Road
91729 Youngs River Road, Clatsop County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Cozy Ranch Style House 2 Miles East of Miles Crossing - Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.
59 Main Street
59 Main Street, Cathlamet, WA
1 Bedroom
$625
750 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a tri-plex in downtown Cathlamet. New carpet throughout. High ceilings, range and fridge. Water, sewer, garbage paid by owner. Off-street parking. No pets. Self viewing option available. Sqft is approx.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Clatsop County area include Lewis & Clark College, Oregon Health & Science University, Pacific University, Portland Community College, and University of Western States. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
