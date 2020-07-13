Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance green community internet access package receiving

Tie Up to Waterfront Living



Your backyard just got a lot bigger. Yacht Harbor Club offers riverfront living at its finest and is just minutes from Downtown Portland and Vancouver. Our community is located directly on the Columbia River and features its own private beach and marina access. Our selection of luxurious one or two bedroom apartments all provide gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, quartz counters, A/C, exquisite river/mountain views and all homes showcase decks or patios with gas hook-ups. Relax! You’re on river time.



Have a concierge at your service, stretch out in our weekly yoga classes, socialize with friends at happy hour, take in the sunsets on the private beach, adventure out on our community kayaks and paddleboards, or relax in the year-round heated spa overlooking the marina. The best way to experience the uniqueness of the apartments at Yacht Harbor Club is to see them for yourself. Call today to schedule a visit.