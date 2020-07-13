All apartments in Portland
Yacht Harbor Club
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

Yacht Harbor Club

Open Now until 6pm
11505 NE Yacht Harbor Dr · (424) 365-8292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11505 NE Yacht Harbor Dr, Portland, OR 97217
Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yacht Harbor Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
green community
internet access
package receiving
Tie Up to Waterfront Living

Your backyard just got a lot bigger. Yacht Harbor Club offers riverfront living at its finest and is just minutes from Downtown Portland and Vancouver. Our community is located directly on the Columbia River and features its own private beach and marina access. Our selection of luxurious one or two bedroom apartments all provide gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, quartz counters, A/C, exquisite river/mountain views and all homes showcase decks or patios with gas hook-ups. Relax! You’re on river time.

Have a concierge at your service, stretch out in our weekly yoga classes, socialize with friends at happy hour, take in the sunsets on the private beach, adventure out on our community kayaks and paddleboards, or relax in the year-round heated spa overlooking the marina. The best way to experience the uniqueness of the apartments at Yacht Harbor Club is to see them for yourself. Call today to schedule a visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Yacht Harbor Club have any available units?
Yacht Harbor Club doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, OR.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Yacht Harbor Club have?
Some of Yacht Harbor Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yacht Harbor Club currently offering any rent specials?
Yacht Harbor Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Yacht Harbor Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Yacht Harbor Club is pet friendly.
Does Yacht Harbor Club offer parking?
Yes, Yacht Harbor Club offers parking.
Does Yacht Harbor Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Yacht Harbor Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Yacht Harbor Club have a pool?
Yes, Yacht Harbor Club has a pool.
Does Yacht Harbor Club have accessible units?
No, Yacht Harbor Club does not have accessible units.
Does Yacht Harbor Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Yacht Harbor Club has units with dishwashers.

