Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Springfield, OR

Gateway
Mid Springfield
Mohawk Boulevard
East Main
West Springfield
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mid-Springfield
13 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Mohawk Boulevard
1 Unit Available
Kings Court
1890 M Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kings Court Apartments and Townhomes for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers pet friendly one- and two-bedroom renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
East Main
3 Units Available
Jenna Village
4885 Aster St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Come experience townhome living which allows you the luxury of not having anyone living above or below you.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Gateway
5 Units Available
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
West Springfield
2 Units Available
Centennial
506 West Centennial Boulevard, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek and stylish comfort awaits you at Centennial Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon. Enjoy newly remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, pecan cabinets, abundant storage, and private patios.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Mohawk Boulevard
2 Units Available
Hallmark Apartments
1719 17th Street, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
700 sqft
Convenient shopping in the city of Springfield is one of the many attractions to living at Hallmark Apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Chalet Apartments
2555 Gateway Street, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
Chalet Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers contemporary studios, one-, and two-bedroom homes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Mohawk Boulevard
1 Unit Available
Northgate Apartments
1480 16th Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
973 sqft
No Need for Car! Northgate is located in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by everything you need all within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Thurston
1 Unit Available
939 N 65th Place
939 65th Pl, Springfield, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2044 sqft
Beautiful 3+bdrm/ 2.5bthrm Home in Thurston area- gas fireplace - This beautiful 2 story 3+bdrm/2.5bath home in the Thurston area offers, a large living room and family room, an extra room for an office, and an open kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Main
1 Unit Available
587 S 42nd ST
587 South 42nd Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
587 S 42nd ST Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Construction ~ 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home - Newer construction. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is located near shopping, bus line, and more. Back yard is partially fenced.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
684 Oakdale Ave.
684 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
Spacious 4bd/3.5bth Home ~ Great Location - Large 4bed/3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
680 N Clover Leaf Loop
680 N Cloverleaf Loop, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
680 N Clover Leaf Loop Available 06/22/20 Garage, New Floors, Duplex - Property Address 682 N Cloverleaf Loop. | Springfield, OR 97477 Available: NOW!! Offered By Granite Properties granitepm.com Description This 3- bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Springfield
1 Unit Available
736 Edgemont Way
736 Edgemont Way, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Refurbish 3 Level near U of O and River park in Springfield - This refurbished home has 3 levels with the main level having vaulted ceilings and a large open living area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Thurston
1 Unit Available
7147 B Street
7147 B Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
890 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom,1 bath home duplex conveniently located nearby to Main Street and close to busline and Thurston school. This home features a beautifully updated kitchen that includes a double sink with disposal, soft close drawers, and cabinets.

1 of 3

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
East Main
1 Unit Available
5366 D Street
5366 D Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
950 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 30

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
West Main
1 Unit Available
1132 'C' St.
1132 C Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Springfield! - This is a cute 3bed 1bath house with a single car garage! Fresh interior paint throughout, new windows, new front door and laminate floors! Brand new bathroom and plumbing! New dishwasher! Light
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Northeast Eugene
76 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Northeast Eugene
2 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2795 Lord Byron Place
2795 Lord Byron Place, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2556 sqft
2795 Lord Byron Place Available 07/11/20 Amazing Furnished Home in North Eugene - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Amazing 3 story townhome style house with tons of living space. This home is in an amazing location.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laurel Hill
1 Unit Available
1572 Riverview St
1572 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Gorgeous Craftsman Home With Vintage Charm In South Eugene - This amazing home is a vintage dream as it welcomes you with a large covered front porch.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33464 Bloomberg Rd.
33464 Bloomberg Road, Lane County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1746 sqft
Beautiful Two Bed Two Bath in Eugene - The home has air conditioning, and lots of natural light with large windows, as well as a sun room facing the front lawn. There is a bonus room downstairs perfect for an office.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Laurel Hill
1 Unit Available
1698 Riverview St
1698 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2088 sqft
1698 Riverview St - A Available 07/15/20 Amazing Location! - More pictures to come! This property is not vacant. Please drive by but DO NOT DISTURB the tenants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2062 Orchard
2062 Orchard Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2700 sqft
Five bedrooms two bathroom home in a beautiful historic neighborhood near the University of Oregon. Home features newly refinished hardwood floors, beautiful exterior decks, and modern appliances.

Median Rent in Springfield

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Springfield is $748, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $995.
Studio
$631
1 Bed
$748
2 Beds
$995
3+ Beds
$1,443
City GuideSpringfield
Ok, outdoors enthusiasts, we’ve found the perfect city for you. You don’t hear a lot about Springfield Oregon for the simple fact that it’s kind of hidden in Eugene’s shadow. While Eugene has more to offer when it comes to entertainment and “cul-cha,” Springfield, just over the highway, is a bit more sedate, and, best of all, has some cheap apartments for rent. But, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Without further ado, let’s take a look at this cool little city.
Life in Springfield

When you’re driving up I-5 through western Oregon, pay no attention to Eugene, on the west. You want to go east, dear friend, into the land of cheaper living.

The most popular areas of Springfield for apartment dwellers include the Centennial area. This is the ‘hood located between the I-5 and Pioneer Parkway where you’ll find a ton of rental properties and, unsurprisingly, a ton of University of Oregon students, as well. If anything, at least the rental season is predictable.

Another place to apartment hunt is the Thurston area, just south of the McKenzie River and between 79th Street and 42nd St. The Glenwood area is yet another place to check if you’re looking for a quick commute to UO.

The locals we spoke with told us to tell you to avoid the whole I-5 corridor area as well as the Gateway neighborhood. Oh, they also said to install a good alarm on your car and deadbolt locks on your apartment because auto theft and burglary rates in Springfield are pretty high. Keep smart, though, and you’ll have nothing to worry about.

Most Springfield apartments were built in the 1970s, but newer complexes aren’t hard to find. The median rent for a Springfield, OR apartment is $696, almost $100 less than Eugene’s median rent. If you’re a frugal type, welcome home. Once you get settled into your new Springfield digs, you’ve got some ‘splorin to do. Check out the two rivers that serve as the city’s northern and southern borders: McKenzie and Willamette. This is where you’ll probably spend a lot of your leisure time simply because there’s so much to do here: water skiing, fishing, rafting, boating and swimming to name a few.

If you ski, the Cascades are excruciatingly close to Springfield. Excruciating in that the temptation for playin’ hooky from work will be an everyday struggle during winter in this town.

You don’t need to go to Eugene to do your shopping, although it’s pretty cool that it’s only a couple of minutes away. Eugene does, however, have way more to offer in terms of nightlife. If you want to do some even cooler shopping and boogying, take a drive to Portland, 110 miles north of Springfield.

Springfield, OR, while not an ethnically diverse community, is full of some very friendly folks. Mix that fact with all the great stuff you’ll find across the freeway and you’ll wonder why you didn’t move here years ago.

June 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Springfield rents increased over the past month

Springfield rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $749 for a one-bedroom apartment and $996 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Oregon

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Springfield, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,062; of the 10 largest Oregon cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Salem experiencing the fastest decline (-2.1%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Beaverton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.7%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Springfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $996 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Springfield.
    • While Springfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Springfield?
    In Springfield, the median rent is $631 for a studio, $748 for a 1-bedroom, $995 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,443 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Springfield, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Springfield?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Springfield include Gateway, Mid Springfield, Mohawk Boulevard, East Main, and West Springfield.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Springfield?
    Some of the colleges located in the Springfield area include Oregon State University, and University of Oregon. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Springfield?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Springfield from include Eugene, Corvallis, Junction City, Sutherlin, and Lebanon.

