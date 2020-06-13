Apartment List
/
OR
/
roseburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Roseburg, OR

📍

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
885 NE Sunset St. #30
885 Northeast Sunset Lane, Roseburg, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
846 sqft
2 Bedroom Upstairs Condo in Highland Park - 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo located in Highland Park HOA. Apartment includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, wall unit AC, and electric cadet heat.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1441 NE Four Seasons Dr
1441 Northeast Four Seasons Drive, Roseburg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1572 sqft
1441 NE Four Seasons Dr Available 06/26/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House! - Fantastic three bedroom two and half bath house! The kitchen provides a range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and a garbage disposal.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2026 NE Oswego Ave.
2026 Northeast Oswego Avenue, Roseburg, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
896 sqft
2 bed/1 bath Duplex Close to Diamond Lake Blvd - 2 bed/1 bath Duplex Close to Diamond Lake Blvd 2026 NE Oswego This unit is the downstairs unit of a duplex. 896 sft. 2 bedroom 1 bath. Includes laundry hook ups, stove, and refrigerator.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2759 W Lorraine Ave
2759 West Lorraine Avenue, Roseburg, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
896 sqft
2759 W Lorraine Ave Available 06/19/20 Cozy Condo on the Westside! - This is a two bedroom one bath duplex located on the westside of Roseburg. The duplex features a range, fridge and dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 SE Cass Ave
1205 Southeast Overlook Avenue, Roseburg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1434 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3 BD 2 BTH Victorian Home! - Three bedroom two bath home located in Downtown Roseburg area. This is a charming 1907 Victorian home with formal living room and dining room. The kitchen provides a range, fridge and a dishwasher.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1664 SE Douglas Ave.
1664 Southeast Douglas Avenue, Roseburg, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
875 sqft
2 bd Duplex on Douglas - 1978 Duplex (w/ 1666 Douglas). 1772 sq.ft. single level. Tenant pays water/sewer/garbage and electricity. No gas. No shared utilities. Carport w/1 space. Storage room in carport.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1643 SE Giles St
1643 Southeast Giles Street, Roseburg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Cute Three Bedroom Roseburg Home - Pioneer Management, Inc 541-679-0148 Ext 1 www.PioneerPM.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Roseburg

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Fairacres Lane
207 Fair Acres Lane, Roseburg North, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
207 Fairacres Lane Available 06/19/20 Great Remodeled 3 Bedroom House! - Take a look at this newly remodeled three bedroom house! The home has new flooring and new paint. The kitchen features a gas range, fridge and a dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Roseburg

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
192 Umpqua View Dr
192 Umpqua View Dr, Green, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1410 sqft
192 Umpqua View Dr Available 04/10/20 ~Great Home in Green with Beautiful Views~ - This is a great three bedroom two bath home located in the Green District. The home provides a range, dishwasher, microwave and a garbage disposal.
Results within 10 miles of Roseburg
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Falcon Ridge
233 NW Sherman St, Sutherlin, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All of the apartment homes at Falcon Ridge Estates feature the finest in modern amenities. Our innovatively designed and roomy living spaces are cable-ready, with ample closet space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
302 NW Sherry St
302 Northwest Sherry Street, Winston, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
962 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Winston with Nice Deck - Pioneer Management, Inc 541-679-0148 Ext 1 www.PioneerPM.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
210 Crestview St
210 Crestview Street, Sutherlin, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
4000 sqft
Near I-5 ramp and Hwy 138 at 210 Crestview Ln in Sutherlin OR. Great 4000 SF building, large doors for large equipment. Lots of storage. Large parking area as well for parking dozens of cars and trucks outside.

1 of 5

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
383 Darrell Ave.
383 Southeast Darrell Avenue, Winston, OR
1 Bedroom
$600
1 Bedroom Upstairs Apartment - 383 Darrell Ave., Winston OR 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath upstairs apartment. Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Laundry hook ups in bathroom. Bathroom has shower only (no bathtub). Electric baseboard heat. Small deck.
City GuideRoseburg
A rural, outdoorsy community that used to be a hotspot for the timber industry, Roseburg these days is mostly a retirement locale for people who appreciate peace, quiet, and a Mediterranean-like climate. Looking to land the perfect apartment rental in Roseburg? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place (you apartment hunting savant, you!). First, though, a few quick things to keep in mind before scouring the lists for your future digs.
Life in Roseburg

Apartments, townhouses, and retirement communities in Roseburg range from pricey (more than three grand for all-inclusive seniors resorts) to kind of cheap ($800-$1000 for family-sized townhomes and houses for rent) to extremely cheap ($375-$500 for studio apartments and modest one bedroom units). Whether you’re a bargain renter or a big baller, you’ll find options galore in the listings for Roseburg.

It might sound cliché, but you really do get what you pay for at an apartment in Roseburg. The more expensive the apartment, the more lavish the amenities tend to be (swimming pool, furnished interiors, fireplace, gym, clubhouse, etc.) Fortunately, even some of the most inexpensive rentals in Roseburg come equipped with above average perks, often including on-site laundry facilities, covered parking, modern appliances, and some utilities included.

Pet-friendly rentals (including “dogs allowed” apartments), furnished apartments, and short-term lease deals are all amply available in Roseburg, but check up on a landlord’s restrictions and rules before scheduling a visit. After all, some rental properties in Roseburg don’t allow tenants to have cats, dogs, fish, big hairy spiders, spitting llamas, ravens perched above their chamber doors, or mad cows as roommates.

If you’re looking for a “hip” kind of place, you’ll feel a bit out of sorts in Roseburg. If, on the other hand, you’re looking for more of a “hip replacement” kind of place, you’ll fit right in. Obviously, take the time to visit the city in advance to make sure it’s your cup of tea before considering an apartment lease. Fortunately, there are no off-limits danger zones in Roseburg, and violent crime is extremely rare in the city.

Apartments are spread out in Roseburg, with a variety of rentals located near Gladdis City Park, in the historic downtown area, north of Roseburg Regional Airport, and as far east as Diamond Lake Blvd. Almost all the apartments in Roseburg have vacancies year round, fortunately, so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which humble abode is best for you.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s get down to business and start clicking away for an unbeatable apartment deal in Roseburg, Oregon. Best of luck and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Roseburg?
The average rent price for Roseburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,110.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Roseburg?
Some of the colleges located in the Roseburg area include University of Oregon. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Roseburg?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Roseburg from include Eugene, Sutherlin, Grants Pass, and Creswell.

Similar Pages

Roseburg Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSutherlin, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Creswell, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Oregon