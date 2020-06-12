/
/
prineville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
6 Apartments for rent in Prineville, OR📍
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
912 NW Ewen St
912 Northwest Ewen Street, Prineville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
912 NW Ewen St Available 06/29/20 912 NW Ewen - 2 Br 1 Ba, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook ups, Gas heat, Fenced back yard, storage shed, walking distance to grocery store. Pets on approval w/$250 Increased Security Deposit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2505 NE Colleen RD
2505 NE Colleen Rd, Prineville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
2505 NE Colleen RD Available 06/20/20 Brand New Home In NE Prineville - Brand new home in NE Prineville. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage. Quite neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
709 NE 3rd Street
709 NE 3rd St, Prineville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Duplex in Town - Available Now! - 2 bdrm / 2 bath Single Car Garage with automatic door and remote 1100 sq ft Unit is partially furnished. Spacious unit in town, attached garage and ample parking.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
200 NE 7th Street
200 Northeast 7th Street, Prineville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Cute duplex close to downtown - Property Id: 80397 $1,100 a month for single family.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
604 NE Lookout Ave
604 Northeast Lookout Avenue, Prineville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1256 sqft
Ochoco Heights Home - Available Late April - Unit is currently occupied - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS 3 bdrm / 1 bath 1256 sq ft Detached Single Car Garage with opener, power and heat.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Prineville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,280.
Some of the colleges located in the Prineville area include Oregon State University-Cascades Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.