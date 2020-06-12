Apartment List
/
OR
/
prineville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

6 Apartments for rent in Prineville, OR

📍

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
912 NW Ewen St
912 Northwest Ewen Street, Prineville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
912 NW Ewen St Available 06/29/20 912 NW Ewen - 2 Br 1 Ba, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook ups, Gas heat, Fenced back yard, storage shed, walking distance to grocery store. Pets on approval w/$250 Increased Security Deposit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2505 NE Colleen RD
2505 NE Colleen Rd, Prineville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
2505 NE Colleen RD Available 06/20/20 Brand New Home In NE Prineville - Brand new home in NE Prineville. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage. Quite neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
709 NE 3rd Street
709 NE 3rd St, Prineville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Duplex in Town - Available Now! - 2 bdrm / 2 bath Single Car Garage with automatic door and remote 1100 sq ft Unit is partially furnished. Spacious unit in town, attached garage and ample parking.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
200 NE 7th Street
200 Northeast 7th Street, Prineville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Cute duplex close to downtown - Property Id: 80397 $1,100 a month for single family.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
604 NE Lookout Ave
604 Northeast Lookout Avenue, Prineville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1256 sqft
Ochoco Heights Home - Available Late April - Unit is currently occupied - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS 3 bdrm / 1 bath 1256 sq ft Detached Single Car Garage with opener, power and heat.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Prineville?
The average rent price for Prineville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,280.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Prineville?
Some of the colleges located in the Prineville area include Oregon State University-Cascades Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Prineville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Prineville from include Bend, Redmond, Madras, and Sisters.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bend, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR