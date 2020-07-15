169 Apartments for rent in Rockcreek, OR

Moving to Rockcreek

NW Highway 26 bisects Rockcreek and intersects with Hwy 5, providing a gateway to the Columbia River, Portland, Lake Oswego and the Willamette Valley wine country. While searching for rental homes in Rockcreek, you will find that the city has its own character despite its closeness to metropolitan Portland. Before starting a search for an apartment home, get a feel for the unique flavor of this city to ensure you find the perfect place, whether it is an apartment for rent or a duplex for rent.

Your Rental Home Choices

Yes, you will find a great selection of rentals in Rockcreek despite its size. Average rental apt rates in the area are slightly higher than 67 percent of the total neighborhoods in Oregon, but Rockcreek real estate has great diversity. The market ranges from small (studio to two-bedroom) to medium-sized (three- and four-bedroom) single-family homes and apartment complexes. The city boasts a healthy mix of homeowners and renters, and most of the residential buildings date between 1970 and 1999, although some date back to 1940, which brings added charm to the neighborhoods. While the vacancy rate favors landlords at 2.8 percent, you will still easily find the right apartment home to fit your lifestyle.

Apartment Communities in Rockcreek

You will find a terrific selection of apartments with top amenities at several Rockcreek apartment complexes. Rock Creek Duplexes has townhouses with full kitchens, washers, dryers and a pet-friendly environment. Another complex to check out is Rock Creek 185 that has one-bedroom apartments for rent in addition to two- and three-bedroom choices, three ponds with fountains, and pine, maple and cedar trees surrounding the development for serenity.

Best Seasons to Move

With its mild, temperate weather, you can pretty much move any time of the year, although you might want to avoid moving in the traditionally rainy seasons, which are late winter and early spring. You can tour most rentals any day of the week. Generally, if your home is one to two bedrooms, plan to take about two weeks to pack and sort. If your home is larger, such as a three- or four-bedroom place, you may need more time. However, given the low vacancy rate of Rockcreek, you may want to be over-prepared to move quickly if the right place opens up for you.