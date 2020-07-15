169 Apartments for rent in Rockcreek, OR

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4870 NW ALLENBACH PLACE
4870 Northwest Allenbach Place, Rockcreek, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1854 sqft
Allenbach Estates Neighborhood - Brand new flooring and carpeting throughout as well as fresh paint, newly remodeled kitchen and more. This home is immaculate and move in ready.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
2660 NW Mehama Court
2660 Northwest Mehama Court, Rockcreek, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1444 sqft
2660 NW Mehama Court Available 08/12/20 Updated NW Portland Home Close to Nike, Intel & High Tech! - Available: August 12, 2020 Pet’s: NO PETS! Approximate Sq.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4131 NW 178th Place
4131 Northwest 178th Place, Rockcreek, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2265 sqft
4131 NW 178th Place Available 08/28/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath Home w/ 1 Bed and 1 Full Bath on Main Near Bethany/Rock Creek - 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms home with a great location, close to Westview High School and Bethany schools.
Results within 1 mile of Rockcreek
1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
28 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,167
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1132 sqft
Recently upgraded units located just 5 minutes away from Regal Cinemas and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a sparkling pool for residents.
1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
17 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,303
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
7 Units Available
Triple Creek
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,840
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
7 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road, Bethany, OR
Studio
$1,200
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bethany in Bethany. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Five Oaks
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,201
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Triple Creek
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,118
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
12 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Lionsgate South
2470 NE Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1577 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
$
9 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,255
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1186 sqft
This luxury community features well-appointed homes including gourmet kitchens and ample space. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and an entertainment area, dog park, and game area. Pet-friendly.
1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
7 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Club
2053 NE 106th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, this complex includes a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, including hardwood floors, air conditioning, fireplaces, a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, free parking for guests and more.
1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Triple Creek
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,986
1564 sqft
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,253
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
983 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
3 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Westview Heights
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,938
1573 sqft
Minutes from College Rock Creek. Luxury community with maple wood flooring, private entrances and gourmet kitchens. This pet-friendly location also features a large pool, a 24-hour gym and a courtyard. Garages available.
1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Windsor at Amberglen
9350 NE Windsor Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor at Amberglen is a new community located in Hillsboro, OR. Just off Cornell and a quick walk to The Streets of Tanasbourne including major shopping, restaurants, and neighborhood walking trails.
1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,514
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community near Rock Creek Trail. Property offers all-inclusive resort-style amenities, including a luxury clubhouse, year-round spa and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled front entries, gourmet kitchens and direct-access garages.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
2458 NW 168th Place
2458 Northwest 168th Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1446 sqft
Cute 3 Bed Townhouse in Bethany Area- W/D, Patio, A/C, One car garage - This nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is in a great location! Conveniently located near Nike, Intel, Hwy 26, downtown Portland, restaurants, shopping, & parks.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Triple Creek
1525 NW Eastbrook
1525 Northwest Eastbrook Court, Washington County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1026 sqft
Great Fully Furnished condo Next to Tanasborne - Fully furnished, updated showpiece just completed w/high-end finishes. Gourmet kitchen w/quartz counters, Thomasville cabinets, herringbone backsplash & new convection range & dishwasher.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17269 NW Crosshaven St.
17269 Northwest Crosshaven Street, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2000 sqft
Fantastic Location | Spacious Deck | Tons of Storage - Per Portland FAIR Housing Laws, Open Application period will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, 07/10/2020.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4377 NW Palmbrook Drive
4377 Northwest Palmbrook Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
4377 NW Palmbrook Drive Available 08/14/20 Bethany - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Central Air, Easy Access To Nike, Intel & Portland - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
5061 NW Millstone Way
5061 Northwest Millstone Way, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2252 sqft
5061 NW Millstone Way ~ Beautiful Bethany Home - Bright and sunny corner home located in the prime Bethany area! 2252 SqFt with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors from the entry to the kitchen and family room.

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17237 NW Countryridge Drive
17237 Northwest Countryridge Drive, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1653 sqft
17237 NW Countryridge Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Bethany Area Ranch Style Home! - Amazing one level in perfect condition. Great for entertaining, from the spacious family room and living room to the delightful level backyard.
City GuideRockcreek
You will find Rockcreek, Oregon, nestled between Portland and the verdant vineyards of the Willamette Valley wine country. With its proximity to the open spaces of northern Oregon and southern Washington, you may encounter deer, eagles and other remarkable wildlife posing in picturesque scenery for the ultimate photo shoot.

Rockcreek inhabits a lovely area with the best of metropolitan life and outdoor living. Its 9,300-plus residents enjoy the best of urban amenities, elegant wine tastings, stunning vistas of the Cascade Mountains and unlimited outdoor activities. From any vantage point in this tiny yet sophisticated city, you have options to pursue the lifestyle that best suits you. From Rock/Creek Outfitters that specializes in climbing and hiking paraphernalia to Nordstrom Rack, the city offers you the best of any world.

Moving to Rockcreek

NW Highway 26 bisects Rockcreek and intersects with Hwy 5, providing a gateway to the Columbia River, Portland, Lake Oswego and the Willamette Valley wine country. While searching for rental homes in Rockcreek, you will find that the city has its own character despite its closeness to metropolitan Portland. Before starting a search for an apartment home, get a feel for the unique flavor of this city to ensure you find the perfect place, whether it is an apartment for rent or a duplex for rent.

Your Rental Home Choices

Yes, you will find a great selection of rentals in Rockcreek despite its size. Average rental apt rates in the area are slightly higher than 67 percent of the total neighborhoods in Oregon, but Rockcreek real estate has great diversity. The market ranges from small (studio to two-bedroom) to medium-sized (three- and four-bedroom) single-family homes and apartment complexes. The city boasts a healthy mix of homeowners and renters, and most of the residential buildings date between 1970 and 1999, although some date back to 1940, which brings added charm to the neighborhoods. While the vacancy rate favors landlords at 2.8 percent, you will still easily find the right apartment home to fit your lifestyle.

Apartment Communities in Rockcreek

You will find a terrific selection of apartments with top amenities at several Rockcreek apartment complexes. Rock Creek Duplexes has townhouses with full kitchens, washers, dryers and a pet-friendly environment. Another complex to check out is Rock Creek 185 that has one-bedroom apartments for rent in addition to two- and three-bedroom choices, three ponds with fountains, and pine, maple and cedar trees surrounding the development for serenity.

Best Seasons to Move

With its mild, temperate weather, you can pretty much move any time of the year, although you might want to avoid moving in the traditionally rainy seasons, which are late winter and early spring. You can tour most rentals any day of the week. Generally, if your home is one to two bedrooms, plan to take about two weeks to pack and sort. If your home is larger, such as a three- or four-bedroom place, you may need more time. However, given the low vacancy rate of Rockcreek, you may want to be over-prepared to move quickly if the right place opens up for you.

Rockcreek Neighborhoods

Charm in diversity best describes Rockcreek, and if international cuisine piques your palate, this is the place to live. However, if spaghetti delights your taste buds, then the annual spaghetti dinner sponsored by the Rockcreek Country Club should thrill you. In addition, this community is committed to open space, parks and outdoor activities.

The city encompasses only two square miles but packs nearly unlimited choices in that tiny area. As an unincorporated area, Rockcreek relies on government services from several regional districts. The city lies in both the Beaverton School District and the Hillsboro School District. Fire protection comes from three local fire and rescue districts, and the Washington County Sheriff provides law enforcement.

Living in Rockcreek

Needless to say, Rockcreek boasts a great walkability score of 58 percent. Many folks walk around town, although you need a car or other form of transportation to get to other areas like Portland. With the open spaces all around, biking is also a favorite in Rockcreek. If you want to hang out in the evening, Rockcreek Corner is half pub, half restaurant, or you could try Cornelius Pass Roadhouse and Imbrie Hall. Either establishment is perfect after a long day at work or hiking in the nearby foothills. However, with the Willamette Valley wine country so close, you will soon become an expert in famous Oregon vintners, even if you prefer other beverages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rockcreek?
Apartment Rentals in Rockcreek start at $2,000/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rockcreek?
Some of the colleges located in the Rockcreek area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rockcreek?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rockcreek from include Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Gresham, and Hillsboro.

