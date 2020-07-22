Apartment List
Coos County, OR
Last updated July 22 2020

4 Apartments for rent in Coos County, OR

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
661 S. Marple
661 South Marple Street, Coos Bay, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2614 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 2 bath home near Ocean Beaches - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bath house with unique architectural features and partial bay view. 2614 square feet overall, very spacious.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
290 N. 3rd Court #3
290 North 3rd Court, Coos Bay, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
290 N. 3rd Court #3 Available 08/26/20 Beautiful condo with the best view in town! - *55 years of age and older complex!* Beautiful Condo with the best view in town. 960 square feet. Quiet Complex. Patio overlooking Coos Bay. Large dining room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
62429 Olive Barber Road
62429 Olive Barber Rd, Coos County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home on Olive Barber - Quiet, country living at it's finest! This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for the right person! Situated on Olive Barber Road, close to town yet still with a rural country feel.

Last updated September 28 at 11:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1340 Bayview
1340 Bayview, North Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
1340 Bayview Available 11/21/19 Nice 3 bed 1 1/2 bath! - Nice 3 bed 1 1/2 bath, floor coverings are wood and carpet. Attached garage. Kitchen has a range, refrigerator (not to be maintained), and vinyl counter-top. Heat is electric. Fenced yard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Coos County?
Apartment Rentals in Coos County start at $1,000/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Coos County?
Some of the colleges located in the Coos County area include University of Oregon. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Coos County have apartments for rent?
Eugene, Junction City, Sutherlin, Roseburg, and Grants Pass have apartments for rent.

