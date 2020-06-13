/
161 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OR📍
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
6 Units Available
Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road, Bethany, OR
Studio
$1,200
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bethany in Bethany. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
4654 NW Dresden Pl
4654 Northwest Dresden Place, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3006 sqft
4654 NW Dresden Pl Available 06/24/20 Fantastic Bauer Highlands home 4 car Tandum garage! Excellent schools! - Small pet under 30 pounds possible! Bauer Highlands - Pristine! - Gorgeous, Well sought floorplan in Bauer Highlands.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
7248 NW Abigail Terrace
7248 Northwest Abigail Terrace, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1850 sqft
7248 NW Abigail Terrace Available 06/17/20 Lovely 4 BD 2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
14736 NW Benny Dr
14736 Northwest Benny Drive, Bethany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1310 sqft
14736 NW Benny Dr Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Close to Nike and Intel! - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 14736 NW Benny Dr., Portland, OR 97229 COUNTY: Washington APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1310 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHROOMS: 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
14780 NW Hydrangea Ct.
14780 Northwest Hydrangea Court, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1793 sqft
Beautiful 3 BD, 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
16376 NW Ernst St
16376 Northwest Ernst Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1562 sqft
Fabulous **Brand New** Townhome In A Excellent Location! 3 Bedrm 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
13871 NW Hogan St
13871 Northwest Hogan Street, Bethany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,389
Rent to Own this home located near Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Intel, Findley Elementary, Stoller Middle School and Sunset High School. House has four bedrooms plus an office den to make five.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
6692 NW Joss Ave
6692 Northwest Joss Avenue, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2352 sqft
NW Portland Higher-End Home- Hardwoods- Gourmet Kitchen & More! Close to Nike & Intel! - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval Pets: No Pets Approximate Sq.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
5689 NW 178th Avenue
5689 Northwest 178th Avenue, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1418 sqft
5689 NW 178th Avenue Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Spacious 3br- 2.5 bath Traditional, Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace & So Much More!! - Fantastic location near Deerfield Park & Convenient to Hi Tech corridor with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
12451 NW Millford St
12451 Northwest Millford Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2464 sqft
12451 NW Millford St Available 06/30/20 2018 Gorgeous NW Portland Home! - Bonny Slope NW Portland Area Beautiful newer construction with 3 bedrooms 2.
1 of 30
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
7608 NW Buckthorn Way
7608 Northwest Buckthorn Way, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1532 sqft
7608 NW Buckthorn Way Available 06/02/20 Gorgeous 3 Level Bethany Home - 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths + Den, 1,532 Sq. Ft.
1 of 24
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
7274 NW Dusty Terrace
7274 Northwest Dusty Terrace, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2163 sqft
Spectacular Home in a coveted Abbey Creek in a Highly Desirable Bethany Area - * Location! Location! Location! * Newer 4 bed, 2.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
17926 NW Sylvania Lane
17926 Northwest Sylvania Lane, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1489 sqft
17926 NW Sylvania Lane Available 05/14/20 Close to Oak Hills, PCC, Bethany area, Large fenced yard, Lovely home - Wonderful family home w/ updated kitchen & bathrooms in great neighborhood! Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout most of main level.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
15325 NW Central Drive #209
15325 Northwest Central Drive, Bethany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
BETHANY URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST! - This adorable 2BR/2BA unit is located in the Bethany Village shopping center.
1 of 43
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
15265 Northwest Manresa Court
15265 Northwest Manresa Court, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2040 sqft
This lovely 4-bdrm, 3-bath multi-level home is located on a cul-de-sac, close to schools, parks, and Claremont Golf Course. This home has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, spacious living room and large windows for a lot of natural lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
10 Units Available
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,258
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Triple Creek
2 Units Available
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
3 Units Available
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset West in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11858 NW Maple Hill Lane
11858 Northwest Maple Hill Lane, Cedar Mill, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
3420 sqft
11858 NW Maple Hill Lane Available 07/20/20 Bonny Slope Cedar Mills Home- 5 Bdrm, 3.5 baths, 3420 sq. ft. - This Cedar Mill home has the Location, with an amazing three level floor plan. level backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
15888 NW Lyndel Ln.
15888 Northwest Lyndel Lane, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
15888 NW Lyndel Lane ~ Beautiful Ranch in Bethany - Lovely home in great neighborhood! 1300 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. New Carpet throughout! Family room with wood fireplace, some hardwood floors.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
2383 NW Oak Knoll Place
2383 Northwest Oak Knoll Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1547 sqft
Bethany Townhouse - Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home with 1547 sq. ft.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11950 NW Thompson Rd
11950 Northwest Thompson Road, Cedar Mill, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
3000 sqft
Lovely Home In High Demand NW Portland Area. - Available now. Lovely home in a high demand NW Portland Area. Being located in a high tech area with Nikes world headquarters nearby, its not only minutes away from work, but everything else as well.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
2393 NW Roseburg Terrace
2393 Northwest Roseburg Terrace, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Bethany Townhouse with Garage - Attached townhouse in Arbor neighborhood. Living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen with all black appliances and cherry cabinets.
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
2357 NW 168th Place
2357 Northwest 168th Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1875 sqft
Beautiful Condo In Bethany! NEW LOWERED RENT! - Lovely 3 level condo with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Free internet included! Large kitchen with island. Great built-in desk area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bethany rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,130.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bethany include Sommerset West Elmonica North.
Some of the colleges located in the Bethany area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
