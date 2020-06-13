/
/
ashland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:39 AM
15 Apartments for rent in Ashland, OR📍
Cottage District
1 Unit Available
332 Glenn St
332 Glenn Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1396 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath townhouse in great Ashland Location! Available June - Like new two bedroom, two bath town-home in beautiful Ashland community. Enjoy walking the grounds to take in the landscaping and pond.
Central Ashland
1 Unit Available
1241 Iowa St
1241 Iowa Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
1241 Iowa St Available 07/01/20 Ashland Condo in Smaller, Quiet Complex | Available July 2020 - Two bedroom one bath condo in a small, established complex. Ground floor, single story unit.
3 Tiers of Ashland
1 Unit Available
647 Beach Street
647 Beach Street, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1516 sqft
Quaint Ashland Bungalow Above the Boulevard! - When you think of quiet solitude in the middle of the city, this is it. This cute and quaint bungalow is welcoming and warm and offered amazing escape for anyone who can appreciate amazing backyards.
Cottage District
1 Unit Available
200 Ohio St
200 Ohio Street, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1306 sqft
Lovely 3bd/2bth caftsman style home in Ashland!!! - Hurry in for this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home not far from downtown but with a country feel. Enjoy the mature peaceful landscaping from your lovely covered front porch.
Croman Mill
1 Unit Available
165 Brooks Lane
165 Brooks Lane, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
165 Brooks Lane Available 07/07/20 Hurry in for this Cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse - ASHLAND - This clean & spacious1,554 sq.ft townhouse is offered with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer & has a small private back yard.
Central Ashland
1 Unit Available
73 Mountain
73 S Mountain Ave, Ashland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1504 sqft
New Townhome close to downtown ! - This new townhome on Phillips Corner-Urban Living is near the Downtown Ashlands' Core! Beautifully designed contemporary 1 bedroom 1 bathroom. Enjoy living in the beautify designed living space.
Lithia Park
1 Unit Available
137 N Main St
137 North Main Street, Ashland, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
Live in one of Ashland's premier Bed and Breakfasts! | Available June - February - Take advantage of this rare opportunity to work or play from this fully furnished Bed and Breakfast.
Railroad District
1 Unit Available
626 E. Main Street
626 East Main Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1094 sqft
Renovated two bedroom townhouse near downtown | Available Now! - Bright and inviting townhouse located near downtown Ashland.
South Ashland
1 Unit Available
655 Normal Avenue
655 Normal Avenue, Ashland, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1815 sqft
The first thing you notice about this amazing home is the significantly large fenced in front yard. Very well manicured and kept front yard. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living room area.
Central Ashland
1 Unit Available
73 South Mountain Avenue
73 South Mountain Avenue, Ashland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1504 sqft
This new townhome on Phillips Corner-Urban Living is near the Downtown Ashlands' Core! Beautifully designed contemporary 1 bedroom 1 bathroom. Enjoy living in the beautify designed living space.
Oak Knoll
1 Unit Available
735 Oak Knoll Drive
735 Oak Knoll Drive, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1451 sqft
Filled with natural light, this 1966 built, 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to the golf course, shopping and with easy freeway access.
Lithia Park
1 Unit Available
96 Scenic Drive
96 Scenic Drive, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
This freshly remodeled home features 2 wrap-around decks with breath-taking views of the valley. It's located on Scenic and Church, minutes away from downtown, so no more having to look for parking downtown for the parades or a night out.
3 Tiers of Ashland
1 Unit Available
270 Morton St
270 Morton Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Bright and charming two bedroom home in central Ashland | Available Mid May! - From the moment you step into the entry of this home, you will be enchanted. With freshly painted walls and large windows, this home is bright and welcoming.
Cottage District
1 Unit Available
47 W Hersey St
47 West Hersey Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Charming two bedroom townhouse near downtown Ashland | Available April 2020 - Don't miss this comfortable and convenient townhouse. It is tucked into a charming community.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland
Talent
1 Unit Available
20 Logan Way
20 Logan Way, Talent, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1450 sqft
Furnished 3bd/2.5ba, minutes to Shakespeare! - Less than 10 minute drive to Ashland.
