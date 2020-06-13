133 Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR📍
The Portland life can be a taxing one. Gourmet coffee cup after gourmet coffee cup, and hours spent finding that perfect pair of hipster pants mean that at the end of the grueling day, its nearly essential to find a quiet place to call home. For roughly 37,000 people, that place called "home" is nestled in the picturesque, sprawling waterfront land of Lake Oswego.
Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Oswego? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Just south of Portland lies the highly sought-after city of Lake Oswego, which is considered part of the Greater Portland metropolitan area. This 10.3 square mile city surrounds the beautiful lake named - well, you could probably guess it - Lake Oswego. Though nature itself is a (typically) free commodity, housing developers certainly plop a hefty price tag on it, and Lake Oswego is no exception. The City of Lake Oswego is one of those places that you’ll find it near impossible to ever leave. The beautiful weather and scenery is perfectly complemented by the beautiful people who inhabit the land. If you’re trying to find an apartment in Lake Oswego, or just wanting to get to know the area, here is an insider’s look at the neighborhoods so you can take a sneaky peek before you even arrive.
Lake Grove: If you're into lakeside living, without the lakeside price tag, Lake Grove is a perfect option. While some parts of this neighborhood are currently undergoing construction for expansion and renovations (which will be well worth the wait!), there are plenty of other options available. This area encompasses a great combination of housing styles perfect for all ages and stages of life, from condos for rent to small apartments and single-family homes.
Mountain Park: Mountain Parks claim to fame is its status as one of the largest planned communities in the entire United States, with "largest" meaning that this area has a population of 10,000. Feel free to say "wow" out loud. While most of Mountain Park was built in the 1970s, you’ll still be able to find your fair share of more modern spots. Condos for rent, apartments for rent, homes for rent... oh my! If youre unsure of where to begin your housing search, this peak is a great starting point. With nearly eight miles of trails, feel free to take a stroll while youre there.
West Lake: If the quaint little house with a white picket fence is your thing, West Lake is your domain. After you have spent your time in the hype of a big city, West Lake offers a quiet place to rest your head and was built with the family in mind. This area is convenient to many corporate America jobs. West Lake really is the best of both worlds for everyone.
First Addition: First Addition makes up Lake Oswego’s historic part of town, with homes dating back to the late 1800s. However, there are a handful of newer homes popping up. Taking up over 25 blocks of Lake Oswego, First Addition attracts people in love with the charm of a cottage and the gumption to fix one up.
South and North Shore: Living on either shore of Lake Oswego will put you within a quick glance of the coveted water. You’ll also be nestled into one of the most highly-ratedneighborhoods in all of Oregon. Now that’s something to write home about! Finding a home for rent in this particular neighborhood may send you on a bit of a treasure hunt, but once you find it, you can rest assured youll be welcomed in with open arms.
Lake Oswego is one of those cities that steals the heart of nearly anyone who visits for even the shortest amount of time. Its slow pace (in comparison to its Portland neighbor, just eight miles north), and all-around heart-warming neighborhood vibe make this city like living in a dream. A majority of residents are artists and designers by day, and down-to-earth people by night, who also enjoy the finer things in life. The area has a decent vacancy rate of 6.39 percent and is 28 percent renter occupied. You’ll need to keep a keen eye on this city if you’re looking to score a rental. But don’t be discouraged! Thousands have done it before you, so there is hope! What are you waiting for? Go take on Lake Oswego!
June 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report. Lake Oswego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Oswego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Lake Oswego rents declined slightly over the past month
Lake Oswego rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lake Oswego stand at $1,526 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,800 for a two-bedroom. Lake Oswego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro
While rents prices have increased in Lake Oswego over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
- Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
- Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents fell 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
- Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lake Oswego
As rents have increased slightly in Lake Oswego, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lake Oswego is less affordable for renters.
- While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
- Lake Oswego's median two-bedroom rent of $1,800 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Lake Oswego.
- While Lake Oswego's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lake Oswego than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Lake Oswego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.