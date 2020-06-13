133 Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR

Introducing Lake Oswego

Just south of Portland lies the highly sought-after city of Lake Oswego, which is considered part of the Greater Portland metropolitan area. This 10.3 square mile city surrounds the beautiful lake named - well, you could probably guess it - Lake Oswego. Though nature itself is a (typically) free commodity, housing developers certainly plop a hefty price tag on it, and Lake Oswego is no exception. The City of Lake Oswego is one of those places that you’ll find it near impossible to ever leave. The beautiful weather and scenery is perfectly complemented by the beautiful people who inhabit the land. If you’re trying to find an apartment in Lake Oswego, or just wanting to get to know the area, here is an insider’s look at the neighborhoods so you can take a sneaky peek before you even arrive.

Lake Grove: If you're into lakeside living, without the lakeside price tag, Lake Grove is a perfect option. While some parts of this neighborhood are currently undergoing construction for expansion and renovations (which will be well worth the wait!), there are plenty of other options available. This area encompasses a great combination of housing styles perfect for all ages and stages of life, from condos for rent to small apartments and single-family homes.

Mountain Park: Mountain Parks claim to fame is its status as one of the largest planned communities in the entire United States, with "largest" meaning that this area has a population of 10,000. Feel free to say "wow" out loud. While most of Mountain Park was built in the 1970s, you’ll still be able to find your fair share of more modern spots. Condos for rent, apartments for rent, homes for rent... oh my! If youre unsure of where to begin your housing search, this peak is a great starting point. With nearly eight miles of trails, feel free to take a stroll while youre there.

West Lake: If the quaint little house with a white picket fence is your thing, West Lake is your domain. After you have spent your time in the hype of a big city, West Lake offers a quiet place to rest your head and was built with the family in mind. This area is convenient to many corporate America jobs. West Lake really is the best of both worlds for everyone.

First Addition: First Addition makes up Lake Oswego’s historic part of town, with homes dating back to the late 1800s. However, there are a handful of newer homes popping up. Taking up over 25 blocks of Lake Oswego, First Addition attracts people in love with the charm of a cottage and the gumption to fix one up.

South and North Shore: Living on either shore of Lake Oswego will put you within a quick glance of the coveted water. You’ll also be nestled into one of the most highly-ratedneighborhoods in all of Oregon. Now that’s something to write home about! Finding a home for rent in this particular neighborhood may send you on a bit of a treasure hunt, but once you find it, you can rest assured youll be welcomed in with open arms.