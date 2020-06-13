166 Apartments for rent in Cedar Mill, OR

/
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12
12628 Northwest Barnes Road, Cedar Mill, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
596 sqft
12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 Available 06/15/20 12628 NW Barnes RD #12 ~ WESTLAKE VILLAGE - New Carpets and Interior Paint! Conveniently located 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Close to schools, shopping, dining, bus lines, etc.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
970 NW Dale Ave
970 Northwest Dale Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
Brand New Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom ADU - 970 NW Dale Ave Portland, OR 97229 This incredible, fully furnished ADU property features a modern look and high end feel.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11858 NW Maple Hill Lane
11858 Northwest Maple Hill Lane, Cedar Mill, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
3420 sqft
11858 NW Maple Hill Lane Available 07/20/20 Bonny Slope Cedar Mills Home- 5 Bdrm, 3.5 baths, 3420 sq. ft. - This Cedar Mill home has the Location, with an amazing three level floor plan. level backyard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,480
2800 sqft
**Price Reduced**. Remodeled home. Close to bus line, off Cornell Road at NW 119th Ave. Near Nike inc. and St Vincent Hospital. Easy to commute. 5 mins to shopping centers, grocery stores and church. House has 4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
1530 NW 133rd Ave.
1530 Northwest 133rd Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1872 sqft
Cedar Mill Split Level with ALL the Amenities, Fixed term lease through Jan. 3rd 2021 - This stunning split level 4 bedroom home is situated in a serene neighborhood but offers convenient access to Cornell Rd and HWY 26.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,227
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
10 Units Available
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,258
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
20 Units Available
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,299
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
44 Units Available
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,297
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2 Units Available
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11830 NW Holly Springs Lane #406
11830 Northwest Holly Springs Lane, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Wonderful Condo for Rent in Cedar Mill NW Portland - Wonderful top level condo in Timberland. 1 block to Market of Choice and all Timberland has to offer. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 900 sq ft. Patio. AC. Fireplace. Sunset HS. Feels like new.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
12451 NW Millford St
12451 Northwest Millford Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2464 sqft
12451 NW Millford St Available 06/30/20 2018 Gorgeous NW Portland Home! - Bonny Slope NW Portland Area Beautiful newer construction with 3 bedrooms 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
4654 NW Dresden Pl
4654 Northwest Dresden Place, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3006 sqft
4654 NW Dresden Pl Available 06/24/20 Fantastic Bauer Highlands home 4 car Tandum garage! Excellent schools! - Small pet under 30 pounds possible! Bauer Highlands - Pristine! - Gorgeous, Well sought floorplan in Bauer Highlands.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace
654 Southwest Trillium Creek Terrace, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1352 sqft
654 SW Trillium Creek Terrace Available 07/15/20 Peterkort Woods neighborhood, 2BR 2.5 BTH, Custom Townhome, Pool, Rec, Central AC - Unique combination of luxury, convenience and affordably.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
13871 NW Hogan St
13871 Northwest Hogan Street, Bethany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,389
Rent to Own this home located near Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Intel, Findley Elementary, Stoller Middle School and Sunset High School. House has four bedrooms plus an office den to make five.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
11074 Southwest Washington Street
11074 Southwest Washington Street, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1967 sqft
Well maintained, move in ready Peterkort Village home featuring a kitchen with stainless steel/gas appliances & pantry and a large master suite with walk in closet & balcony.
1 of 4
Last updated May 27 at 07:38pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
10510 Southwest Butner Road
10510 Southwest Butner Road, Cedar Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Come and see your new home at Chateau Hills! Want to Schedule a tour? Call us! (503) 297-4583 Website: http://chateauhillscr.com/#home Love what you see? Apply online! https://myrentalapplication.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14535 NW Weible Way
14535 Northwest Weible Way, Washington County, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2883 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Located Near Nike ~ Intel ~ Columbia - 14535 NW Weible Way Beaverton, OR 97006 ~Available for Rent beginning May 1st, 2020~ This beautiful custom home features 5 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Vose
1 Unit Available
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
1 Unit Available
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue, Aloha, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
2881 SW 182nd Avenue - 11 Available 08/07/20 2 bedroom 2 full bath, washer/dryer - Will not last long... (RLNE2200360)
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
13 Units Available
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,318
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1129 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cedar Mill rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,450.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Cedar Mill include Cedar Hills Cedar Mill.
Some of the colleges located in the Cedar Mill area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
