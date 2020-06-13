6 Apartments for rent in McMinnville, OR

/
494 SW Mt Rainier Street
494 SW Mt Rainier St, McMinnville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1954 sqft
494 SW Mt Rainier Street Available 06/15/20 Four Bedroom Beauty in McMinnville On A Large Lot! - Come home to this 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath located in a great neighborhood with nice views. Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances.
396 SW Mt Rainier St
396 SW Mt Rainier St, McMinnville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2489 sqft
396 SW Mt Rainier St Available 06/20/20 2016 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath in Mcminnville Or - 2016 Large 4-bedroom 2.5 bath 2498 sq ft home with great amenities, spacious great room. Four bedrooms are on the upper level.
1135 NE Baker St.
1135 NE Baker St, McMinnville, OR
1 Bedroom
$795
530 sqft
1-Bedroom House in McMinnville near Downtown - Charming 1 bedroom cottage in McMinnville. Full kitchen with oven range and refrigerator, small deck in the front and a locking storage area off to the side. W/S/G included in rent.
217 S 2nd Street
217 South 2nd Street, Carlton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex near school and downtown - Property Id: 159810 Roomy 3 bedroom duplex, open floor plan, 1300 sq ft. First month rent and security deposit. No pets. One car garage & driveway parking. Washer & Dryer hookups. Large pantry.
205 E Main St
205 East Main Street, Carlton, OR
1 Bedroom
$900
One bedroom in the heart of Carlton - Property Id: 166767 Walk to everything Carlton has to offer! Newly renovavated cozy apartment with wrap around porch. Rent is 900.00 per month and includes ($100 for water), and garbage.
303 Main St.
303 Main Street, Dayton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
978 sqft
2-Bedroom Apt in Downtown Dayton (Built in 2015) - Two-bedroom upstairs apartment with many upgraded features, located in downtown across from Courthouse Square Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In McMinnville, the median rent is $870 for a studio, $968 for a 1-bedroom, $1,142 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,663 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in McMinnville, check out our monthly McMinnville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the McMinnville area include Linfield College-McMinnville Campus, Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, and Oregon Health & Science University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
