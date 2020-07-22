/
klamath county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
32 Apartments for rent in Klamath County, OR📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1527 Oregon Ave.
1527 Oregon Ave, Klamath Falls, OR
4 Bedrooms
$750
**Pending Application** 4 bedroom, 1 bath Home - 4 bedroom, 1 bath Home. No pets. No utilities paid. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5976134)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
919 N. Eldorado
919 North Eldorado Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Three Bedroom - Three Bedroom, Two bath single family home. New flooring, paint and new window coverings. Forced heat and air conditioning. Home has a unfinished basement and a detached garage with carports. Landscaped fenced backyard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
220 Lowell
220 E Lowell St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$650
220 Lowell - 2bdrm 1bath $650 rent $975 deposit, nothing paid, pets negotiable .cute starter home.. If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty LLC at (541) 883-3781, you can pick up a application at 1900 Main St, Suite E (RLNE5971382)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2439 Homedale Rd
2439 Homedale Road, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2439 Homedale Rd Available 08/21/20 ~Approved Application~ Pet Friendly!! 3bed/1bath house on Homedale Rd. - Pet friendly! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Large yard. (RLNE5934638)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
345 N 5th Street 40
345 N 5th St, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$200 Off Your First Month's Rent! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment. W/S/G paid. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816092)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4115 Homedale Rd
4115 Homedale Rd, Altamont, OR
1 Bedroom
$450
4115 Homedale Rd Available 08/03/20 4115 Homedale Rd - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, electric heat. Water/Sewer/Garbage Included. $450 Rent; $675 Deposit. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5744293)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 Main Street, 303
1111 Main Street, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
$625
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment - One bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment. All utilities paid. No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5652905)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2128 Applegate
2128 Applegate Ave, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
$700
1 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath house. Centrally located closed to shopping, and bus lines. New flooring throughout. (RLNE5572030)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
321 N 5th Street 32
321 North 5th Street, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$200 Off Your First Month's Rent! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment. Water, sewer, garbage paid. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5357696)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1917 Siskiyou St
1917 Siskiyou Street, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1433 sqft
1917 Siskiyou St Available 08/02/20 Three Bedroom - 3 bedroom 2 Bath With Single car Garage No Cats Allowed (RLNE5388017)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
320 E Front St
320 East Front Street, Merrill, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
320 E Front St - 1 Bedroom 1 bath $675 rent $1012 deposit nothing paid 1 pet on approval (Located in Merrill) If you would like to see it them come down to Rookstool Moden Realty LLC 1900 Main St Suite E or you can go to our website at
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1702 Crescent Ave
1702 Crescent Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1646 sqft
1702 Crescent Ave Available 08/17/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath No Cats Allowed (RLNE4547113)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2765 Dayton - B
2765 Dayton Street, Altamont, OR
2 Bedrooms
$600
2765 Dayton - B Available 08/01/20 2765 Dayton- B - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, House, Range, Fridge. No Pets. No Smoking. Water, Sewer included. $600 Rent, $900 Deposit. One year lease required. Apply online at www.1stcpm.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1798 Dawn Dr
1798 Dawn Drive, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1798 Dawn Dr Available 08/28/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4190768)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2330 Oak Ave.
2330 Oak Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$650
627 sqft
**Pending Applications** 2330 Oak Ave. - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, fenced yard, washer/dryer hookups, pets allowed with additional deposit, garbage paid. (RLNE3802066)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5988 Coopers Hawk
5988 Coopers Hawk Road, Klamath County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2363 sqft
5988 Coopers Hawk Available 08/03/20 Large home in Running Y - Beautiful custom built Lindal Cedar home in the Running Y. 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with vaulted ceilings and large windows with a beautiful view.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1226 Division
1226 Division Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$700
1226 Division - 2bedroom 1bath $700 rent $1050 deposit. garbage paid. Small yard small pet negotiable. If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden at 541-883-3781 or pick up an application at 1900 Main St Suite E. (RLNE3159308)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2124 Arthur #13
2124 Arthur Street, Altamont, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
2124 Arthur #13 - 2 bedroom 1 bath $675 rent $1012 deposit, water, sewer, trash paid, no pets close to dollar tree, and the fair grounds If you have any questions then call Rookstool Moden Realty at 541-883-3781, You can pick up an application at
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
625-C N 8th St
625 N 8th St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$675
625 N 8th #C - 2bedroom 1bath $675 rent $1012 deposit W/S/T paid small pet negotiable.... If you have any question call Rookstool Moden Realty at 541-883-3781 or pick up an application at 1900 Main St Suite E (RLNE1985103)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
32 Nevada Street
32 Nevada St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Middle unit in 8-plex complex - NEW OFFERING: Zero rent increase with a 24 month lease. $0 increase with a signed 24 months lease plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by May 15, 2020. Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2904 Front Street
2904 Front Street, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2047 sqft
Harbor Isles Condo - Great condo on the water in Harbor Isles Subdivision. Stunning vies of the lake for large back patio area. Home has 3 full bedrooms plus an office/den with detached garage and storage rooms.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2407 Holabird
2407 Holabird Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2407 Holabird Available 06/06/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath- House - All vinyl windows, bamboo & slate flooring open floor plan. Garage shop in the back (RLNE4791190)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2444 Redwood Drive
2444 Redwood Drive, Klamath County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1838 sqft
2444 Redwood Drive Available 06/12/20 Nice home in good neighborhood - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with attached garage, living and family rooms, large deck and fully fenced back yard. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
815 Lytton Street
815 Lytton St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit with carport and extra storage. Home has newer carpet installed, electric heat and washer/dryer hookups. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. No pets or caged animals.
