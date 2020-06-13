/
oak hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:41 PM
167 Apartments for rent in Oak Hills, OR📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
10 Units Available
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,258
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
2383 NW Oak Knoll Place
2383 Northwest Oak Knoll Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1547 sqft
Bethany Townhouse - Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home with 1547 sq. ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
15888 NW Lyndel Ln.
15888 Northwest Lyndel Lane, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
15888 NW Lyndel Lane ~ Beautiful Ranch in Bethany - Lovely home in great neighborhood! 1300 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. New Carpet throughout! Family room with wood fireplace, some hardwood floors.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
2357 NW 168th Place
2357 Northwest 168th Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1875 sqft
Beautiful Condo In Bethany! NEW LOWERED RENT! - Lovely 3 level condo with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Free internet included! Large kitchen with island. Great built-in desk area.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
16999 NW Avondale Dr
16999 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2221 sqft
16999 NW Avondale Dr Available 05/02/20 Large Bethany Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Master Suite, and Bonus Room! - This large 2200 square foot home in the Bethany area of Beaverton is a must see! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with stainless steel
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
16629 NW Avondale Dr.
16629 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2021 sqft
16629 NW Avondale Dr. Available 04/08/19 Spacious 3 Bed w/ Bonus room--Near Hwy 26 - This gorgeous home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, Two sides Gas fireplace, and an office/ play room.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Hills
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
3 Units Available
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset West in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
6 Units Available
Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road, Bethany, OR
Studio
$1,200
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bethany in Bethany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Five Oaks
12 Units Available
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
11 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,396
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
5 Units Available
Westview Heights
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1573 sqft
Minutes from College Rock Creek. Luxury community with maple wood flooring, private entrances and gourmet kitchens. This pet-friendly location also features a large pool, a 24-hour gym and a courtyard. Garages available.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Triple Creek
2 Units Available
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Five Oaks
Contact for Availability
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Triple Creek
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,134
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
17240 NW Gables Creek Ln, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA
17240 Northwest Gables Creek Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1855 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home + 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14952 SW Conor Circle
14952 Southwest Conor Circle, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1453 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse near Nike - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/8XGWN Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Triple Creek
1 Unit Available
1525 NW Eastbrook
1525 Northwest Eastbrook Court, Washington County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1026 sqft
1525 NW Eastbrook Available 07/01/20 Great Fully Furnished condo Next to Tanasborne - Fully furnished, updated showpiece just completed w/high-end finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
13871 NW Hogan St
13871 Northwest Hogan Street, Bethany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,389
Rent to Own this home located near Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Intel, Findley Elementary, Stoller Middle School and Sunset High School. House has four bedrooms plus an office den to make five.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
680 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:229
680 SW 150th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14535 NW Weible Way
14535 Northwest Weible Way, Washington County, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2883 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Located Near Nike ~ Intel ~ Columbia - 14535 NW Weible Way Beaverton, OR 97006 ~Available for Rent beginning May 1st, 2020~ This beautiful custom home features 5 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
Walker Square
600 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
821 sqft
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318
650 SW 150th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
821 sqft
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
670 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:128
670 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1085 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
630 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:214
630 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1085 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Oak Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,590.
Some of the colleges located in the Oak Hills area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
