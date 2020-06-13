47 Apartments for rent in Klamath Falls, OR

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
2128 Applegate
2128 Applegate Ave, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
$700
2128 Applegate Available 07/06/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath house. Centrally located closed to shopping, and bus lines. New flooring throughout. (RLNE5572030)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1111 Main Street, 303
1111 Main Street, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
$650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment - One bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment. All utilities paid. No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5652905)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 N 5th St
505 North 5th Street, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
505 N 5th St Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom 1 bath house - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House Single Car with Full Basement Two bonus rooms Beautiful wood floors throughout house Gas heat No Cats Allowed (RLNE5266964)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
321 N 5th Street 26
321 North 5th Street, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
700 sqft
$200 Off Your First Month's Rent! 2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment - 2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment. Water, sewer, garbage paid. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5357685)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5095 Lyptus Lane
5095 Lyptus Lane, Klamath Falls, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1966 sqft
5095 Lyptus Lane - 4bdrm 3bath, rent $1300 deposit $1950 nothing paid, 1 pets negotiable , attached garage, fence yard (for sale) If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty LLC at 541-883-3781, you can pick up an application at 1900 Main

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
345 N 5th Street 66
345 N 5th St, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$200 Off Your First Month's Rent! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment. W/S/G paid. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5470814)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1953 Van Ness
1953 Van Ness Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2120 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home w/ Bonus Room - Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home w/ Bonus Room. Two car garage. Water, sewer, lawn care included. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4672966)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 N 4th Street #6
220 North 4th Street, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$200 Off Your First Month's Rent! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apartment - 1 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment. W/S/G paid. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5725761)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 N 3rd Street
305 North 3rd Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Duplex within walking distance to downtown - Super cute duplex on the corner of 3rd and High street with off street parking and garage. Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with washer/dryer hookups in the garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
310 Delta
310 Delta St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$975
968 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath- House - Newly painted and new flooring in this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home. Nice sized with water/sewer and garbage paid No Pets Allowed (RLNE4410374)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1809 Birch street
1809 Birch Street, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1029 sqft
1809 Birch street Available 07/10/20 Great home near OIT and Hospital - Super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home near OIT and Hospital. Home has wood floors throughout except for carpeted back bedroom. Large kitchen with lots of cabinetry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2344 Orchard Ave.
2344 Orchard Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
772 sqft
2344 Orchard Ave. Available 06/20/20 2344 Orchard ave - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath house, Yard, Large Garage, Storage, Living room, Dining area, Range, Fridge, W/D hookups, Natural gas heat, $850.00 month/ $1200 Deposit. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
415 Upham St
415 Upham Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
415 Upham St Available 06/30/20 415 Upham St - Available for Viewing after 6/2/2020. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, House, Range, Fridge, Washer, Dryer, Natural Gas Heat, Carport, Deck, Carpet and Tile flooring. Partially Furnished. Owner pays garbage only.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1208 Martin
1208 Martin St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$700
1208 Martin - 2bedroom 1bath $700 rent $1050 deposit, trash paid, pets on approval If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty at 541-883-3781, you can pick up an application at 1900 Main St, Suite E (RLNE2282157)

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2545 Orchard Avenue
2545 Orchard Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
3bdrm, 2 baths Complete Remodel, EVERYTHING is NEW! Large fenced yard! Air Conditioning too - 3 bdrm, 2 bath Completely Remodeled Home Large fenced yard on corner lot New kitchen, including dishwasher and microwave -cabinets, appliances

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
429 Division St
429 Division Street, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
$500
429 Division St Available 06/20/20 429 Division St - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, House with Office or Den space, No Pets or Smoking allowed. $500 Rent; $750 Sec Dep. Apply online at www.1stcpm.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
625 Wildland Dr
625 Wildland Drive, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2176 sqft
Spacious Home - Four bedroom, two and half bath home. Home has a open floor plan. Living area with gas fireplace, kitchen has granite countertops, six burner gas stove, dishwasher and pantry. Laundry room and half bath downstairs.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2011 Oregon Avenue
2011 Oregon Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 bedroom 1 bath plus bonus room - Water/sewer/garbage paid. No pets, gas heat, W/D hookups No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845881)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28 Nevada Street
28 Nevada Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Middle unit in 8-plex complex - NEW OFFERING: Zero rent increase with a 24 month lease. $0 increase with a signed 24 months lease plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by June 15, 2020. Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1342 Pleasant Ave
1342 Pleasant Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1038 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Double Car Garage Washer and Dryer in unit Two approved pets allowed (RLNE5834530)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
737 Main Apt D
737 Main Street, Klamath Falls, OR
Studio
$600
All inclusive downtown studio Apt! - All inclusive downtown studio apartment Tenant only pays for WiFi Water, sewer, garbage, electricity and heat are included No pets! Rent $600 Sec Deposit $900 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828349)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
121 1/2 Mortimer
121 1/2 Mortimer St, Klamath Falls, OR
Studio
$625
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio House with Bonus Room. - Studio House with Bonus Room. W/S/G paid. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816102)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
215 Mortimer
215 Mortimer Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$750
Two Bedroom, 1 Bath Home - Two Bedroom, 1 Bath Home. Garbage paid. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816106)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1936 Sargent Ave
1936 Sargent Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1060 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath Home close to OIT/Hospital - APPROX MOVE IN DATE 06/05/2020 All appliances, A/C unit and washer/dryer hook ups in garage Yard care included, tenants responsible for watering front/side yard Fenced front yard and private backyard
City GuideKlamath Falls
Greetings, Oregonians, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the one-stop online shop for all your Klamath Falls apartment hunting needs! An up-and-coming little city of roughly 20,000 proud and happy residents (nope, not a single Debby Downer here), Klamath Falls plays host to some of the Beaver State’s most attractive and affordable rentals. Looking to land the perfecto apartment in K-Falls? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because there’s a purty darn good chance this little apartment ...
Life in Klamath Falls

You know how they say it’s better to own than rent? Well, not in Klamath Falls, where real estate prices continue to soar while cheap apartments, townhomes, and houses for rent remain widely available. A variety of rental homes in modern, family-friendly neighborhoods go for between $500 and $700. Many of these properties come equipped with modern interiors, covered parking, some utilities included, furnished rooms, scenic views, and more So, you can look forward to enjoying some super sweet amenities without worrying about breaking the bank.

Planning on introducing a furry four-legged roommate to your new place? Sounds like you need a pet friendly apartment rental in Klamath Falls. Fortunately, pet friendly apartments and houses for rent are available in abundance in the city, although some apartment managers charge pet owners an extra $25 - $50 bucks in rent each month (or a comparable one-time fee). Same goes for furnished apartments and short term lease deals.

Are you worried about ending up on the proverbial wrong side of the tracks in Klamath Falls? Well, don’t worry too terribly much. Crime rates in Klamath Falls are well below the national average, and there’s no such thing as an off-limits danger zone in this city. In other words, whether you find your dream apartment in the Rocky Point area, Pelican City, the Algoma/Olene neighborhood, or anywhere else in Klamath Falls, you won’t have to worry about getting mugged, robbed, carjacked, squirted with a water gun, or waylaid by sneaky Oregonian ninjas (hey, it happens in other cities). Even in the somewhat less affluent neighborhoods near the older city center, violent crime is extremely rare. Still, use common sense and try to become familiar with a neighborhood before committing to any apartment listings in Klamath Falls.

A fast-growing city boasting a strong local economy, some of the Pacific Northwest’s cheapest apartments, as well as plenty to do for families, yuppies, kids, and retirees alike, Klamath Falls may just be the perfect place for folks like you to call home. So, what are you waiting for? Start checking out the listings and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Klamath Falls?
The average rent price for Klamath Falls rentals listed on Apartment List is $960.
What cities do people live in to commute to Klamath Falls?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Klamath Falls from include Altamont.

