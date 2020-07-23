/
umatilla county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM
29 Apartments for rent in Umatilla County, OR📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Townhouse Villas
1100 S Highway 395, Umatilla County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Loving where you live comes easily when you live at Townhouse Villas in Hermiston, Oregon. Our apartments feature large, spacious floor plans that you will fall in love with.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1095 E Elm Ave
1095 East Elm Avenue, Umatilla County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1414 sqft
Almost 5 acres to enjoy!! - 3 bed 1.5 bath home sits on almost 5 acres for you to enjoy. Bring your farm animals and enjoy this home. Many detached buildings, dbl car garage, large covered storage perfect for an RV or to store hay in.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
42964 Main St
42964 Main Street, Umatilla County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$700
42964 Main St Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath mobile home - This mobile home has a spacious living room area and space in the kitchen for a dining room table. The bedrooms and bath are snug but comfortable.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
221 NW 12th St
221 NW 12th St, Pendleton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom 1 bath home - The upper half of a duplex on NW 12th, Central heat and AC included. Large living room and decent sized bedrooms. Laundry Room in hallway. Shared driveway and yard space (landscaping included).
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
688 W Pheasant Ave
688 W Pheasant Ave, Hermiston, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1468 sqft
NICE 3 bed 2 bath in Hermiston - 3 bed 2 bath, fenced back yard, dbl garage, good location, all in Hermiston (RLNE3792409)
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
969 E Gladys Ave
969 E Gladys Ave, Hermiston, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom House - Property Id: 281173 **PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE BEFORE APPLYING 541-567-3981** Rental Amount: $1,295.00 Security Deposit: Starts at 1.5 times the rental amount.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
150 SE 10th St A
150 SE 10th St, Hermiston, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse - Property Id: 276960 **PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE BEFORE APPLYING 541-567-3981** Rental Amount: $1,195.00 Security Deposit: Starts at 1.5 times the rental amount. Type: 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
245 NW 13th St 9
245 NW 13th St, Hermiston, OR
2 Bedrooms
$725
2Bed/1Bath Apartment - Property Id: 253227 Property Details Rental Amount: $725.00 Security Deposit: Starts at 1.5 times the monthly rental amount Type: 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
465 W Hartley Ave A
465 W Hartley Ave, Hermiston, OR
2 Bedrooms
$775
2Bed/1Bath Duplex - Property Id: 253224 Property Details Rental Amount: $775.00 Security Deposit: Starts at 1.5 times the monthly rent. Type: 2 bedroom 1 bath - Duplex Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1.0 Additional Info: Sorry no pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Umatilla County
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1332 SE Newgate Drive
1332 Newgate Drive, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1392 sqft
1332 SE Newgate Drive Available 08/01/20 1332 Newgate *Located in the Autumn Meadows Community of CP, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard with Large Patio* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
303 N 6th Ave
303 North 6th Avenue, Walla Walla, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2448 sqft
Beautiful Turn of the Century Huge Craftsman Home! - An abundance of space and privacy await the lucky new tenants of this beautiful rental home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
875 SE Sentry Dr.
875 Southeast Sentry Drive, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2542 sqft
875 SE Sentry Drive *Located in the Garrison Creek Heights Community of College Place* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Boyer Dr
6 Boyer Drive, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1030 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home on Corner Lot - This beautifully remodeled home is in great condition. The hardwood and tile flooring throughout the main areas, as well as new tile and stainless steel appliances give a fresh and clean feel.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
211 SW 12th Street
211 Southwest 12th Street, College Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$775
1000 sqft
211 SW 12th Street Available 08/01/20 211 SW 12th *Gas Fireplace, Central Heat* - One bedroom basement apartment built in 1949, recently updated with vinyl plank flooring throughout, central heat, no AC, fridge, stove, microwave, shared washer/dryer
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
67 Kensington
67 Kensington Drive, Walla Walla East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1899 sqft
67 Kensington Available 10/01/20 67 Kensington *Gas Fireplace, Double Car Garage, Stainless Steel Appliances* - **Unfurnished** single Family Home built in 2010, features central heat and AC, gas fireplace, partially fenced yard, double car garage,
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1215 SE Trentwood
1215 SE Trentwood Dr, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1704 sqft
1215 SE Trentwood Available 07/27/20 **PENDING APPLICATIONS** Peaceful Creek Side Home - Newer construction at it's best, great windows provide tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting, well appointed kitchen and nice finishes
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
601 Village Way #65
601 Village Way, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
601 Village Way #65 Available 07/31/20 **PENDING APPLICATIONS** Village Way condo - Townhouse style condo with plenty of natural light, storage, two patios on the main level and a private balcony off the master bedroom.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1153 SW Carver
1153 Southwest Carver Street, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1201 sqft
**PENDING APPLICATIONS** 1153 SW Carver - Built in 2011 this well maintained home has a mix of tile flooring, carpet in living room and bedrooms, plenty of storage and natural light. Fully fenced backyard with patio space. 1 year lease required.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Original Town
261 W Sumach
261 West Sumach Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
261 W Sumach Available 09/15/20 261 W. Sumach - *Modern Vue 22 Townhome Close to Downtown* - Charming Townhouse close to downtown Walla Walla built in 2008.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1122 W Elm St.
1122 West Elm Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
956 sqft
1122 W Elm Street *Low Maintenance Yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Covered Deck and Lots of Storage* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
443 SE Valley View Drive
443 SE Valley Dr, College Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
443 SE Valley View Drive Available 05/08/20 443 SE Valley View Dr - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.
Last updated May 2 at 11:49 AM
1 Unit Available
510 Holly Street
510 Holly Street, Walla Walla, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1950 sqft
510 Holly Street Available 06/10/19 510 Holly Street *Pets Negotiable, Hardwood Floors on Main Floor, Bonus room (no egress) in Basement* - Single family home, Built 1950, Pets Negotiable, No Students, Carport, central ac and heat, 4 bedrooms (2
Results within 10 miles of Umatilla County
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1289 sqft
Great location just minutes from Walla Walla Community College, Whitman College, and Walla Walla Airport. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has maintenance services, parking garage, and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
826 Alvarado Terrace
826 Alvarado Terrace, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2200 sqft
826 Alvarado Terrace Available 08/01/20 826 Alvarado Terrace *Updated, Spacious Home with Fenced Backyard Near Whitman Campus* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Umatilla County area include Columbia Basin College, and Whitman College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, Walla Walla, and Hermiston have apartments for rent.