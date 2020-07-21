/
/
lincoln county
Last updated July 21 2020 at 11:00 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Lincoln County, OR📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
517 Northeast 8th Street
517 Northeast 8th Street, Newport, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice one bedroom, one bathroom ground level duplex in Newport. Unit also has a large bonus room. Centrally located, close to shopping and schools. Large carport and washer/dryer hookups in the unit. Hardwood floors thorough out.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1024 Northwest A Street
1024 Northwest a Street, Toledo, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Very nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in Toledo. House was built in 2015. Laminate flooring through out and handicap accessible. Nice fenced backyard. Two car garage and Washer/Dryer hookups inside the house. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Newport Temporary
538 Northwest High Street - 1
538 Northwest High Street, Newport, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Ocean View Nye Beach 3 bedroom 2 Bath, great floor plan with master suite on top floor. Close to shopping, eating and entertainment.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6860 NW Pacific Coast Hwy
6860 Oregon Coast Highway, Lincoln County, OR
Studio
$875
495 sqft
Cute Cottage in Seal Rock! - Studio Cottage. Caretaker duties will apply.
1 of 9
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
1941 NE 7th Dr
1941 NE 7th Dr, Lincoln City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Oregon Coast Property Management $1300 Monthly $2600 Security Deposit This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home is located near Devils Lake, has high ceilings open living room to kitchen area, easy access garage to house and spacious bedrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lincoln County area include Oregon State University, University of Oregon, Pacific University, and Linfield College-McMinnville Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Eugene, Springfield, Salem, Corvallis, and Forest Grove have apartments for rent.