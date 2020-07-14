Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking garage cats allowed accessible bike storage business center carport e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Discover the comfort and accessibility of Bellevue Crossing apartments in Bend, Oregon. Our convenient East Side location is perfect for anyone looking for affordable luxury in a brand-new apartment home. We offer one bedroom, one bathroom apartments and two bedroom, two bathroom apartments with ample living space and plenty of free covered parking for our residents. Whether you’re a fun-loving local who wants to be close to your favorite restaurants and recreation, or an out-of-town transplant getting acquainted with the area, Bellevue Crossing has the modern Bend apartment you’re looking for.