Bellevue Crossing

Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per adult applicant
Deposit: $400 min to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600 for the First pet , $300 for a second
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Each apartment comes with one assigned parking space. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Each apartment has a 3x4 ft outdoor storage closet.