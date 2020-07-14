All apartments in Bend
Bellevue Crossing

488 Northeast Bellevue Drive · (541) 293-1456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

488 Northeast Bellevue Drive, Bend, OR 97701
Mountain View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bellevue Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
accessible
bike storage
business center
carport
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Discover the comfort and accessibility of Bellevue Crossing apartments in Bend, Oregon. Our convenient East Side location is perfect for anyone looking for affordable luxury in a brand-new apartment home. We offer one bedroom, one bathroom apartments and two bedroom, two bathroom apartments with ample living space and plenty of free covered parking for our residents. Whether you’re a fun-loving local who wants to be close to your favorite restaurants and recreation, or an out-of-town transplant getting acquainted with the area, Bellevue Crossing has the modern Bend apartment you’re looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per adult applicant
Deposit: $400 min to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600 for the First pet , $300 for a second
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Each apartment comes with one assigned parking space. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Each apartment has a 3x4 ft outdoor storage closet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bellevue Crossing have any available units?
Bellevue Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does Bellevue Crossing have?
Some of Bellevue Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bellevue Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Bellevue Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bellevue Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Bellevue Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Bellevue Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Bellevue Crossing offers parking.
Does Bellevue Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bellevue Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bellevue Crossing have a pool?
No, Bellevue Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Bellevue Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Bellevue Crossing has accessible units.
Does Bellevue Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bellevue Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Bellevue Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bellevue Crossing has units with air conditioning.
