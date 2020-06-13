243 Apartments for rent in Happy Valley, OR

Relocating to Happy Valley

Finding a place to unpack those belongings won't be too treacherous. While rental prices can vary widely, most of the time you can find a lot of space without fronting a lot of cash.

Apartments for rent in Happy Valley are typically modern, rustic and equipped with the usual suspects (large closets, small but substantial workout facilities, pools, and laundry rooms). Amenities range from all utilities-paid to merely cable-ready, so read the fine print, ask questions, and talk the landlord's ear off to be certain you're getting everything you desire.

Make friends with neighbors down the hall in rental apartments, or have a big space to call your own with a home for rent. Both are quite affordable--and if you're cheap or lonely, most have enough space for roommates. Signing a lease here will require proof of income, the first months' rent, and a security deposit. Co-signers are allowed on most contracts if they're the right kind of folks--that is, not wanted for fraud.

Prepare for rain--this is Oregon, after all--with boots, a raincoat, and clothes that layer. If hoofing it around town isn't for you, bring your car or use TriMet, the local public transit comprised of a light rail, bus fleet, trolley, and shuttle. Cars and public transport are the most popular ways to get around because they balance Happy Valley's small-town living with its short distance to a big city.