Last updated June 13 2020

243 Apartments for rent in Happy Valley, OR

Sunnyside
Rock Creek
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Southgate
21 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,259
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Rock Creek
4 Units Available
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Sunnyside
5 Units Available
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1208 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
Rock Creek
7 Units Available
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,375
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
936 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Southgate
14 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,385
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,934
1565 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
Southgate
4 Units Available
Reflections at Happy Valley
8800 SE Causey Loop, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,010
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located complex mere miles from downtown Portland. Proximity to I-205 a plus for commuters. Air conditioning, fireplaces and walk-in closets in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and gym on site.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd
11667 Southeast Aerie Crescent Road, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2817 sqft
Stunning Happy Valley Home near Eagles Landing Golf Course - 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd, Happy Valley. $2,595/Month $2,595/Deposit Very nicely maintained, 3 bedroom home in Eagles Landing. Beautiful neighborhood and fantastic location.
Results within 1 mile of Happy Valley
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,334
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1098 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Sunnyside
3 Units Available
Townhomes with a View
9840 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked off the beaten path of bustling Clackamas, Townhomes with a View allows residents to dwell in quiet nature while having the convenience of living just off I-205.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Clackamas
2 Units Available
The Crossings
16500 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located off of I-205 and Highway 212. We are across the street from Fred Meyers on 82nd drive, and only miles from Clackamas Town Center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Clackamas
14 Units Available
Boulder Gardens
16751 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
Studio
$975
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1030 sqft
At Boulder Gardens, you'll find an extraordinary community to accommodate the life-style you crave! Our distinctive two bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
9854 SE Talbert Dr
9854 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
761 sqft
9854 SE Talbert Dr Available 06/19/20 Charming 1BD* 1BTH* Condo Minutes From Mt Talbert Nature Park! **Great Location!** - ***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!*** * Living room is spacious w/ large windows letting in natural light * Living has slider door

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
13552 SE Almond Dr
13552 Southeast Almond Drive, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1763 sqft
Newer 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Story Home on Quiet, Treelined Street. Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Range, Refrigerator & Microwave, Granite Countertops and Large Pantry. Fireplace, Natural Light and Beautiful Raised Deck.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Rock Creek
1 Unit Available
15713 SE Summit Rock Way
15713 Southeast Summit Rock Way, Damascus, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2561 sqft
4 bedroom Damascus home - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Damascus home for rent. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large fenced backyard with deck perfect for summer BBQ. Garage is attached with extra room for storage.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
West Mt. Scott
1 Unit Available
10323 Southeast Quail Ridge Drive
10323 Southeast Quailridge Drive, Clackamas County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3500 sqft
Incredible view home that features superior quality throughout. Gorgeous built-ins & fireplaces add warmth to the living room, den and master suite.
Results within 5 miles of Happy Valley
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Gresham-Northwest
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,193
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hazelwood
18 Units Available
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,183
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1348 sqft
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Lewelling
3 Units Available
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
812 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Gladstone
21 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,337
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Lents
10 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,110
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
Richmond
9 Units Available
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,120
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
638 sqft
Community amenities at this property include controlled access, 24-hour fitness center and reserved parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, USB charging outlets and high ceilings. Ivon Street Park and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Holly Brook
2 Units Available
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Happy Valley

Last updated Jul. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Happy Valley is $1,108, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,307.
Studio
$995
1 Bed
$1,108
2 Beds
$1,307
3+ Beds
$1,902
City GuideHappy Valley
Happy Valley sits at the base of the defunct and developed Mount Scott volcano.

A short commute to Portland and lower Washington, the town boasts proximity to it all. If you're looking for respite from the noise of the city--nature is _everywhere. _Aside from Mount Scott, residents also enjoy views of Mount Hood in the distance. Happy Valley is a truly happy place that offers incredible views and culture within reach.

Relocating to Happy Valley

Finding a place to unpack those belongings won't be too treacherous. While rental prices can vary widely, most of the time you can find a lot of space without fronting a lot of cash.

Apartments for rent in Happy Valley are typically modern, rustic and equipped with the usual suspects (large closets, small but substantial workout facilities, pools, and laundry rooms). Amenities range from all utilities-paid to merely cable-ready, so read the fine print, ask questions, and talk the landlord's ear off to be certain you're getting everything you desire.

Make friends with neighbors down the hall in rental apartments, or have a big space to call your own with a home for rent. Both are quite affordable--and if you're cheap or lonely, most have enough space for roommates. Signing a lease here will require proof of income, the first months' rent, and a security deposit. Co-signers are allowed on most contracts if they're the right kind of folks--that is, not wanted for fraud.

Prepare for rain--this is Oregon, after all--with boots, a raincoat, and clothes that layer. If hoofing it around town isn't for you, bring your car or use TriMet, the local public transit comprised of a light rail, bus fleet, trolley, and shuttle. Cars and public transport are the most popular ways to get around because they balance Happy Valley's small-town living with its short distance to a big city.

Neighborhoods

There are a few neighborhoods of note worth checking out. No need to settle on the first for-rent sign that catches your eye. Diligently wind through the hoods and sign a lease at your leisure. Harmony Point offers a more urban living while the community surrounding 122nd Avenue and SE Spring Mountain Drive offers a bit more room to move about.

Harmony Point: The Harmony Point neighborhood resides on the city's west side between the War Veterans Memorial Freeway and Southeast 82nd Avenue. It's the perfect place if you're searching for rental houses or a small, single-family home. The neighborhood is close to many shopping outlets and dining establishments, making it likely the most walkable community in town. Hip, urban, and accessible, Harmony Point is the perfect starting point for exploring Happy Valley.

Within spitting distance to Southeast Portland, locals will find gems like Hog Wild BBQ, serving up typical, stick-to-your-ribs comfort food, and Blue Fin Sushi Bar and Restaurant for those eyeing a lighter fare. If the thrill of cooking at home takes over, find all your ingredients just down the street at Morrow Brothers Produce Market, amply stocked with local and low-cost organic produce.

Reflections Apartment Complex is one to watch, layouts include rustic studio spaces as well as 1 and 2 bedroom plans and offer updated amenities and a chic paint job upon move-in. Clackamas Town Center is nearby and residents can also enjoy a film at the local movie theater or a coffee from Seattle's Best, just down the road.

This neighborhood is also closest to nearby freeways, so you can make a quick getaway (or just pick a friend up from the airport).

122nd Avenue / SE Spring Mountain Drive: Come here to see the 'burbs in all of their glory, pitted against the backdrop of the big city and just east of Harmony Point. The blocks that make up this neighborhood are sophisticated and comprised of larger homes, typically three to four bedrooms. Apartments are a larger as well, though they might cost you a particularly pretty penny.

Town Center Heights: Town Center Heights is a must see and with a bit of scratch you can call a spacious 2 bedroom your own in a highly lauded part of town. In-unit washer and dryer, wall to wall carpeting and a fireplace add to the charm.

Monterey Springs: Monterey Springs is another complex worth considering. Modern interiors, granite countertops, year round swimming pool and sauna, wood floors, and private decks. The WalkScore here is 69, which is on the higher side for the area.

Nestled amongst other homes, you'll find shopping and dining options near Happy Valley Town Center. The area also boasts New Seasons Market--like a locally-owned Whole Foods on steroids. Organic-lovers and gourmets alike will like the offerings here: try Mediterranean Grill, which dishes out falafel, lamb, and delectable pastries, or local bakery Petite Ptisserie, which serves up crepes, sandwiches, and other French goodies.

Libations are served nightly at Valley Growlers, next to New Seasons. This pub offers 30 draft beers, a rotating selection, and as the name suggests, growlers for your personal stash. Ask nicely and the man working the taps might pour a sample or two before he takes your official order.

Life in Happy Valley

Weather is usually mild here, with wet and occasionally snowy winters. The temperatures fall into the low thirties in January and February, while average highs in the summer months top out near 85 degrees. Regardless of temperature, you're bound to find some outdoor adventure afoot.

The summer concert series, organized by the city, lures national and regional talent alike to Happy Valley Park throughout the season. Other events include an annual fall harvest fest to celebrate the chill in the air and numerous events to raise eco-awareness on Earth Day.

Residents in Happy Valley enjoy easy access to nature; there's always an opportunity to ski, hike, or take a Sunday drive. Urban types will appreciate the town's suburban parks, recreation, shopping, golf, and dining, too. If you're not ready to commit or simply want to see what Happy Valley can offer, consider renting in town or in Portland for a shorter time before you make a final decision.

Think about it: this area used to be farmland, and has been transformed into a vast network of new housing and roadways to accommodate droves of new renters. As Happy Valley continues to evolve and develop, think about coming along for the ride.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Happy Valley?
In Happy Valley, the median rent is $995 for a studio, $1,108 for a 1-bedroom, $1,307 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,902 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Happy Valley, check out our monthly Happy Valley Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Happy Valley?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Happy Valley include Sunnyside, and Rock Creek.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Happy Valley?
Some of the colleges located in the Happy Valley area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Happy Valley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Happy Valley from include Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Gresham, and Hillsboro.

