243 Apartments for rent in Happy Valley, OR📍
A short commute to Portland and lower Washington, the town boasts proximity to it all. If you're looking for respite from the noise of the city--nature is _everywhere. _Aside from Mount Scott, residents also enjoy views of Mount Hood in the distance. Happy Valley is a truly happy place that offers incredible views and culture within reach.
Finding a place to unpack those belongings won't be too treacherous. While rental prices can vary widely, most of the time you can find a lot of space without fronting a lot of cash.
Apartments for rent in Happy Valley are typically modern, rustic and equipped with the usual suspects (large closets, small but substantial workout facilities, pools, and laundry rooms). Amenities range from all utilities-paid to merely cable-ready, so read the fine print, ask questions, and talk the landlord's ear off to be certain you're getting everything you desire.
Make friends with neighbors down the hall in rental apartments, or have a big space to call your own with a home for rent. Both are quite affordable--and if you're cheap or lonely, most have enough space for roommates. Signing a lease here will require proof of income, the first months' rent, and a security deposit. Co-signers are allowed on most contracts if they're the right kind of folks--that is, not wanted for fraud.
Prepare for rain--this is Oregon, after all--with boots, a raincoat, and clothes that layer. If hoofing it around town isn't for you, bring your car or use TriMet, the local public transit comprised of a light rail, bus fleet, trolley, and shuttle. Cars and public transport are the most popular ways to get around because they balance Happy Valley's small-town living with its short distance to a big city.
There are a few neighborhoods of note worth checking out. No need to settle on the first for-rent sign that catches your eye. Diligently wind through the hoods and sign a lease at your leisure. Harmony Point offers a more urban living while the community surrounding 122nd Avenue and SE Spring Mountain Drive offers a bit more room to move about.
Harmony Point: The Harmony Point neighborhood resides on the city's west side between the War Veterans Memorial Freeway and Southeast 82nd Avenue. It's the perfect place if you're searching for rental houses or a small, single-family home. The neighborhood is close to many shopping outlets and dining establishments, making it likely the most walkable community in town. Hip, urban, and accessible, Harmony Point is the perfect starting point for exploring Happy Valley.
Within spitting distance to Southeast Portland, locals will find gems like Hog Wild BBQ, serving up typical, stick-to-your-ribs comfort food, and Blue Fin Sushi Bar and Restaurant for those eyeing a lighter fare. If the thrill of cooking at home takes over, find all your ingredients just down the street at Morrow Brothers Produce Market, amply stocked with local and low-cost organic produce.
Reflections Apartment Complex is one to watch, layouts include rustic studio spaces as well as 1 and 2 bedroom plans and offer updated amenities and a chic paint job upon move-in. Clackamas Town Center is nearby and residents can also enjoy a film at the local movie theater or a coffee from Seattle's Best, just down the road.
This neighborhood is also closest to nearby freeways, so you can make a quick getaway (or just pick a friend up from the airport).
122nd Avenue / SE Spring Mountain Drive: Come here to see the 'burbs in all of their glory, pitted against the backdrop of the big city and just east of Harmony Point. The blocks that make up this neighborhood are sophisticated and comprised of larger homes, typically three to four bedrooms. Apartments are a larger as well, though they might cost you a particularly pretty penny.
Town Center Heights: Town Center Heights is a must see and with a bit of scratch you can call a spacious 2 bedroom your own in a highly lauded part of town. In-unit washer and dryer, wall to wall carpeting and a fireplace add to the charm.
Monterey Springs: Monterey Springs is another complex worth considering. Modern interiors, granite countertops, year round swimming pool and sauna, wood floors, and private decks. The WalkScore here is 69, which is on the higher side for the area.
Nestled amongst other homes, you'll find shopping and dining options near Happy Valley Town Center. The area also boasts New Seasons Market--like a locally-owned Whole Foods on steroids. Organic-lovers and gourmets alike will like the offerings here: try Mediterranean Grill, which dishes out falafel, lamb, and delectable pastries, or local bakery Petite Ptisserie, which serves up crepes, sandwiches, and other French goodies.
Libations are served nightly at Valley Growlers, next to New Seasons. This pub offers 30 draft beers, a rotating selection, and as the name suggests, growlers for your personal stash. Ask nicely and the man working the taps might pour a sample or two before he takes your official order.
Weather is usually mild here, with wet and occasionally snowy winters. The temperatures fall into the low thirties in January and February, while average highs in the summer months top out near 85 degrees. Regardless of temperature, you're bound to find some outdoor adventure afoot.
The summer concert series, organized by the city, lures national and regional talent alike to Happy Valley Park throughout the season. Other events include an annual fall harvest fest to celebrate the chill in the air and numerous events to raise eco-awareness on Earth Day.
Residents in Happy Valley enjoy easy access to nature; there's always an opportunity to ski, hike, or take a Sunday drive. Urban types will appreciate the town's suburban parks, recreation, shopping, golf, and dining, too. If you're not ready to commit or simply want to see what Happy Valley can offer, consider renting in town or in Portland for a shorter time before you make a final decision.
Think about it: this area used to be farmland, and has been transformed into a vast network of new housing and roadways to accommodate droves of new renters. As Happy Valley continues to evolve and develop, think about coming along for the ride.