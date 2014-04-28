Apartments for rent in Utah

Life in Utah

Sam and Gary Francis wrote the new state song for Utah in 1996 to reflect the changing nature of a state that was once regarded primarily for its role in the history of the Church of Latter-day Saints. The song runs through the aspects of the state that make it unique -- technology, mountains, streams, farms and passionate, friendly people. Although snowy in areas, annual precipitation varies widely in the state. Desert regions can get as little as five inches of precipitation each year, while mountain regions that experience heavy snowfalls can get up to 60 inches per year. There's a climate for everyone in Utah.

Moving to Utah

Property rentals in Utah offer a wide range of residential spaces from quaint cabins to high-rise city apartments. You can find all of the amenities that you want in a two-bedroom apartment located near some of the most popular attractions in the state. Laundry facilities, playgrounds, fitness centers and more can be found at rentals around Utah. If you're more hands-on when it comes to a rental property, you can opt for smaller complexes on the outskirts of major cities that allow you to use the space as you please.

Many Utah residents use their home rentals to create a base for their outdoor adventures. You can make your rental cozy and treat it as a homey spot to recuperate from all of that time you'll be spending on the slopes or in the mountains. Your apartment search is just the beginning of a new life in one of the most scenic states in the country.

Cities in Utah

Everyone knows about Salt Lake City, but there are plenty of other cities to consider when you're deciding if you want to move to Utah. Each of these cities has its own unique features that could make it your dream location to call home.

Salt Lake City: Boasting an estimated population of 189,314, Salt Lake City is the biggest city in Utah and also the capital, and the residents of Salt Lake City have shaped it into what it is today. Also known as SLC, this city is known for its cultural landmarks. Several museums that are dedicated to the history of the Mormon religion draw in crowds each year. Major employers in Salt Lake City include Delta Airlines, which uses the city as its North American hub, and Sinclair Oil Corporation. The city was built on steel and oil, and remnants of its industrious beginnings can still be found today. Many people are unaware that media outlets are a major deal in Salt Lake City. If you're hoping to get into showbiz without dealing with the pressure of Los Angeles or New York, a scenic city that radio stations, television stations, newspapers and magazines call home may be just the place for you.

West Valley City: This area has an estimated population of 129,480. While it's considered to be a suburb of Salt Lake City, West Valley City has its own unique features that have drawn people to apartments and other rental properties within the city limits. Believe it or not, West Valley City has only been considered its own city since 1980. The hugely popular area quickly grew to be the second-largest metropolitan area in the state. If you're tired of the political pressure that you feel when election time rolls around in your home city, you may be interested to know that West Valley City is actually run by a nonpartisan government. It may not be the most interesting feature of a city, but it does mean that you don't have to deal with the mud slinging every day. That gives you time to focus on more important things. And with UPS being one of the major employers in the city, you know your next online order isn't going to take two weeks to make it to the door of your rental property.

Provo: Provo has an estimated population of 112,448. You may be familiar with the city because of the large role it plays in the education of Utah's college students. Major universities, including Brigham Young University, are geared at young people who are interested in attaining an education with a focus on Mormon teachings. The headquarters of Ancestry.com are located in Provo, and the city is close to the annual Sundance Film Festival.

West Jordan: This town has an estimated population of 103,712. It is another city that has seen a rapid growth in population over the past 30 years. Located in the mountains, skiing and other outdoor sports are a big draw for people who decide to make West Jordan their home. Interstate 15 runs just outside of the city limits, and the 12-lane highway has allowed West Jordan to become a major stop for travelers who are passing through Utah.

These are just the cities with a population above 100,000. You can find apartment rentals in cities that have more of a small-town feel if that's your thing. One-bedroom apartments for rent in Utah cities offer all of the amenities for a manageable price tag, allowing you to easily call this beautiful state your home.

Living in Utah

The Utah lifestyle isn't suited to everyone. Here's what you need to know about the Beehive State before you pull up your roots.

Utah offers plenty of opportunities to get outdoors. Whether you're into mountain biking, rock climbing or swimming in a lake formed by a meteorite, this state has just what you want. You can sleep under the stars in one of the dozens campgrounds scattered around the scenic state or you can spend a week exploring the wilderness. Skiers and snowboarders will appreciate that Utah has the "Greatest Snow on Earth," and ski resorts located at high altitudes are covered with fresh powder throughout the year, just in case you want to try Shaun White's newest moves on your own board.

If being outdoors just isn't your thing, don't worry. There are a handful of big cities that are full of cultural opportunities that don't involve strapping yourself into a safety harness.

Are you still not sure if the Utah lifestyle is for you? Would it sway you if you knew that people in Utah are among the happiest in the country? Utah gets top rankings for having people who identify their well-being as being extremely positive. In other words, Utah might just be your happy place.

That's just a little taste of what it's really like to live in the state. Here are some fun facts about Utah that you might want to familiarize yourself with when you're trying to blend in with the native Utahns. Yep, that's really the nickname for people from Utah.

Wildlife is kind of a big deal in Utah. The state bird is the inappropriately named California seagull, and you can spot creatures ranging from Rocky Mountain elk to lizards roaming the deserts and mountains. There are even tarantulas wandering the desert, but you don't have to have any close encounters with these creepy creatures if you just avoid taking any hikes in the driest parts of the state.

Do you love to read? You'll be in good company in Utah, the state with the highest rate of literacy. Never again will you have to worry about asking someone if they've read any good books lately.