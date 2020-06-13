255 Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT📍
Millcreek sits pretty between Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake and Murray Life in this 41.7square mile township is ideal for those seeking to have a relaxed lifestyle after surviving another day at nearby Salt Lake City. Replete with modern homes, this place is a heaven for anyone that loves to meet nice people and enjoy a lot of time in the outdoors. At an average annual temperate of 54 degree Fahrenheit,residents also get to enjoy great climate all year round, picturesque scenery and great people--sounds like a good life to me.
Searching for the most ideal residence in Millcreek is not always simple. There'll be a few options to decide between for when you want to keep all your belongings -- your brood included. Luckily you have a wide range of choices -- from condos, semi-detached houses, and apartments to fully detached houses. It all depends on your individual preference, your budget and whether or not you want to get to know your neighbors. However, you should also note that this place just happens to be a favorite for senior citizens, so you might want to rethink if you're young and single.
Compared to other cities in the US, Millcreek's cost of living is 12.90 percent above average. There's no need to mince words here -- this place is not cheap. If you havent spent many years saving, then you better be growing a money tree.
This town is quickly getting gobbled up by people working in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas, simply due to its relaxed nature and amazing beauty. So if you end up in a house here, be prepared to live amongst commuters, a few retirees and people that make more money than the rent demanded. Otherwise consider renting when you know you have enough money to cover rent on a consistent basis.
Aside from things like being of sound mind and legal age, you will definitely need to have a sound credit score to rent a house in Millcreek. This town ranked no. 1 in a recent fiscally-fit cities report. So, a good credit score will help you fit in. To rent a house, you will also need to have your finances ready. Any document you think will prove your financial stability should be right in your hand. Don't forget your employers note that confirms your employment status and salary and a referral note from your current landlord.
Rental units in Millcreek are not only great in terms of value, but they are relatively luxurious. Be prepared to enjoy a lot of urban ambiance, scenic beauty and great walking trails where singles could meet their life partners. If these are not the kind of things you are looking for then you will be out of place, as people here have little to do but to socialize and enjoy the slow life.
Millcreek Townships complete land area is composed of the six neighborhoods, although they call them townships.
Canyon Rim: Measuring 2.2 square miles, this neighborhood is located in the middle of Millcreek Township and has around 4,128 housing units with 24% rented out. This is the place to be if you like cycling. If you want to settle in quickly, get a bike or a mural that has a picture of one. Oh! And while you are out cycling or walking, watch out for human-wildlife conflict as it is quite common here.$
East MillCreek: Measuring 3.1 square miles, this area has around 7,690 houses with only 18% being rented out. So what are your chances here? To be honest --- slim! But if you are lucky, enough expect to pay top dollar for a family house. This is another bikers paradise, so choose it if you love cycling.$$
Millcreek: This neighborhood measures 4.9 square miles and is the most populated neighborhood having 13,489 houses. The best news, however, is that 56% of the total units here are rented and hence you stand the best chance of getting a house. $$$
Mount Olympus: This mountain region measures 30.9 square miles, most of which is forested and inhabitable. Thats why the area has 2,604 houses with only 5% being occupied by renters. And to live here you have to be ready to fight with unruly neighbors -- aka the animals. You will also need to watch out for wildfires during summer. One tip to keep in mind here is to keep your most valuable assets away during summer. To live in this place, you will need a lot of luck and a hunger for a little natural danger.$$$$$
Despite having the population of a city, Millcreek has maintained its small town status and feel. And because of its friendly environment, its closeness to larger urban centers and its modern amenities, many people prefer to live here and commute to the nearby cities to work.
Another factor that makes Millcreek houses popular amongst renters is that the town is ideally close to so many excellent natural charms. It is truly the outdoor adventurer's heaven, with cycling topping the list. There are also many nature trails for those that love to walk. So if being outside is not your thing, then simply pay your rent, go to work and come home and sleep.
Transportation systems are essential to the lifestyle in Millcreek Township. Luckily the systems in place are able serve the citizenry sufficiently. It is easy transit to work, shops, etc. using the road network. So if you are lucky to be either live or work in the area, it's a good idea to consider living in Millcreek.