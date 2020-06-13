255 Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Millcreek
10 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Pines Apartments in Millcreek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
Millcreek
17 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
Millcreek
30 Units Available
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,036
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Millcreek
3 Units Available
Elmwood
4320 S 700 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
920 sqft
Great location, close to I-15 and Trax. Units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and dishwashers. Community has lush landscaping, picnic areas and recreational activities for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
High Point
1 Unit Available
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Millcreek
6 Units Available
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1516 sqft
Apartment amenities include attached two-car garages, high-end real-wood cabinets and garden soaking tubs. Community features professional management, flexible lease terms and online maintenance requests. Located close to Fashion Place Mall and Temple Square.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
3436 S. Brookview Ln.
3436 S Brook View Ln, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1782 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome in Excellent Location! - 3436 S.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
822 E Apple Park Pl
822 Apple Park Way, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
4 Bed 3 Bath home in Great Neighborhood - Clean and beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in a quiet neighborhood with total backyard privacy. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Great yard, front porch and 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canyon Rim
1 Unit Available
2037 E Lee Way Cir
2037 Lee Way Circle, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1020 sqft
2 Bd 1.5 Bath Duplex in Milcreek - 2 Level Duplex with 1 Car Garage in Milcreek. Great Location Near Shopping and Free Way. Main Level: Living Room with Coat Closet and Entrance to 1 Car Garage. Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space. Dining Area.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A
1060 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
1060 Quail Park Dr.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Millcreek
1 Unit Available
3388 santa rosa dr
3388 Santa Rosa Drive, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Millcreek home for rent! - Property Id: 287435 Beautiful home for rent in desirable Millcreek area. Great neighborhood. Across the street from REI. Big backyard. Close to Skyline High school. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Olympus
1 Unit Available
4650 S Deer Creek Rd
4650 South Deer Creek Road, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2790 sqft
Newly remodeled home in Millcreek for rent!! - Location, location, location!! This gorgeous home has been fully remodeled from top to bottom.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
335 E. Woodlake Drive
335 Woodlake Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1010 sqft
Beautiful, Huge 2 bedroom apartment on the Top floor. HUGE balcony with storage and tons of closet space. Large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Beautiful views in a beautiful gated community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
874 East Angelina Court
874 Angelina Avenue, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2016 sqft
Comfortable 4 Bedroom home in Millcreek area. The carpet was replaced in 2018.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
East Millcreek
1 Unit Available
2274 4 Woods Circle
2274 E Four Woods Cir, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
There is no better location than this East Side property. This beautiful property is located in a quiet cul-de-dac on the East side in the city of Millcreek near the new Olympus High School.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
295 East Hill Avenue
295 E Hill Ave, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Come and see our remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath apartment (unit 12). The complex is being updated inside and out. Nice, bright and clean with loaded kitchen and fireplace. Washer & dryer hookups. Close to schools, shopping and freeway access.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1172 Graystone Way
1172 E Graystone Way, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
1/2 MONTHS RENT FREE WITH SIGNED LEASE IN MAY! Looking for a quiet neighborhood with proximity to the heart of Sugarhouse? Let us introduce you to the newest walk-up product in Sugarhouse.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
3762 S. 1300 E.
3762 1300 East, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Millcreek 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fully update and adorable. Located in quaint Millcreek Township. So many updates. Covered carport. Fenced yard. Vaulted ceilings. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
4220 S Highland Dr - 5
4220 S Highland Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$925
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful renovated one bedroom apartment with brand new flooring, paint, and light fixtures throughout. New stainless steel kitchen appliances and personal washer and dryer included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Canyon Rim
1 Unit Available
2261 1/2 E 3205 South
2261 1/2 E 3205 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
2261.5 E. 3205 S. - Cozy 2 bedroom, ground level in 4 plex. No pets or smokers. Must have good credit and references. Call office to get code on keybox to see at 801-272-8405. Then go to preceptproperty.com to fill out leasing application.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1
1080 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
860 sqft
Garden level condominium in one of Salt Lake's best cared for communities. Extremely well designed two bedroom with master bath and another bathroom for guests. Laundry is private and includes shelves for additional storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1
4650 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
860 sqft
Amazing top level condo in Millcreek! Minutes from the I-15 freeway entrance/exit and other great attractions. This condo has 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 860 square feet, and is available now.
City GuideMillcreek
"In Utah, there are no bad things in the water there. It's just smooth, really beautiful." - Steve Guttenberg

Millcreek sits pretty between Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake and Murray Life in this 41.7square mile township is ideal for those seeking to have a relaxed lifestyle after surviving another day at nearby Salt Lake City. Replete with modern homes, this place is a heaven for anyone that loves to meet nice people and enjoy a lot of time in the outdoors. At an average annual temperate of 54 degree Fahrenheit,residents also get to enjoy great climate all year round, picturesque scenery and great people--sounds like a good life to me.

Having trouble with Craigslist Millcreek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment

Searching for the most ideal residence in Millcreek is not always simple. There'll be a few options to decide between for when you want to keep all your belongings -- your brood included. Luckily you have a wide range of choices -- from condos, semi-detached houses, and apartments to fully detached houses. It all depends on your individual preference, your budget and whether or not you want to get to know your neighbors. However, you should also note that this place just happens to be a favorite for senior citizens, so you might want to rethink if you're young and single.

Compared to other cities in the US, Millcreek's cost of living is 12.90 percent above average. There's no need to mince words here -- this place is not cheap. If you havent spent many years saving, then you better be growing a money tree.

This town is quickly getting gobbled up by people working in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas, simply due to its relaxed nature and amazing beauty. So if you end up in a house here, be prepared to live amongst commuters, a few retirees and people that make more money than the rent demanded. Otherwise consider renting when you know you have enough money to cover rent on a consistent basis.

Aside from things like being of sound mind and legal age, you will definitely need to have a sound credit score to rent a house in Millcreek. This town ranked no. 1 in a recent fiscally-fit cities report. So, a good credit score will help you fit in. To rent a house, you will also need to have your finances ready. Any document you think will prove your financial stability should be right in your hand. Don't forget your employers note that confirms your employment status and salary and a referral note from your current landlord.

Millcreek Neighborhoods

Rental units in Millcreek are not only great in terms of value, but they are relatively luxurious. Be prepared to enjoy a lot of urban ambiance, scenic beauty and great walking trails where singles could meet their life partners. If these are not the kind of things you are looking for then you will be out of place, as people here have little to do but to socialize and enjoy the slow life.

Millcreek Townships complete land area is composed of the six neighborhoods, although they call them townships.

Canyon Rim: Measuring 2.2 square miles, this neighborhood is located in the middle of Millcreek Township and has around 4,128 housing units with 24% rented out. This is the place to be if you like cycling. If you want to settle in quickly, get a bike or a mural that has a picture of one. Oh! And while you are out cycling or walking, watch out for human-wildlife conflict as it is quite common here.$

East MillCreek: Measuring 3.1 square miles, this area has around 7,690 houses with only 18% being rented out. So what are your chances here? To be honest --- slim! But if you are lucky, enough expect to pay top dollar for a family house. This is another bikers paradise, so choose it if you love cycling.$$

Millcreek: This neighborhood measures 4.9 square miles and is the most populated neighborhood having 13,489 houses. The best news, however, is that 56% of the total units here are rented and hence you stand the best chance of getting a house. $$$

Mount Olympus: This mountain region measures 30.9 square miles, most of which is forested and inhabitable. Thats why the area has 2,604 houses with only 5% being occupied by renters. And to live here you have to be ready to fight with unruly neighbors -- aka the animals. You will also need to watch out for wildfires during summer. One tip to keep in mind here is to keep your most valuable assets away during summer. To live in this place, you will need a lot of luck and a hunger for a little natural danger.$$$$$

Life in Millcreek

Despite having the population of a city, Millcreek has maintained its small town status and feel. And because of its friendly environment, its closeness to larger urban centers and its modern amenities, many people prefer to live here and commute to the nearby cities to work.

Another factor that makes Millcreek houses popular amongst renters is that the town is ideally close to so many excellent natural charms. It is truly the outdoor adventurer's heaven, with cycling topping the list. There are also many nature trails for those that love to walk. So if being outside is not your thing, then simply pay your rent, go to work and come home and sleep.

Transportation systems are essential to the lifestyle in Millcreek Township. Luckily the systems in place are able serve the citizenry sufficiently. It is easy transit to work, shops, etc. using the road network. So if you are lucky to be either live or work in the area, it's a good idea to consider living in Millcreek.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Millcreek?
The average rent price for Millcreek rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Millcreek?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Millcreek include East Millcreek.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Millcreek?
Some of the colleges located in the Millcreek area include Salt Lake Community College, LDS Business College, University of Utah, Weber State University, and Mountainland Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Millcreek?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Millcreek from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Orem.

