75 Apartments for rent in Clinton, UT

Local amenities are decent, given that it's a small city. There are six parks and 20 restaurants within a mile of the center of the city.

Country Crossing: One of the nicest places to live is Country Crossing, which offers a choice between two bedroom apartments for rent and three bedroom apartments. If you own a cat or a dog, you're in luck -- Country Crossing apartments for rent welcome pooches and kitties.

Clinton Towne Center Apartments: Unfortunately, no pets are allowed in Clinton Towne Center Apartments. (Or fortunately, depending on your outlook.) The location offers wonderful vistas toward the Wasatch Mountains. Although the name would otherwise suggest, these furnished apartments are nestled within a country setting, providing peaceful, serene surroundings. Nevertheless, there's quick access to all the amenities within the city, as well as easy entry to the major freeways of the area.