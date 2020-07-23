75 Apartments for rent in Clinton, UT📍
The city of Clinton is in Davis County, Utah. It belongs to Ogden-Clearfield, in Utah's metropolitan statistical area. The population of the city, according to the 2012 census, was estimated to be 20,805. Clinton enjoys hot summers, with an average high in July of 91 degrees. On the other hand, the winters are particularly cold; in January, the average low is a chilling 18 degrees.
When to Begin Looking
You should allow at least four to six weeks to relocate to an apartment in Clinton. There is high tenant demand in Clinton, and the populace continues to grow at a rapid pace. Be prepared to place a deposit down on the rental of your preference immediately to secure it.
What you Need
When considering places to rent in Clinton, it's the same process as renting most anywhere in the United States. You, as the prospective tenant, will be required to prove that you are currently employed, and you'll need to state your current income. Put your money where your mouth is by showing your bank account details. Be prepared to provide contact details for your previous three landlords. Also, bring cash. You'll probably be required to pay a cash deposit equivalent to the first month's rental fee in addition to the first month's rent. Happy hunting.
Local amenities are decent, given that it's a small city. There are six parks and 20 restaurants within a mile of the center of the city.
Country Crossing: One of the nicest places to live is Country Crossing, which offers a choice between two bedroom apartments for rent and three bedroom apartments. If you own a cat or a dog, you're in luck -- Country Crossing apartments for rent welcome pooches and kitties.
Clinton Towne Center Apartments: Unfortunately, no pets are allowed in Clinton Towne Center Apartments. (Or fortunately, depending on your outlook.) The location offers wonderful vistas toward the Wasatch Mountains. Although the name would otherwise suggest, these furnished apartments are nestled within a country setting, providing peaceful, serene surroundings. Nevertheless, there's quick access to all the amenities within the city, as well as easy entry to the major freeways of the area.
The citizens of Clinton are very pro-pedestrian when it comes to getting around the city. The emphasis of Clinton's Pedestrian Plan Management Team is to enhance the overall use of alternatives to motor vehicles as a means of traversing the area. There is an airport that serves Clinton located in Salt Lake City some 26 miles away. Furthermore, there's an Amtrak train station on Rio Grande Street in Salt Lake City, which is 27 miles from central Clinton. Oh, and let's not forget the ghostly apparition of a horse-drawn carriage that the locals say journeys through the city center around midnight each night. Apparently, the carriage is the only free transport in the area.
How do folks who reside in Clinton Utah keep themselves busy? Well, if you enjoy dining out and burgers are your thing, then you should check out Tonyburgers at 1917 West 1800 North, where you'll find flavorful, fresh beef burgers with a plentiful helping of French fries. If you prefer Mexican cuisine, then there's a choice of three different joints from which to choose - Costa Vida Mexican Grill, Taco Time and Taco Bell. If on the other hand, you're a bit of a keep-fit buff, then there's a gym in Clinton for you to pump that iron - Anytime Fitness at 1803 West 1800 North Suite E4. Should you enjoy getting out for some fresh air, then the good news is that Clinton hosts many different parks. Those include Clinton City Park, Veteran's Park, Powerline Park, Heritage Park West Clinton Park, Clinton City Pond Park, and Kestrel Park. Furthermore, there are three history museums in the area - Pioneer Village, Fort Douglas, and Ogden Union Station Museum (all of which are said to be haunted).