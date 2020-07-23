75 Apartments for rent in Clinton, UT

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1066 West 2600 North
1066 West 2600 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2012 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Clinton! This home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
768 910 North Street
768 West 910 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2541 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Clinton! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
2087 N 2000 W
2087 North 2000 West, Clinton, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
3000 sqft
2087 N 2000 W Available 08/07/20 Beautiful home in Clinton with sport pad and playground - Beautiful home with spacious layout and plenty of storage. Updated home with extra length and extra width 2 car garage and central air.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
2407 N 2710 W
2407 North 2710 West, Clinton, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,195
3000 sqft
6 Bed 3 Bath Home for Rent in Clinton - 6 Bed 3 Bath Home for Rent in Clinton Rent: $2195/month + Required Tenant Benefit Package: $25/month Large yard, garden area, and play set in the back yard.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1351 N. 2660 W.
1351 N 2660 W, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1850 sqft
master bedroom with master bath. total of 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths,front and family room.full fence, 2 car garage, very nice location closed to schools, shopping and quite neighborhood. text 801-725-5587 for showings.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1341 W. 1950 N.
1341 West 1950 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2198 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Clinton - Washer & Dryer Included! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage home in Clinton.
Results within 1 mile of Clinton
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
33 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
420 West 150 North
420 West 150 North, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1838 sqft
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! This home is centrally located near local restaurants and shopping centers with easy nearby access to the 15 Freeway.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
485 W 1425 N D-3
485 West 1425 North, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1499 sqft
485 W 1425 N D-3 Available 08/01/20 Newer executive style living, low maintenance - garage attached - **Pending Application** Newer construction! Centrally located and gorgeous.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5801 South 4025 West
5801 South 4025 West, Roy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1600 sqft
5801 South 4025 West Available 08/17/20 Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home In Roy - This home features a 2 car garage, large deck located off of the kitchen, fully fenced yard with sprinkler system.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
731 West 650 North
731 West 650 North, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1914 sqft
Clearfield 4 bed, 2 bath Single family home - 4 bed, 2 bath split level Newly remodeled interior. Carpet, paint, appliances, countertops Large shop in back of house. Plenty of off street parking. Quiet neighborhood. Pets: 1 pet max up to 45 lbs.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2354 N 350 W
2354 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This fantastic home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, 300 North & Train Watch Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom spread

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
West Point
3694 W. 1800 N. #V302 - 1
3694 West 1800 North, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1264 sqft
Beautiful brand new condo! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Close to schools, parks and Thanksgiving points! Clubhouse -swimming pools, gyms and tennis court! First come first serve!

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
157 W 400 N
157 West 400 North, Clearfield, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Your finally home - Property Id: 235702 Looking for your next home well look no further!!!!! This 3 bed 1 bath home has just what your looking for updated kitchen with brand new appliances washer dryer included in the basement with food storage and

1 of 23

Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
5416 South 3375 West
5416 South 3375 West, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1527 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home, 2 family rooms, 2 car garage - Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home located in Roy. East facing backyard, plenty of shade in afternoon. RV parking, sandbox, irrigated garden plots, secondary water.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
13 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
2 Units Available
The Cove on Bruce Street
400 N Bruce St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$955
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cove on Bruce Street in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,078
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
2 Units Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,041
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
City GuideClinton
The whole area around Clinton, Utah, is apparently haunted, according to the locals. The ghostly apparitions are said to include a little girl who ceaselessly bounces a ball, blue and green glowing headstones, and spooky Native Americans.

The city of Clinton is in Davis County, Utah. It belongs to Ogden-Clearfield, in Utah's metropolitan statistical area. The population of the city, according to the 2012 census, was estimated to be 20,805. Clinton enjoys hot summers, with an average high in July of 91 degrees. On the other hand, the winters are particularly cold; in January, the average low is a chilling 18 degrees.

Renting in Clinton

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least four to six weeks to relocate to an apartment in Clinton. There is high tenant demand in Clinton, and the populace continues to grow at a rapid pace. Be prepared to place a deposit down on the rental of your preference immediately to secure it.

What you Need

When considering places to rent in Clinton, it's the same process as renting most anywhere in the United States. You, as the prospective tenant, will be required to prove that you are currently employed, and you'll need to state your current income. Put your money where your mouth is by showing your bank account details. Be prepared to provide contact details for your previous three landlords. Also, bring cash. You'll probably be required to pay a cash deposit equivalent to the first month's rental fee in addition to the first month's rent. Happy hunting.

Neighborhoods in Clinton

Local amenities are decent, given that it's a small city. There are six parks and 20 restaurants within a mile of the center of the city.

Country Crossing: One of the nicest places to live is Country Crossing, which offers a choice between two bedroom apartments for rent and three bedroom apartments. If you own a cat or a dog, you're in luck -- Country Crossing apartments for rent welcome pooches and kitties.

Clinton Towne Center Apartments: Unfortunately, no pets are allowed in Clinton Towne Center Apartments. (Or fortunately, depending on your outlook.) The location offers wonderful vistas toward the Wasatch Mountains. Although the name would otherwise suggest, these furnished apartments are nestled within a country setting, providing peaceful, serene surroundings. Nevertheless, there's quick access to all the amenities within the city, as well as easy entry to the major freeways of the area.

Life in Clinton
Getting Around

The citizens of Clinton are very pro-pedestrian when it comes to getting around the city. The emphasis of Clinton's Pedestrian Plan Management Team is to enhance the overall use of alternatives to motor vehicles as a means of traversing the area. There is an airport that serves Clinton located in Salt Lake City some 26 miles away. Furthermore, there's an Amtrak train station on Rio Grande Street in Salt Lake City, which is 27 miles from central Clinton. Oh, and let's not forget the ghostly apparition of a horse-drawn carriage that the locals say journeys through the city center around midnight each night. Apparently, the carriage is the only free transport in the area.

Keeping Busy

How do folks who reside in Clinton Utah keep themselves busy? Well, if you enjoy dining out and burgers are your thing, then you should check out Tonyburgers at 1917 West 1800 North, where you'll find flavorful, fresh beef burgers with a plentiful helping of French fries. If you prefer Mexican cuisine, then there's a choice of three different joints from which to choose - Costa Vida Mexican Grill, Taco Time and Taco Bell. If on the other hand, you're a bit of a keep-fit buff, then there's a gym in Clinton for you to pump that iron - Anytime Fitness at 1803 West 1800 North Suite E4. Should you enjoy getting out for some fresh air, then the good news is that Clinton hosts many different parks. Those include Clinton City Park, Veteran's Park, Powerline Park, Heritage Park West Clinton Park, Clinton City Pond Park, and Kestrel Park. Furthermore, there are three history museums in the area - Pioneer Village, Fort Douglas, and Ogden Union Station Museum (all of which are said to be haunted).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Clinton?
Apartment Rentals in Clinton start at $1,600/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Clinton?
Some of the colleges located in the Clinton area include Bridgerland Technical College, Salt Lake Community College, Davis Technical College, LDS Business College, and Utah State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Clinton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clinton from include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Sandy, and Millcreek.

